MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
Getty Images

Lightning close facilities after multiple players test positive for COVID-19

By James O'BrienJun 19, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT
3 Comments

Tampa Bay Lightning players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the team to temporarily close facilities to Phase 2 training, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie believes that three Lightning players and two staff members tested positive. McKenzie notes that facilities could re-open if remaining staffers and players don’t test positive.

Now, if more Lightning players or staff members test positive? Then we’ll need to wait and see.

As of this writing, the Lightning have not released a statement on the matter. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman backs up McKenzie’s report, though.

Florida ranks as one of the states hit hardest by COVID-19. It ranks among the states that have seen record spikes in positive cases lately. There are concerns that Florida could become the next epicenter for the spread of disease.

Consider this COVID-19 map from the CDC:

Lightning test positive COVID-19 Florida outbreaks CDC map
via the Center for Disease Control

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently said that the state will not shut down despite these spikes.

“No, we’re not shutting down, you know, we’re going to go forward,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “You have to have society function.”

The Lightning aren’t the only sports team training in Florida to get hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, either. As Hardball Talk’s Craig Calcaterra notes, five Philadelphia Phillies players and three staffers who were training in the Clearwater area tested positive for COVID-19.

Lightning release statement on players, staff testing positive for COVID-19

Again, McKenzie reports that the Lightning could reopen facilities for Phase 2 if others don’t test positive for COVID-19. Here’s hoping that at least the Lightning and NHL’s decision makers err on the side of caution, even if others seem more willing to roll the dice.

Later on Friday, the Lightning released a statement regarding players testing positive for COVID-19. The team confirmed that three players tested positive, but did not name specific ones. The Lightning didn’t clarify how many staff members tested positive.

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois announced that those players self-isolated and are “asymptomatic other than a few cases of low-grade fever.” (Somewhat strange, since there aren’t that many cases?)

Anyway, here’s the full statement:

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

OTHER NHL TEAMS HIT BY COVID-19:

Penguins player tested positive, now recovered
Multiple Avalanche players tested positive
Senators also dealt with outbreaks
Former NHL player Georges Laraque dealt with COVID-19

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Report: Auston Matthews tests positive for COVID-19

Auston Matthews tests positive for COVID-19 Toronto Maple Leafs Arizona
Getty Images
By James O'BrienJun 19, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
3 Comments

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews tested positive for COVID-19, according to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun. Friday continues to be a bad news for the NHL and other sports regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, as the Lightning confirmed that three players and a number of staffers also recently tested positive.

Simmons references two “NHL sources outside Toronto” for the breaking news regarding Matthews testing positive for COVID-19. This makes sense, as Matthews has been staying in Arizona. (More on that in a moment.) Simmons reports that members of the Arizona Coyotes may also have tested positive for COVID-19.

Frederik Andersen had also been staying with Matthews in Arizona. Simmons reports that Andersen tested negative for COVID-19 and is no longer staying with Matthews, though.

The Maple Leafs responded to the report later on Friday. For the most part, the Maple Leafs basically provided a “no comment.” That said, the phrasing “a person’s medical information in this regard is private” feels pretty pointed:

Maple Leafs statement on Auston Matthews COVID-19 report
via the Toronto Maple Leafs

While COVID-19 is halting such matters, the pauses seem temporary at the moment.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie indicated that the Lightning will attempt to resume Phase 2 if others don’t test positive. Simmons reports that Matthews is going into self quarantine with the hope of being able to travel and participate in Maple Leafs training camp around July 10.

Auston Matthews tests positive for COVID-19 in Arizona, a state hit hard

It’s worth circling back to the point that Matthews is located in Arizona.

Much like Florida, Arizona is a state that’s currently dealing with a troubling spike in COVID-19 cases. On Friday alone, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,246 new cases, and 41 deaths. This bumps Arizona’s total cases to 46,689 and total deaths to 1,312.

Despite all of this, Arizona and other states attempt to go “back to normal.” And, at least for now, the NHL seems committed to trying to return to play with an ambitious 24-team, two-hub city playoff format.

Seeing a star of Auston Matthews’ stature reportedly test positive for COVID-19 makes it all seem that much tougher to pull off. But we’ll see.

NHL announces 11 total positive tests

Meanwhile, the league is apparently taking over announcing any positive tests. On Friday, a release stated that since Phase 2 opened over 200 player have been tested and 11 came back positive.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

OTHER NHL TEAMS, PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL’s focus shifts to Canadian cities as possible hubs

Associated PressJun 19, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Canada has approved the NHL’s return-to-play proposal that could lead to one or more cities north of the border serving as host sites for the league’s 24-team playoff format.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday that the nation’s top public health officer, and health officials in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario had signed off on the NHL plan.

