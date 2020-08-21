MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Allen or Binnington: Who will Blues put in net for Game 6?

By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 10:44 AM EDT
The Blues are no strangers to playoff elimination. On their road to the 2019 Stanley Cup, they faced the prospect of going home three times, beating the Stars in Games 6 and 7 in the Second Round and finishing off the season with a Game 7, Cup clinching victory over the Bruins.

Friday night in Game 6 against the Canucks (9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream) will be the first time the Blues attempt to stave off elimination. After dropping the first two games, head coach Craig Berube sat Jordan Binnington and went to Jake Allen in goal. That resulted in two wins and and a new series. But Game 5 was a different story as Vancouver scored three times in a span of seven minutes late in the second period to flip the game in their favor for good.

Berube now faces his biggest decision of the season: Does he stick with Allen or go back to Binnington for the first of two potential elimination games?

“I’m going to think about it still, so I have not made that decision yet,” he said Thursday.

The Blues will not videoconference with the media on Friday morning, so we likely won’t know his decision until warmups before Game 6.

Binnington has been the team’s No. 1 since last season, but his postseason struggles opened the door for Allen. The Blues will say they have confidence in both goalies, no matter who is in net. But listen to Berube and you get the sense he’s leaning towards Binnington.

“I think you gotta look at what your goalie did in the past at certain times,” he said. “And what he’s done this year at certain times. … I think that Jake Allen came in and did a real good job for us. To me, Binner at the start of the playoffs here in the round-robin was excellent. They’re kind of like our team right now. But like I said, I’m not gonna make a decision on it [right now]. I’m gonna think about it a little bit [Thursday].”

Binnington has made four appearances this postseason and stopped 106 of 123 shots faced. Allen has played three games and stopped 124 of 132 shots faced. At 5-on-5 Allen has the advantage with a .930 save percentage vs. Binnington’s .906. But with their season on the line, who has the coach’s confidence?

“Every player wants to play all the time,” Berube said. “They’re competitive people and they want to be in the net or playing out [as a skater] or playing defense — whatever. They want to play. [Binnington] understands the situation. He’s a team guy, just like Jake Allen is.

“So Binner’s been good. He’s worked hard in practice and he’s stayed ready. That’s what we talked to him about: You gotta stay ready. Things change and he’s stayed ready and he worked hard in practice. And cheered his teammates on.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Second Round matchup scenarios

By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The First Round of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is coming to an end. There are two series remaining and things could be wrapped up by Friday night if the Flyers and Canucks win their next games. As we wait to see how the Second Round shapes up, let’s take a look at some NHL playoff scenarios for the next round of matchups.

Friday’s NHL playoff scenarios
Game 6: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamIf the Flyers win, they will play the Islanders in the Second Round and Boston will play Tampa.

Game 6: Blues vs. Canucks (VAN leads 3-2) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamThe winner of this series will play the Golden Knights in the Second Round. The Avalanche-Stars matchup is already set.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

If the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens:
• The Flyers will play the Islanders and the Lightning will play the Bruins

If the Canadiens eliminate the Flyers:
The Lightning will play the Canadiens and the Bruins will play the Islanders

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Golden Knights will play either the Blues or Canucks in the Second Round.

The Avalanche will play the Stars in the Second Round.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule. You can find Second Round matchup scenarios here.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (recap)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI win 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Islanders 4, Capitals 0 (recap)

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1 (recap)

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL wins 4-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Stars 7 Flames 3 (recap)

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Beau knows: Isles use structure, young skill to advance

Associated PressAug 21, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Anthony Beauvillier paid the price for scoring when he absorbed a big hit from Tom Wilson into one of the goalposts. He shook off the pain and returned to the game.

From start to finish, the play on Beauvillier’s second goal in Game 5 Thursday night encapsulated the New York Islanders. They have the young speed, skill and talent to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs and coach Barry Trotz’s trademark structure and toughness that makes them a difficult opponent for any team in the NHL.

”When we’re playing the right way, you can feel it on the bench,” forward Josh Bailey said after eliminating the Washington Capitals with a 4-0 win in Game 5 on Thursday night. ”(Beauvillier has) really stepped up his game, been a big leader for us, scored some big goals. … He’s doing a lot of things well. It’s a lot of fun to play with him.”

The Islanders are having fun and take some major confidence into the next round after dispatching the Capitals. They’ll face the Eastern Conference top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers if they hold on to beat the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins if they don’t.

If New York plays like it did for most of the first round, it’ll give either Philadelphia or Boston a major challenge.

”As a team, we always try to say that it’s about what we do, so it doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” defenseman Adam Pelech said. ”We just try to stick to our game plan and the things that make us successful.”

That’s team defense from the forwards back to goaltender Semyon Varlamov – the kind of suffocating style that when done correctly can bother even the most talented players on the other side.

”We knew what kind of hockey team they are over there and how they can be very frustrating to play against,” said Capitals Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson, who won the Cup with Trotz in 2018. ”We didn’t do enough long enough.”

That’s Trotz hockey, and it works even better with scoring punch to go the other way. In Washington, it was Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Carlson, while in New York it’s Beauvillier and Matt Barzal, who combined for five goals in the first round.

