Lightning re-open training facilities after COVID-19 outbreak
Getty Images

Lightning re-open training facilities five days after COVID-19 outbreak

By James O'Brien Jun 24, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
“The Bolts are back,” whether it’s a good idea or not. Five days after closing facilities upon learning that three players and multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Tampa Bay Lightning re-opened its two training facilities for Phase 2.

Considering other news, it’s an uncomfortable look.

The Lightning re-opened facilities on Wednesday. Just yesterday, Florida reported a troubling 3,200 new COVID-19 cases (and more than 3,000 deaths). Reports indicate that Wednesday’s news is even worse, with more than 5,000 new cases.

Lightning, other NHL teams trying to squeeze in training amid COVID-19

As awkward as it seems to come back this soon, and amid surging cases, it’s also true that the Lightning are trying to squeeze things into a small window. For the Lightning and the NHL, the overriding hope is that training camps (aka Phase 3) will begin on July 10. That doesn’t leave much room for error … or outbreaks.

With every bump in the road, players (and coaches) are likely to feel less and less willing to roll the dice. An anonymous veteran player said “guys aren’t happy,” according to a report by The Athletic’s James Mirtle and Michael Russo (sub required).

That player points out that July 10 can also feel like a long time. After all, there would be many chances for other COVID-19 outbreaks, both among players and the general population.

“This just makes no sense to me,” The veteran player said, via The Athletic. “Right from the return-to-play format announcement and this Phase 2 thing that none of us have to be in, they’ve put the cart before the horse. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and they’re shocked there’s an outbreak? And it’s a long ways off to July 10, so you can’t tell me more and more guys won’t be testing positive as more and more guys start to get back to town.”

The Lightning and other NHL teams face plenty of obstacles before it can pull off this return to play. Despite this COVID-19 surge, the Lightning are forging ahead by opening their facilities back up — for now.

NHL TEAMS, PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class: Iginla, Hossa, Wilson, St-Pierre, Lowe, Holland

2020 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Iginla Lowe St-Pierre Wilson Hossa
Getty Images
By James O'Brien Jun 24, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT
The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2020 class of inductees on Wednesday. The 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class includes: Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson, Kim St-Pierre and Ken Holland.

Yes, this means that both Iginla and Hossa are first-ballot Hall of Famers. Kim St-Pierre represents the sole woman inducted in this class (as many as two can be added each go-around), while Holland is being inducted under the “builder” category.

Inevitably, people will discuss snubs. Many will point to Daniel Alfredsson and Alexander Mogilny. There are plenty of women who are deserving, too, including Jennifer Botterill.

Both Iginla and Hossa make Hockey Hall of Fame on first (2020) ballot

No surprise with Jarome Iginla

Iginla spent 1,219 of his 1,554 NHL games as a member of the Flames. After breaking into the league in 1996, “Iggy” went on to score 625 goals, record 1,300 points, win two Rocket Richard Trophies, the King Clancy, the Art Ross, and the Ted Lindsay Award. The winger was a six-time All-Star.

Iginla managed two 50-goal seasons, and passed the 40-goal mark on four occasions. The power forward also distinguished himself before reaching the NHL, winning two Memorial Cups with the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers. On the international scene, he represented Canada at various levels, winning two World Junior Championships, one World Championship, one World Cup of Hockey, and two Olympic gold medals. Iginla set up Sidney Crosby‘s “golden goal” in overtime during the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Marian Hossa recognized as a two-way star

Hossa joins Iginla as a first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer.

Hossa won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, and was a playoff fixture, becoming the first NHL player to reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final series with three different teams. So you might also consider his playoff production (149 points in 205 games) while noting his regular season accolades (525 goals and 1,134 points in 1,309 contests).

Hossa represented Slovakia at the World Championships eight times, Olympic Games four times, and played in two World Cup of Hockey tournaments — once for his home country and the other for Team Europe. In addition to those Stanley Cup victories, Hossa also won a Memorial Cup.

One knock against Hossa was a lack of individual awards, but success followed the two-way star.

[More: Who the PHT staff would have inducted into the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame]

Kim St-Pierre adds another deserving woman to HHOF

There are a lot of gold medals in St-Pierre’s trophy case.

Inside you’ll find three from the Olympics, five from the World Championships, and one from the Four Nations Cup. The netminder played 83 times for Canada, helping them win 64 times with 29 shutouts. She earned best goalie honors at the 2002 Olympics, as well World Championships in 2001 and 2004. St-Pierre also won the Clarkson Cup twice with Montreal Stars of the CWHL, and was named the league’s top goaltender two seasons in a row.

