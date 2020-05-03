MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Former NHL enforcer Laraque talks coronavirus fight

Associated PressMay 3, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
A couple of weeks ago, former Montreal Canadiens tough guy Georges Laraque was running five or six days a week as he trained for a marathon.

Now, the former NHL enforcer’s biggest challenge is trying to breathe clearly as he fights COVID-19 from a hospital in Montreal.

”Now I can’t even get up without losing my breath. It’s insane,” he said.

In a series of videos from his hospital bed, the 43-year-old said he began feeling symptoms a week ago Sunday when he was helping to deliver groceries to vulnerable people in his community.

Over the next days, his condition deteriorated.

”I have pneumonia in both my lungs, they’re affected by the COVID because I have asthma, I have to have oxygen blowing through my nose,” said Laraque, who wore a hospital gown and could be seen coughing at times during the videos.

”The nights are the worst,” he said. ”At night, I have fevers a couple times a night. I have to get up and take pills.”

Laraque thanked the staff at Charles-Le Moyne hospital who have been taking care of him, and told people not to feel sorry for him because, ”I’m not the only one fighting this.”

Laraque played parts of 12 seasons in the NHL from 1997 to 2010, including eight with Edmonton. He capped his career with two seasons in Montreal.

Canadian prime minister says NHL players will need to quarantine upon entering country

Associated PressMay 3, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
The NHL could face another hurdle if the league decides to continue the 2019-20 season in the near future – getting non-Canadian resident players across the border to join their teams.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that players would – at a minimum – need to follow quarantine protocols if they were to arrive in Canada while the border remains closed due to the pandemic.

”I think it’s a question we’ll have to look into,” Trudeau said. ”Certainly at a strict minimum, anyone who arrives from another country will have to follow all the rules of quarantine in an extremely strict manner, but we’re not there yet in our discussions with the NHL.”

”We recognize that it’s a possibility, but it depends on an enormous amount of things, and I don’t want to speculate on this until there’s more discussion,” he said.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Edmonton and Toronto were being looked at as possible ”hockey pod” cities that could host the remainder of the NHL season during the summer months. Games would be played in air-conditioned arenas without fans.

WATCH LIVE: 2010 Olympic men’s gold medal game – U.S. vs. Canada

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 3, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports will present three Team USA Olympic hockey matchups on NBC throughout the month of May, beginning this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with the 2010 Olympic men’s hockey gold medal overtime game featuring Team USA and Canada.

Team USA and host-nation Canada clashed in the gold medal game at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. In the preliminary round of the tournament, the U.S. team beat Canada 5-3. In a thrilling gold medal matchup, the U.S. trailed by a goal with under a minute remaining before Zach Parise tied the game at two goals apiece. In the overtime period, Sidney Crosby netted the winning goal, to clinch the gold medal for Canada. The 2010 gold medal game stands as the most watched hockey broadcast since the historic 1980 Olympics.

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire called the gold medal game from Canada Hockey Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

During the broadcast, Liam McHugh will interview Parise, reflecting on the 2010 Olympics gold medal game.

The three Team USA Olympic hockey matchups that will air on NBC in May can be found below:

Sunday, May 3
2010 Olympics Men’s Gold Medal game: USA vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream)

Sunday, May 10
2018 Olympics Women’s Gold Medal game: USA vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream)

Sunday, May 17
2014 Olympics Men’s preliminary round: USA vs. Russia – 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream)

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Blues announcer Kelly plans on donating plasma to help combat COVID-19

John Kelly Blues donating plasma
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 1, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
About five weeks after being declared COVID-19 symptom-free, Blues announcer John Kelly is doing his part to help others affected by the coronavirus. In his case, that means donating plasma in hopes that his antibodies could help others battling illness.

Blues’ Kelly plans on donating plasma to help those dealing with COVID-19

Kelly told the Blues website how the study came about.

“A friend of mine at Washington University reached out to me and said they were doing a study like they are at places all over the world, and they feel there’s a really strong chance that people with antibodies for COVID-19 can help others who are still battling it,” Kelly said. “You donate blood, they extract your plasma and inject that plasma into very sick patients. The studies show that a lot of people that are sick are getting better because they’re using a recovered person’s antibodies to fight off the virus.

“If I can make one person better, that’s fantastic.”

A recent Wired article notes that this is called “convalescent plasma therapy.”

” … it’s an old solution; doctors used it to help treat measles patients before a vaccine was developed and it has been used on Ebola, SARS, and MERS patients, as well as during the 1918 pandemic flu.”

Now, it’s unclear if taking plasma from Kelly and others will be effective in combating COVID-19. Medical experts believe that it’s unlikely to cause additional harm, however, so good on Kelly and others for donating plasma.

O’Reilly among others also chipping in

While Kelly was directly affected, other people involved with the Blues are also helping out. For instance, Ryan O'Reilly recently contributed 270 bottles of hand sanitizer to hospitals and retirement homes.

(You can learn more about that drive here.)

Robert Thomas also helped distribute hand sanitizer earlier in April, while Jordan Binnington pitched in to help people get masks.

Nice work from the defending champs.

Strong free agent goalie market takes a hit as Bruins extend Halak

Bruins extend extension Jaroslav Halak $2.25M free agent goalies
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 1, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
In managing to extend Jaroslav Halak for $2.25M for 2020-21, the Bruins landed a nifty bargain. They also dealt a blow to what looks — at least on paper — to be a strong free agent market for goalies.

The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter reports that Halak’s contract includes a $1.25M bonus if he reaches 10+ games played. Those details don’t take away from this being a very nice deal for the Bruins.

Bruins extend Halak to keep together one of the NHL’s best tandems

Look, at 34, I’m not certain that Halak would have nabbed a starting job. From the Flames to the Hurricanes, I could certainly see places where the veteran goalie might make sense as a No. 1, but I understand if there was some apprehension. He’s had some injury issues here and there when asked to carry a larger burden.

But, at minimum, Halak carried the potential to be a strong “platoon” option.

Halak didn’t match Rask this season, but Rask likely deserves to be a Vezina finalist, so that’s no slight. Halak really makes that tandem even better, keeping Rask fresh while winning games. The Czech netminder managed a strong 18-6-6 record with a fabulous .919 save percentage. That’s actually a slight step back from an even better 2018-19 (22-11-4, .922) where he threatened Risk at times for the starting gig.

After a mild dip with the Islanders (.913 save percentage over four seasons), it seemed like Halak might slip into being “only” an average goalie. But, nope, when he joined his pal Zdeno Chara in Boston, Halak returned to sorely underrated status.

NHL teams were already warming up to “load management” even before the COVID-19 pause happened. Under those circumstances, Halak already served as quite the luxury for the Bruins.

Now, with discussions about squeezing games into smaller windows of time floating around? It only makes the team-friendly price that much more appealing.

The Bruins still need to strike a deal with pending UFA Torey Krug, while figuring out what’s next with Chara. Even so, this is a sweet deal for Boston. For Halak? If nothing else, he gains some certainty in uncertain times, and also gets to stick with a team that’s been a strong contender.

