Getty Images

Reports: Edmonton, Toronto more likely NHL hub city options than Vancouver

By James O'BrienJun 25, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
Multiple reports indicate that Vancouver is becoming a less likely hub city option for the NHL. Edmonton and Toronto now have better odds if the NHL opts to go with at least one Canadian hub city, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

In an ideal world, Vancouver would be close to an ideal choice. British Columbia ranks as one of the larger areas that’s been least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On face value, that makes Vancouver attractive. But the very caution that likely helped Vancouver/British Columbia limit the COVID-19 might make it a less desirable hub city option for the NHL.

LeBrun reports that:

  • The NHL is holding “more detailed conversations” with Edmonton and Toronto regarding their respective bids.
  • Chicago and Los Angeles are on “standby” if a Canadian hub city cannot fit the bill for the NHL.

It also sounds like Las Vegas remains a frontrunner to be one of the hub options for the NHL.

Let’s dig into why Vancouver reportedly experienced this setback.

Why NHL is reportedly less likely to go with Vancouver as a hub city

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman explained the “snag” for Vancouver as an NHL hub city on Wednesday. Friedman and Iain MacIntyre report that the stumbling block is over contingency plans if a player or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 within the hopeful “bubble” setup.

Global News BC’s Richard Zussman notes that Edmonton or Toronto might be more likely to give the NHL what they “want.” Basically, it would be easier to roll out a “show must go on” plan …

Vancouver briefly climbed the ranks because it was willing to entertain the idea of a modified bubble. Dr. Bonnie Henry explained as much in a June 10 letter.

“I am now comfortable indicating my support for this initiative as long as a very strict modified team quarantine and testing protocol as outlined in the plans is follows,” Dr. Henry wrote, via Zussman.

At the moment, it sounds like the NHL wouldn’t meet the right protocols if someone tests positive.

As you likely know, the Lightning experienced a COVID-19 outbreak last week. They closed their training facilities, but then opened things back up on Wednesday (five days later).

That sure seemed like a quick turnaround, and some host cities might be more comfortable with that approach than others. It’s possible a city’s approach could be pivotal:

This point has been hammered more than once, but a small window of time compresses these decisions.

Reports indicate that the NHL wants to make a hub city choice soon; some wondered if a call might even come this week. Other parts of the timeline remain vague, but the hope is to begin formal training camps (Phase 3) around July 10.

Making 12 teams apiece in two NHL hub city setups work sounds like a monumental challenge. It would be great if safety was the only consideration. Expediency and control appear to be important, too, and thus we’re seeing many twists and turns.

Positive tests for COVID-19, hub city issues, and more NHL return stories:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

2020 NHL Draft Lottery primer: Details, odds, top prospects

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 25, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The 2020 NHL Draft should have been taking place in Montreal this weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed the NHL’s plans. Now, on what should have been the night of Round 1, the league will hold Phase 1 of the draft lottery.

You can catch the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN

There’s not been a determination yet when the actual draft will take place, but it’s pretty clear that Alexis Lafreniere will be the first pick.

What teams are eligible?

Unique times call for unique solutions. The draft lottery this year will actually be three lotteries that will determine the first three selections. Fifteen teams will be eligible in Phase 1 — the seven not part of the Return to Play play, plus the eight losing teams from the Qualifying Round.

Since the Qualifying Round has yet to take place, there will be placeholders set for slots 7-15.

Give me some lottery odds

Since not every team played the same number of games, they have been ranked by points percentage at the time of the March NHL pause.

1. Red Wings – 18.5%
2. Senators – 13.5%
3. Senators – 11.5%*
4. Kings – 9.5%
5. Ducks – 8.5%
6. Devils – 7.5%
7. Sabres – 6.5%
==================
8. Team A – 6%
9. Team B – 5%
10. Team C – 3.5%
11. Team D – 3%
12. Team E – 2.5%
13. Team F – 2%
14. Team G – 1.5%
15. Team H – 1%

*Originally owned by San Jose

What are the Qualifying Round matchups again?

EAST
#5 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. #12 Montreal Canadiens
#6 Carolina Hurricanes vs. #11 New York Rangers
#7 New York Islanders vs. #10 Florida Panthers
#8 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. #9 Columbus Blue Jackets

WEST
#5 Edmonton Oilers vs. #12 Chicago Blackhawks
#6 Nashville Predators vs. #11 Arizona Coyotes
#7 Vancouver Canucks vs. #10 Minnesota Wild
#8 Calgary Flames vs. #9 Winnipeg Jets

How will it work?

For the first lottery draw, if the winning team is from the non-Return to Play group (Nos. 1-7), that team will get the No. 1 overall pick. Same goes for determining picks Nos. 2 and 3.

But, if the winning teams for any of the three draws come from the No. 8-15 group then that respective pick will not be determined until Phase 2 of the draft lottery.