Beauvillier is tied with Colorado’s Nazem Kadri and another ”Beau,” Vancouver’s Bo Horvat, for the goal-scoring lead in the playoffs.

”Trying to go out there and play your best and help your team to win,” Beauvillier said. ”That’s kind of my main focus these last couple weeks and it’s been working. I don’t know. It’s going to be the same focus moving on and it’s really not something I’m going to think about.”

Whoever draws the Islanders will have to think about how to contain Beauvillier, Barzal, Bailey, Anders Lee and the rest of this unsung offense. Unlike the Capitals, who had only three players score a goal in the first round, New York got contributions from all over to move on.

”It was a team effort,” Trotz said. ”There wasn’t anybody that you could say, ‘This line wasn’t really good, this line wasn’t really good.’ … You just want to bring your best, and if your best is not good enough and you don’t win, you can accept that.”

The best might be yet to come for this team, which ran out of gas in the second round in a 2019 loss to Carolina. The Islanders have another year of experience since that series and have taken on Trotz’s playoff mentality that has worked so well.

”We’re obviously happy to move on, but you turn the page,” Bailey said. ”I think everyone realizes there’s still a long way to go. We’re going to have another tough opponent no matter who it is, so enjoy it tonight and then we’ll refocus and get ready and try and do what we need to do to get the job done.”

‘No love’ between Flyers and Canadiens heading into Game 6

Associated PressAug 21, 2020, 9:48 AM EDT
A Montreal player got ejected for a hit from behind. A Philadelphia player got suspended for a cross check to the face that caused a broken jaw.

This is the classic Canadiens-Flyers series that history showed was coming. Don’t expect players to engage in an all-out brawl in warmups like Chris Chelios, Ron Hextall and teammates did during the 1987 playoffs, but Game 6 of this first-round series Friday will have plenty of hatred to spread around.

”There’s no doubt that there’s no love between both teams,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. ”Like we expected, a very competitive series. Like we expected (Wednesday) night, a very competitive game. That’s what hockey’s all about.”

In Game 5, Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s hit on Travis Sanheim led to some stitches and a major penalty and ejection. Philadelphia defenseman Matt Niskanen‘s stick also got up in Brendan Gallagher‘s face and broke his jaw.

The Canadiens ruled out Gallagher for the rest of the series because he needs to leave the Toronto bubble for surgery. It’s a big loss for Montreal; associate coach Kirk Muller called Gallagher ”the heartbeat of our team.”

Niskanen was suspended for Game 6 (7 p.m. EDT, NBC Sports Network) after the NHL’s department of player safety determined he was reckless with his stick but did not intend to hit Gallagher in the face. Vigneault called it ”a hockey play.”

Even without Gallagher, there’s still plenty of fight left in the Canadiens, the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference who knocked out Pittsburgh in the qualifying round and keep fighting back after falling behind 3-1 to Philadelphia. Tensions being up in this series for big hits, questionable ones, some post-whistle kerfuffles and even 21-year-old budding star Nick Suzuki patting Flyers goalie Carter Hart on the head after giving up a bad goal.

Desperation only brings the best out of Montreal’s young group.

”It’s playoffs, so every game, the intensity is going to get higher,” forward Charles Hudon said. ”One game, if we lose, we’re out, so I think all our energy’s going to go for the next game and pretty much every single shift. Who cares what they did, who cares what we did, but I’m pretty sure next game’s going to be a good one.”

That’s one thing the Canadiens and Flyers agree on.

”It’s going to be a fun game, for sure,” Philadelphia center Kevin Hayes said. ”I think everyone knows what’s at stake here and I think everyone’s going to bring their A-game.”

ST. LOUIS vs. VANCOUVER, Canucks lead 3-2 (9:45 p.m., NBCSN)

The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues blew a two-goal lead in Game 5 Wednesday night and now face the prospect of being eliminated in the first round by the much less experienced Vancouver Canucks.

Echoing Jordan Binnington‘s confidence last season, coach Craig Berube doesn’t look nervous.

”We’ve been there before: We know how to win these games and how to play them,” Berube said. ”This is what our team is built for. I told them at the beginning of this series that it’s going to be a long series, and this is how we play. This is our game. We wear teams down over time in a series, and we’re going to get to a Game 7.”

Canucks coach Travis Green knows the competition his team is facing and said, ”We’re going to see their best.” But no one knows what goaltender Vancouver will face because Berube hasn’t announced his choice between Binnington and Jake Allen, who has played the past three games.

Allen has been much better in this postseason, though Binnington was in net when the Blues won the Cup.

”You’ve got to look at what your goalie did in the past at certain times and what he’s done this year at certain times,” Berube said. ”Jake Allen came in and did a real good job for us, and to me Binner at the start of the playoffs here in the round robin was excellent. They’re kind of like our team right now.”

That is to say, they’re not perfect. But St. Louis is the kind of team that can wear down an opponent over the course of a series and is right in it if it plays to the big, heavy, hard-working identity that got the job done last year.

”We get pucks deep and we go to work and we grind teams down and that’s what we’ve got to do,” Berube said. ”We’ve got to move the puck quicker. When we’re moving the puck quick, advancing it through the neutral zone, getting it in the offensive zone and getting after it, that’s our game.”