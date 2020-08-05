Lightning-Bruins stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

The last time these teams met (TB 5-3 win on March 7) they combined for 26 penalties and 94 penalty minutes.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Current standings

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0-0, 2 points)

Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, 2 points)

Washington Capitals (0-0-1, 1 point)

Boston Bruins (0-0-0, 0 points)

Scenarios based on Wednesday’s result

Boston wins in regulation

• All teams can still earn the No. 1 seed.

Tampa wins in regulation

• Boston can finish no better than third.

• The other three teams can still earn the No. 1 seed, but Tampa Bay controls its own outcome and would earn the No. 1 Seed by beating Philadelphia.

Boston wins in OT/SO

• All teams can still earn the No. 1 seed.

• Boston would need Washington to beat Philadelphia in regulation on Thursday to make that outcome possible for them.

Tampa wins in OT/SO

• Boston could finish no higher than second.

• The other three teams could still earn the No. 1 seed, but Tampa Bay controls its own outcome and would earn the No. 1 seed by beating Philadelphia

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

WHEN: Wednesday, August 5, 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher

Eastern Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