Wilson and Lowe get into Hockey Hall of Fame after long waits

Doug Wilson an easy case

Wilson scored 237 goals, 827 points as a defenseman, winning the 1982 Norris Trophy during his impressive and underrated career.

The current Sharks GM was an eight-time All-Star, and won Canada Cup gold. His name has sprung up in Hall of Fame discussions over the last few years, even after having been on the ballot for over two decades. He played during an era dominated by Paul Coffey and Ray Bourque, but examine his career and it was a pretty solid one. He finished his career in the top 20 in points by a defenseman and top 10 in points per game.

A fun piece of trivia via Sean McIndoe of The Athletic (sub required) that bolsters his case: “Here’s the complete list of players who both won a Norris Trophy (peak) and finished in the top 25 all-time in defenseman scoring (longevity), but haven’t been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame: Doug Wilson, and that’s it.”

As a side note, Wilson is putting together a decent Hockey Hall of Fame case with his GM work, alone.

Kevin Lowe’s best case — his trophy case

The Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson laid out defensive defenseman Kevin Lowe’s Hall of Fame case: he was the “conscience” of the Gretzky-era Oilers. Overall, Lowe won five Stanley Cups with Edmonton, and then one more with the Rangers.

“You look at Kevin’s Stanley Cups, the leadership on our team, the respect of all the players … that certainly would give me all sorts of statistical and psychological information to be in the Hall,” Glen Sather said. “You don’t have to pile up points to be a great player.

Lowe’s offensive stats won’t impress, but people stumped for his responsible game. It finally worked.

Lowe also served as a “builder” with the Oilers. Many would agree that it’s probably not the first point you’d argue for when saying Lowe deserved to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame, though.

Ken Holland rounds out 2020 Hall of Fame class as a builder

The timing felt a bit surprising for Holland to be inducted as a builder. But, in the grand scheme of things, it was probably a matter of time.

The Detroit Red Wings won four Stanley Cups with Holland in prominent positions (one as assistant GM, three as GM). The Red Wings also won 10 Central Division titles with Holland at the helm, not to mention four Presidents’ Trophies.

Holland can still add to his resume if he can bring Connor McDavid and the Oilers to additional glories, too.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins' Matt Murray eyeing present, not future

Associated Press Jun 24, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray‘s legacy with the Pittsburgh Penguins – such as it is at age 26 – is secure, as. That tends to happen when you have your name on the Stanley Cup. Twice.

It’s the goaltender’s future, however, that is murky.

Not that Murray is thinking about the uncertainty that awaits whenever the ”official” NHL offseason arrives. With restricted free agency looming and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on the league’s open market unknown, Murray is trying to keep it simple. Go to the rink. Stay sharp. Just play.

”All I’m focused on right now is preparing myself to be the best I can be on the ice,” Murray said Tuesday. ”The rest of it, it will take care of itself.”

Hopefully. Murray is currently working out with the rest of the Penguins in small groups during Phase 2 of the league’s Return to Play program. In a way, having only a handful of players on the ice at once instead of the full complement has sped up how quickly he’s reacclimated himself following the ”pause” that began in mid-March as the coronavirus spread. Fewer skaters equals more shots. More shots equals more opportunities to try and take hold of what has been a somewhat muddled starting goaltender situation.

The Penguins, who finished in fifth place in the Eastern Conference this season, had an All-Star goalie on the roster. But it wasn’t Murray. It was Tristan Jarry, who rode a hot streak during the first half to an unlikely berth in the midseason showcase, and sparked talk of becoming Murray’s successor sooner rather than later.

Going by the numbers, Jarry was better during the regular season, and it wasn’t particularly close. He had a significantly higher save percentage and lower goals-against average than Murray. Yet Jarry remains unproven in the playoffs. Not Murray, who went 21-9 in the postseason in 2016 and 2017 as the Penguins became the first team in a generation to capture back-to-back championships.

That figures to give Murray an edge in the eyes of coach Mike Sullivan, who arrived in Pittsburgh less than two weeks before Murray made his first NHL start. Every time there has been any sort of intrigue in the goaltending situation, Sullivan has consistently turned to Murray. It figures to be much the same when the league resumes play with the Penguins facing Montreal.

As weird as it might look whenever the NHL resumes – 24 teams split between two hub cities, no fans in the stands, and a ”bubble” designed to keep the players steer clear of the virus – Murray thinks when it comes down to it, it will still be playoff hockey. Just with a twist.