Wait, so we may not even know who has the top pick Friday?

Yes, that’s how things are being done this year. But if all three draws are won by teams in the No. 1-7 group we’ll know who has the top three selections. The four losing teams will then take up spots 4-7 in inverse order of their regular season points percentage. Picks 8-15 will then be taken up by the Qualifying Round losing teams in inverse order of their points percentage.

Should that happen, there will not be a need for Phase 2.

[NHL Mock Draft: Lafreniere head of the 2020 prospect class]

So, what is Phase 2?

Should we need to go to Phase 2 it will take place between the Qualifying Round and the First Round of the playoffs. It will feature the eight teams that did not advance out of the Qualifying Round or the teams who acquired a first-round pick from one of those teams. All teams will have the same odds (12.5%).

The winning team from each Phase 2 draw will be assigned the corresponding top three selection in the 2020 NHL Draft and, if another Phase 2 draw is necessary, that team’s numbered lottery ball will be removed.  

Once the Phase 1 and Phase 2 draws have take place and we know the top three picks, the remaining 12 picks will be assigned to the 12 losing teams in inverse order of their points percentage.

OK, got it. I think. Anyway, what players should we get to know ahead of the draft?

Lafreniere will be the No. 1 pick. That’s been settled. After that? It could go a lot of different ways. Quinton Byfield (Sudbury – C- OHL), Tim Stutzle (Adler Mannheim – C/LW – DEL), Lucas Raymond (Frolunda – LW/C – SHL), Jamie Drysdale (Erie – D – OHL), Marco Rossi (Ottawa – C – OHL), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw – C – OHL), Jake Sanderson (D – USNTDP) are among the top prospects expected to be selected early. Check out Ryan Wagman’s midseason mock draft to further educate yourself on these players.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Report: NHLPA to vote on return to play, CBA extension, $83M salary cap

via NHLPA
By James O'BrienJun 25, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
The entire membership of the NHLPA will vote on an NHL return-to-play plan, which could also include extending the CBA, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

CBA extension could involve flat cap of $83M for “at least three seasons”

A possible CBA extension could have wide-reaching implications. Brooks reports that there could be a flat $83M salary cap for “at least” three seasons. The upside for the NHLPA is significant, though. Such a setup would also mean a cap for escrow, an unpredictable element loathed by players.

Naturally, plenty is subject to change. Brooks points out that even the $83M salary cap could be tweaked. But it would be a huge decision if a flat cap was introduced. As Brooks notes, this move would mean that the salary cap would no longer be linked to a 50-50 split in revenue.

Earlier today, Rangers star Artemi Panarin released a candid statement. Along with wishing that the Rangers could train in the MSG area, Panarin railed on escrow:

It sounds like the CBA extension proposal might soothe some of that tension? Maybe?

Entire NHLPA voting on NHL return to play plan also key

It’s pretty noteworthy, too, that the entire membership of the NHLPA might vote on a return-to-play plan.

Previously, there were rumblings that a return-to-play vote would be limited to an NHLPA executive board. An anonymous veteran player recently expressed displeasure regarding that idea to Michael Russo and James Mirtle of The Athletic (sub required).

“Guys are not happy,” The veteran player said. “This is why we better have a full player vote and not just an executive board vote. But I’m not convinced (NHLPA executive director) Don (Fehr) is going to allow that because he knows there’s so many of us on the fence. That’s why I think the league was trying to be hush-hush on these positive tests.

“In my opinion, no way we play.”

Players haven’t just expressed their concerns about COVID-19 privately, either.

That goes beyond a role player with possible risk factors such as Anton Stralman. Canadiens goalie Carey Price expressed concerns about the process on Thursday.

Some believe that it’s not necessarily a slam dunk (tap-in goal?) that a majority of players would approve a return to play. An anonymous agent noted to Russo and Mirtle that playing in the setup wouldn’t even translate to a full paycheck for some players. That’s a lot of risk for little return.

However, if the NHLPA and NHL hammered out some pretty favorable concessions for both sides in that CBA extension? Now that might be something that could make plenty of sense for the players (and league).

Of course, with just about every part of this process, a lot is subject to change. As we’ve seen, there are twists and turns in merely determining the two NHL hub cities.

If this vote comes to pass , it would create some long-term clarity during these very unclear times.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov invests in his former Finnish club

Barkov injury
Getty Images
Associated PressJun 25, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
MIAMI — Aleksander Barkov started his hockey life as a 4-year-old for the Tappara club in his hometown of Tampere, Finland.

Two decades later, Barkov is investing in his roots.

The Florida Panthers captain has become the third-largest investor in the Tappara club, a deal that was announced Thursday. The exact amount he paid for his ownership share was not disclosed.

