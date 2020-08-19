MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Jake Allen re-enters the picture for the Blues

By Sean Leahy
Aug 19, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Jake Allen was once the future in goal for the Blues. His development remained steady as he finished junior and spent time in the American Hockey League. Finally, after splitting the workload for two seasons following his NHL debut, he was rewarded with a four-year, $17.4M extension and the No. 1 job in 2016.

Whether it was the weight of the contract, the expectations, or possibly the competition he faced with other goaltenders on the roster, Allen let loose his grip on the starter’s job. His 5-on-5 save percentage dipped from .919 in 2016-17 and 2017-18 to .912 last season.

Allen’s future in St. Louis was put into question when Jordan Binnington arrived and did what he did last season. Helping keep him in the fold, however, was the fact he still has contract carries a $4.35M salary cap hit and doesn’t expire until after the 2020-21 NHL season (not to mention the $5.2M in actual dollars he earned in 2019-20).

When Binnington took over as the starter, Allen could have handled the situation negatively. Instead, he chose to lend a helping hand because that’s what he would have wanted if he was in Binnington’s skates.

“I’m a realist, and I understand the business of this game,” Allen said after the Blues’ Stanley Cup win last season. “So probably mid-March [2019] I sat back and I took my role. I understood. I would be ready when called upon. I thought I had a really great second half of the season. It’s probably some of the best hockey I’ve ever played. But Binner, he’s just been unbelievable. He’s the best goalie in the league. And I just bit the bullet and said: ‘All right, this is something special.’ I knew we had a good group here. It’s been amazing.”

As Binnington emerged, Allen moved into the backup role. During the 2019-20 regular season, he made his fewest appearances (24) since he became an NHL regular in 2013. The workload may have been cut, but Allen’s play was better, as shown by his .932 ESSV% and helping the Blues to 12 wins, including two shutouts.

Allen won his last four starts before the pause, then found his spot on the bench as Binnington started the postseason. But a sudden 0-2 deficit in their First Round series against the Canucks opened the door for head coach Craig Berube to make a change. Allen was called upon in Game 3 and stopped 39 shots in an overtime win. He followed that up Monday night with 23 saves as St. Louis evened the series at two.

The waiting was the hardest part, but Allen has been prepared for this moment.

“Obviously, this year’s a unique situation,” Allen said after Game 4. “I knew I had to be ready. You don’t have 82 games to prep yourself for the playoffs. So it was just working hard, being ready. Got a chance and try to make the most of it.

“The guys have played really hard the last couple nights. Hats off to them. They made my job not overly difficult, and got us right back in the series here. So it’s good to be battling with the guys. It’s been a while but it’s been fun.”

“The way he practices, the way he works with Binner and [goalie coach David Alexander],” said Alex Pietrangelo. “We’ve got two guys that are great goalies and [Game 4] was another prime example of it. I think everyone knows the stories of what Jakey did last year to help Binner. So you’ve got two guys that are pros that are pushing each other. It’s not easy. He hasn’t played. But to step in and play the way he’s playing, it’s fun to watch. We’re confident in both of those guys. It’s good to have that tandem because I know they push each other as well.”

The decision to go to Allen wasn’t a difficult one for Berube. The team knew what they had in him and the confidence was there despite a change in the pecking order. There was little time between Games 3 and 4, but the head coach went with a “gut feeling” to stick with him in a back-to-back situation.

We’ve seen other teams like Carolina and Vegas use both of their goaltenders when playing back-to-back days, and in St. Louis’ case it worked. Allen had only started consecutive games twice since Jan. 7, 2019 — Binnington first NHL start — and he hadn’t played two days in a row since March 30-31, 2018.

Allen has taken advantage of this second chance when the Blues needed him the most. Right now it’s his net again and his teammates have rallied for him.

“We saw how great of a teammate Jake was last year, the way everything happened, and even so this year,” said David Perron. “It’s great to see Jake the way he is right now.”

 Game 5 of Blues-Canucks is Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream).

The Wraparound: Four series can come to an end Wednesday

By Sean Leahy
Aug 19, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games on Wednesday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Tuesday’s action.

Vladimir Tarasenko is back in St. Louis to get his surgically-repaired shoulder examined.

• Rest in peace, Dale Hawerchuk.

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamFor the second straight game, Tampa won a one-goal game. Now, a year after becoming the first Presidents’ Trophy winners to be swept out of the first round the Lightning are a win away from advancing to the Second Round. Since John Tortorella has been the Blue Jackets head coach, Columbus has faced elimination five times, including earlier this postseason when they defeated Toronto in Game 5 of the Qualifying Round. Under Tortorella the Blue Jackets are 2-3 when facing elimination.

