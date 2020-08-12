Canadiens-Flyers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Canadiens and Flyers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Flyers were the hottest team in hockey at the time of the pause and they carried that momentum with them in the Round Robin. Philly won all three games in regulation, including Saturday’s game against Tampa, to earn the top seed in the East. Montreal was the last club to make the 24-team expanded playoff field. The Habs had a regular season points percentage of .500 and were awarded the 12th seed in the East. Led by Carey Price, Montreal took down the Penguins in four games to clinch a spot in the First Round against Philly.
Price has been one of the best netminders since making his debut in 2007 and played one of his best playoff series of his career in the Qualifying Round. His 1.67 GAA and .947 SV% against Pittsburgh were both career bests for a single-series in his playoff career, and his Game 4 shutout was the sixth postseason shutout of his career.
After setting an NHL record for most goalies to start a game in a single season last year with eight, Philly has finally found their franchise goalie. Carter Hart will be making his third career playoff start (2- 0) in Game 1 of this series and it will be coming against his childhood idol – Price.
WHAT: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 12, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*if necessary