“This is a huge step for me and a big honor to become an owner of the team where I grew up,” Barkov said. “Obviously, if somebody wants to be an owner in the NHL you need to have a lot more money than I have right now. But this a big step for me and obviously like I’m new at this thing, so I’m going to learn every day.”

The news of the investment comes as Barkov and the Panthers are slowly ramping up for their return to the ice sometime this summer, as one of the 24 teams that will take part in the resumption of the NHL season. When play resumes, the Panthers will face the New York Islanders in a best-of-five series.

Barkov was one of the first Panthers back on the practice ice when facilities could reopen for small groups of players. He said the Panthers’ medical staff has taken precautions to minimize risks and that he feels safe being on the ice and in small groups of skaters again.

“For me, the Stanley Cup playoffs are everything,” Barkov said. “I would not leave my bed and just go to games and practices just to play in the playoffs and try to win a Stanley Cup. This is what I live for and this is what we live for as a team. We want to win and we’re going to do everything it takes.”

Barkov has 20 goals and 42 assists in 66 games this season with the Panthers, those 62 points making him Florida’s second-highest scorer behind Jonathan Huberdeau‘s 78.

Amazon, Bezos team up with NHL Seattle to present ‘Climate Pledge Arena’

Climate Pledge Arena Seattle Bezos Amazon NHL Oak View Group
Artist rendering via NHL Seattle
By James O'BrienJun 25, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
So, Amazon is teaming up with NHL Seattle and the Oak View Group to transform Key Arena into “Climate Pledge Arena.”

In 2020, we’ve been bombarded with stories you can classify as “both strange and terrible.” If Amazon and NHL Seattle back up these promises, Climate Pledge Arena would be a story that qualifies as strange and … maybe really good?

Let’s begin with the strange part.

Climate Pledge Arena aims to produce “greenest ice in the NHL”

Frankly, it’s strange to see mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos pumping up “the greenest ice in the NHL.” But, again, 2020. Bezos posted about Climate Pledge Arena on Instagram, and it’s all a lot to take in:

NHL Seattle and Amazon explained how this “first net zero carbon-certified arena” would work in greater detail here:

The partnership was formed to make the Climate Pledge Arena the first zero-carbon arena in the world, powered exclusively by renewable energy including both on-site and offsite solar rather than the widespread standard use of natural gas in arenas and stadiums. The arena will run solely on electric for daily operations, eliminating all fossil fuels from the building and installing the first all-electric dehumidification systems in the National Hockey League.

So, this sounds like more than merely buying the naming rights to Key Arena. In a vacuum, it all sounds incredible.

Granted, it’s also tough to avoid Boise State blue field jokes when hearing about “the greenest ice in the NHL.”

Boise State field Climate Pledge Arena greenest ice
(Photo by Otto Kitsinger III/Getty Images)

But, kidding aside, all NHL teams should think long and hard about making the arena process more sustainable.

The United Nations gathered disturbing statistics about water scarcity, if you want to combine some worries about the future with the usual concerns regarding the present:

  • In 2013, the Global Water Institute estimated that 700 million people could be displaced by water scarcity by 2030.
  • Frankly, certain numbers are already scary. About 4 billion people already experience severe water scarcity for at least one month per year.

With such realities in mind, it’s fantastic to learn about Climate Pledge Arena’s … pledges.

Justified skepticism of Bezos, Amazon being involved

As great as all of this sounds, don’t blame those who are suspicious about Amazon/Bezos being involved.

This isn’t merely about whether or not Amazon paid federal income taxes. As great as that greenest ice might be, it’s absolutely fair to criticize Amazon’s overall environmental impact.

Beyond the company’s larger footprint, plenty of people can argue that Bezos could do more as an individual. As the world’s richest human, Bezos boasts almost unfathomable resources to make the world a better place. (Forbes estimates Bezos’ net worth at a ridiculous $163.4 billion).

We’re talking about a stack of money so large, your eyes almost glaze over.

So, really, Bezos probably has the resources to make many, many arenas into climate pledge arenas. One sheet of “the greenest ice in the NHL” doesn’t smooth everything else over like a well-steered Zamboni.

Still, by itself, Climate Pledge Arena sounds promising.

“Having worked on some of the greenest projects in the world, this project stands above everything in its ability to reach a broader audience and address climate change and other global environmental issues,” Seattle architect Jason F. McLennan said, via the NHL Seattle release. “I knew the world would force more and more sports and entertainment venues to eliminate all carbon emissions. It was just a matter of when and where. I am delighted it is now and here in Seattle.”

Here’s hoping that Climate Pledge Arena becomes a trendsetter. Not just for the NHL and other hockey arenas, either. Maybe this could be part of Bezos making more giving pledges overall?

And, on a smaller, NHL scale … maybe a team name is coming soon for NHL Seattle?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.