”This is, I think, the best option on the table, and we’re going to make the most of it,” he said. ”In terms of preparation, I would say it’s similar to the normal playoffs. It’s just an extra (round) series. The fact that we’ve been off for such a long time kind of makes it feel a little bit more like a tournament and just kind of builds the excitement. It’s great. It’s the best that we can do in the situation. I know me personally and our team, we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

PHT Morning Skate: Hossa, other 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame debates

Marian Hossa 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame debates Lowe hockey links PHT Morning Skate
Getty Images
By James O'Brien Jun 24, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

2020 Hockey Hall of Fame debates, links, information

• A compelling argument for why Marian Hossa should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. For what it’s worth, Hossa made my imaginary one, so there are definitely pro-Hossa sides to those Hockey Hall of Fame debates. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Speaking of Hall of Fame arguments, Jim Matheson lays out the case for Kevin Lowe. “Not being able to fit your Stanley Cup rings on just one hand” isn’t a bad argument. Then again, how many Lowe-like defensemen might have achieved similar team accomplishments on the same rosters as Wayne Gretzky and/or Mark Messier? How many of those Oilers (and in many cases, brief-Rangers) should be in the Hockey Hall of Fame? Either way, it’s one of those prototypical HHOF debates. [Edmonton Journal]

• Oh, in case you missed it, PHT’s Sean Leahy broke down who might make up the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class. Good stuff, especially if you want to brush up for the announcements. (Or, maybe get ready to be angry? Do people still get angry about this stuff if it’s not about their own candidacy?) [PHT]

COVID-19 and NHL hub city talk, other hockey links

• Five questions with NBC’s Mike “Doc” Emrick. Emrick answers questions about his upcoming book, the possible return to play, and … announcing a windshield wiper replacement? [NHL.com]

• As you likely know, the NHL announced that 11 players tested positive for COVID-19, with reports indicating that Auston Matthews was one of them. Just about any hopeful hub city must recognize that. Interesting stuff on how Vancouver’s desire could be tested. [The Province]

• Golden Knights GM George McPhee talks up the strengths Vegas presents as a potential hub city. The expansive hotels certainly bump things up for players who might feel a little bottled up living in a “bubble” setup. [Sportsnet]

• Again and again, it’s worth noting that Kevyn Adams faces serious challenges as Sabres GM. Adams will need to show that inexperience isn’t an issue. That could really be tough when it comes to rebuilding a scouting department after it was absolutely gutted. [The Hockey News]

• While discussing Seth Jones likely being healthy for the Columbus Blue Jackets, I also wondered about his actual value vs. his perceived value. “J Fresh” takes a deep dive and backs up some of my doubts. Neither of us are arguing that Jones is “bad.” Instead, the question is whether or not Jones is truly elite. [J Fresh]

• Jets players talk to Scott Billeck about how weird it might be to play in arenas without fans. [Winnipeg Sun]

• Why the Flyers should feel good about their goalies heading into the return. [Pucker Up Sports]

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Oskar Lindblom skates with Flyers for first time since cancer diagnosis

Oskar Lindblom skates with Flyers for first time since cancer diagnosis
via Flyers on Twitter
By James O'Brien Jun 23, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
If you needed a lift, this might do the trick. For the first time since his cancer diagnosis in December, Oskar Lindblom skated with Philadelphia Flyers teammates. Not all of them, of course, because of Phase 2 protocols … but some of them.

And, yeah, it seems pretty glorious.

Personally, I felt concerned about the idea of Lindblom being exposed in a return-to-play scenario. Luckily, it seems like cooler heads will prevail, as the AP’s Stephen Whyno reports that Lindblom won’t play in actual games if the NHL return-to-play plan actually pans out.

With that relief in mind, we can just enjoy the uplifting sight of Lindblom getting back out there. You might even feel like the room is a little “dusty” watching him skate and shoot:

Lindblom optimistic about recovery; Flyers impressed to see him skate

It sounds like Lindblom is making serious progress in dealing with Ewing’s sarcoma.

“They’re going great. I don’t have a lot left,” Lindblom said of his treatments, via Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic. “I’ll have it done soon. I can see the light in the tunnel right now, and I’m trying to enjoy my life after this. I can’t complain. People have it worse, and I’m happy to be where I am right now.”

Like many of us, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher was impressed by what he saw from Lindblom.

“It was great to see him out there,” Fletcher said. “He looked really good on the ice, his hands are still there. It is remarkable to think that with all the treatments that he had had, he was able to go out there today and still show the skill and still have the stamina to skate for about 35-40 minutes. It’s a great sign for him, and very exciting to think that with all going will in the future, he’s going to return to play for us …”

Fletcher spoke about how safe the Flyers’ facilities are, but there’s still some risk involved. Lindblom also has a way to go before he can totally put health concerns behind him.

But overall? This is fantastic to see, especially the sheer joy on Lindblom’s face in the photo on the left:

Most of all, here’s hoping that Lindblom continues on the road to recovery. If he eventually suits up for actual Flyers games — when it’s safe — then that would be even better.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.