Game 5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 3-1) – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamTrailing 2-0 with less than 13 minutes to play, Boston rattled off four goals in a 6:51 span for a come-from-behind win to take a 3-1 series lead over Carolina. Justin Williams and Jordan Martinook scored for the Hurricanes before the Bruins’ third period flurry, which included two goals from Jake DeBrusk along with goals from Connor Clifton and Brad Marchand to make it 4-2 Bruins. Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the third as the game ended 4-3.

Game 5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche (COL leads 3-1) – 5:30 p.m. ET – (joined-in-progress on NBCSN); livestream will show entirety of game: Two days after losing Game 3, Colorado scored early and often in a 7-1 Game 4 win over Arizona. The Avs scored three goals in the first period alone, including two from Nazem Kadri, and went 3/7 on the power play for the game. “It was just a total debacle<” said Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet. “We had some guys that looked like they haven’t played before, and I don’t have an answer right now. It’s on me. I thought these guys were prepared.”

[Full NHL First Round schedule]

Game 5: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamCarter Hart recorded a second straight shutout as the Flyers blanked the Canadiens 2-0 to move to within a game of the Second Round. Michael Raffl and Philippe Myers contributed the goals and Hart stopped all 29 shots he faced. The Philadelphia netminder is now the second-youngest goaltender in NHL history to record consecutive playoff shutouts, behind 18-year-old Harry Lumley who did it during the 1945 Stanley Cup Final.

Game 5: Canucks vs. Blues (Series tied 2-2) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamRyan O’Reilly had two goals and an assist in Game 4 as the Blues have come back from 2-0 down to even the series at two games apiece. O’Reilly opened the scoring on the power play in the first period before J.T. Miller scored 40 seconds into the second period to tie the game. O’Reilly then put the Blues ahead with his second of the night before captain Alex Pietrangelo scored on the power play to make it 3-1. After losing the first two games of the series with Jordan Binnington in net, Jake Allen has gotten the nod in Games 3 and 4, winning both. Allen started both games on back-to-back days, making 39 saves in Game 3 and 22 saves in Game 4.

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 6: Stars vs. Flames (DAL leads 3-2) – TBD – NBCSN
Game 5: Islanders vs. Capitals (NYI lead 3-1) – TBD – NBCSN
Game 6: Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 3-1) – TBD – NBCSN

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean Leahy
Aug 19, 2020, 8:40 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET (Joined-in-progress on NBCSN after BOS/CAR. Full game stream can be viewed on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.)
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

NHL Bubble Wrap: Capitals survive, but Golden Knights knock out Blackhawks; Red-hot Hart

By James O'Brien
Aug 19, 2020, 1:52 AM EDT
  • Awful news: Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk passed away at age 57.
  • Ovechkin and the Capitals rallied to avoid being swept, even after the Islanders built a 2-0 lead. There was also some Tom Wilson controversy.
  • While the Capitals fought off elimination, the Blackhawks couldn’t do so for a second straight time. Vegas moves on.
  • The Canadiens cannot score against Carter Hart. That’s not ideal. Might want to look into fixing that.

NHL Scores from Tuesday in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (PHI leads series 3-1)

Carter Hart shut out the Canadiens for the second game in a row, leaving the Flyers one win away from advancing past the First Round. While Carey Price would probably like that Philippe Myers goal back, there’s only so much you can do when your team cannot score; also, when you see lapses in coverage like Price suffered from during the Michael Raffl game-winner. After a great first game with Kirk Muller taking over for Claude Julien, the Habs haven’t found many answers.

Stars 2, Flames 1 (DAL leads series 3-2)

To a startling degree, the Stars have been far and away the most aggressive, assertive team in this series. Not just from a defensive standpoint, which would’ve been more expected. Dallas is controlling the puck, and the middle of the ice, and the Flames are probably lucky to only be down 3-2 in this series. If facing elimination going forward won’t ignite the Flames, then maybe nothing will.

Capitals 3, Islanders 2 (NYI leads series 3-1)

After the first period, it looked the Islanders would sweep the Capitals, as Washington was flat and New York built a 2-0 lead. There were quite a few penalties through the first 40 minutes of this one, and eventually that played to the Capitals’ (and Alex Ovechkin‘s) advantage as much as you might think. Ovechkin scored two goals, including the game-winner, and Evgeny Kuznetsov also managed a nice tally of his own to power up a rally for the Capitals. Will this merely be a case of saving face, or are the Capitals primed to make this First Round series interesting?

Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (VGK wins series 4-1)

The Golden Knights became the first NHL team to advance to the Second Round during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That doesn’t mean it was easy. The Blackhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 5, and responded to a 2-2 tie by grabbing a 3-2 lead thanks to Patrick Kane. Ultimately, the Golden Knights were just too good. They tied it once more, and then Alex Tuch‘s early third period goal ended up being the clincher. The heavy favorites won, and moved on quickly, but the Blackhawks put up a solid fight.

Three Stars

1. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

All season long, the Canadiens only got shut out once. Carter Hart blanked them two times in a row. After pitching a 23-save shutout to win Game 3, Hart made 29 to do it again in Game 4. While the Canadiens haven’t exactly forced Hart to work as hard as other goalies like Darcy Kuemper and Joonas Korpisalo have had during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s pretty tough to nitpick two shutouts in a row.

2. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

It’s not as if Ovechkin merely woke up with two crucial goals in Game 4. He’s been one of the bright spots for the Capitals lately, as he now has five points (4G, 1A) over his last three games. This time around, Ovechkin’s offense made the difference in keeping Washington’s season alive. In these challenging times, we can enjoy the calming familiarity of Ovechkin scoring a power-play goal from his “office.”

3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

Pacioretty scored with less than a minute remaining in the first period, shrinking a 2-0 Blackhawks lead to a more manageable 2-1. Then Pacioretty assisted on the Mark Stone goal that briefly tied things up. Other Golden Knights took it from there, but strong stuff from “Patches.” Considering his injury (or “unfit to play?”) issues during the NHL Return to Play, it’s huge to see Pacioretty produce. It might just make the Golden Knights the scariest team in the West, or even NHL. Finishing their series in five games may also keep them pretty fresh.

Highlights of the Night

Ovechkin’s second, game-winning goal and especially Evgeny Kuznetsov’s goal rank among the prettiest tallies from Tuesday:

Plenty of thrilling moments in Golden Knights – Blackhawks, especially the plays that led to goals for Alex DeBrincat and Alec Martinez:

Factoids

  • Alex Ovechkin reached 69 career playoff goals on Tuesday, putting him all alone at 18th all-time in NHL playoff history. Ovechkin broke a tie with Sidney Crosby and Gordie Howe. Anyone still trying to claim that Ovechkin isn’t clutch (remember that garbage?) should look at his sniping stats in elimination games, in particular.
  • Via the Flyers and Arpon Basu of The Athletic, the Flyers are the first team to lead a seven-game series after four games despite only scoring five goals.
  • Carter Hart’s 120:00 shutout streak is already the seventh-longest in Flyers playoff history. He’d need to keep it going through more than just Game 5 to match NBC Sports’ own Brian Boucher, unless a Habs – Flyers Game 5 entered overtime at 0-0. (Considering the scoring in that series? Who knows.)

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 3-1) – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche (COL leads 2-1) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (joined in progress)
Game 5: Canadiens vs. Flyers (PHI 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Canucks vs. Blues (Series tied 2-2) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks in Game 5, but not without a fight

By James O'Brien
Aug 19, 2020, 1:24 AM EDT
The Golden Knights eliminated the Blackhawks in Game 5 with a 4-3 win, but it wasn’t easy. Nonetheless, the Golden Knights became the first team to reach the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs by dispatching the Blackhawks in Game 5.

Blackhawks can’t maintain early lead, Golden Knights eventually assert dominance in Game 5

Jonathan Toews continued to deliver like a player with a lot of gas left in the tank, scoring a 1-0 goal for Chicago. The Blackhawks stunned the Golden Knights a bit by making it 2-0 as Alex DeBrincat completed a dazzling display of passing that included a remarkable spin-o-rama by defenseman Conor Murphy:

Crucially, Max Pacioretty scored to decrease the Blackhawks’ lead to 2-1 with less than a minute to go in the first period. That likely gave Vegas added confidence as they pushed for a comeback.

They carried that over, too, as Mark Stone scored about one minute into the second period. Continuing the theme of faces of the Blackhawks franchise coming through, Patrick Kane answered to restore the Blackhawks’ lead to 3-2.

It turns out that was the last Blackhawks lead of 2019-20. Alec Martinez completed a breathtaking display of power-play puck movement to send the game to the intermission tied 3-3. After that, Alex Tuch charged to the Blackhawks net to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead.

Tuch actually seemed to fatten that lead, but it was overturned on a goalie interference review. Despite that break, the Blackhawks couldn’t muster much more, as it seemed like the Golden Knights truly imposed their will to end this series quickly. But there were more than a few moments where it seemed like the Blackhawks might make the heavily favored Golden Knights sweat.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins series 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3