The decision followed discussions with government health officials, and comes as the league enters the advanced stages of selecting its hub cities – most likely two – from a list of seven in the U.S. and three in Canada, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Daly didn’t rule out the possibility of two hubs being located in Canada from among Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton.

The NHL, however, did encounter a setback in its bid to resume playing since the season was paused on March 12.

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed their facilities indefinitely Thursday after three players and “additional staff members” tested positive for COVID-19. The team said the players were largely asymptomatic and were self-isolating.

The move came as baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies announced that some of their players and staff had tested positive in nearby Clearwater, Florida, and the Toronto Blue Jays had one player show symptoms consistent with the coronavirus in nearby Dunedin, Florida.

Two weeks ago, NHL players were allowed to return to their respective facilities for voluntary on- and off-ice workouts. Players were allowed to skate in groups of up to six a time.

The NHL’s return-to-play plan approved by Canada required an exemption allowing players and team officials to cross the border. The border is currently closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, and those entering Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said robust protocols such as group quarantining and testing will be in place. The decision on selecting hub cities – each would host 12 teams – could come as early as next week.

“I want to emphasize that it will be very important for the NHL and the players to continue to work very closely with public health officers and to follow their instructions,” Freeland said. “This is essential not only for the players, which I know we all have affection for, but for the health and safety of Canadians.”

The NHL is targeting July 10 to open training camps, with games being played without fans present starting in late July or early August.

Though Las Vegas and Columbus, Ohio, are considered strong candidates to serve as hub cities, the focus on Canada comes at a time the United States is experiencing a spike in positive tests. Playing games in Canada could also be cost-effective, with the Canadian dollar worth about 73 cents versus its U.S. counterpart.

Daly said it wasn’t of “significant consideration” as to whether the hubs are located in separate or the same time zones.

Toronto Mayor John Tory supported his city being selected, noting he considers it to be the “hockey capital of the world.”

“It will be a morale boost for us,” Tory said. “It will be great for the psychology of the city.”

Rangers’ Lias Andersson won’t return to team for training camp

By Sean LeahyJun 19, 2020, 10:02 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Rangers won’t have Lias Andersson as a lineup option if the NHL resumes play this summer. According to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks, the 21-year-old forward has told the team he’ll be staying home in Sweden.

“We had discussions with Lias about coming over for camp, but he felt it was better for him to stay in his home country at this time,” Rangers President John Davidson told Brooks. “We respect that decision. We had a number of good conversations. He told me he wants to be a New York Ranger. We’ll continue to hold his rights and down the road we’ll have discussions about where it’s best for Lias to play next season.”

Andersson was loaned to HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League in January. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft left the team in December and requested a trade after splitting time between the Rangers and AHL Hartford. He has three goals in 66 career NHL games.

The pick used on Andersson was acquired from the Coyotes as part of the deal that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to Arizona. Also headed to New York in that trade was Tony DeAngelo, who led Rangers defensemen in scoring this season with 15 goals and 53 points.

Brooks reports that Andersson spoke with Davidson and head coach David Quinn, but the young forward turned down the training camp invite. His time in New York could very well be done and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him spend next season with HV71 on loan again.

The Rangers hold Andersson’s rights through the end of the 2020-21 season. Should the priority be to try and mend the relationship or move on?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Roundtable: Our picks for the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class

By Sean LeahyJun 19, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Hockey Hall of Fame will meet virtually next Wednesday to decide the 2020 class. Who do you see getting inducted in November?

James O’Brien, NHL writer: Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Alexander Mogilny, Boris Mikhailov, Jennifer Botterill, Kim St-Pierre, Viktor Tikhonov (Builder).

Iginla looms as the no-brainer of the bunch. Iggy put up the point totals you want (625 goals, a neat-and-tidy 1,300 points), and also seems like a great person. I’d argue Iginla was robbed of a Hart Trophy, and should probably have a Conn Smythe in his trophy case, too. (Some would argue a Stanley Cup ring, too, but this is not the time to re-litigate parallax.)

Hossa didn’t lock down individual awards, but he was a truly dominant two-way player who scored enough to rely on his offense alone.

If Pavel Bure can make the Hall of Fame, I feel like you can squeeze in Mogilny, too. It’s the “Fame” part, not Mogilny’s sufficient numbers, that does the trick for me. His defection story really is something else, and makes him someone who should be enshrined.

Both Mikhailov and Tikhonov rank as crucial elements of “The Red Army,” the Russian powerhouse that still seems underrepresented in the HHOF.

Botterill and St-Pierre have resumes that really speak for themselves as dominant stars for Canadian women’s hockey teams.

Getty Images

Sean Leahy, NHL writer: Jarome Iginla, Daniel Alfredsson, Alex Mogilny, Boris Mikhailov, Jennifer Botterill, Karyn Bye-Dietz, Marguerite Norris (Builder).

We have our lock in Iginla and second-chance entry for Alfie. Mogilny and Mikhailov are long-overdue in the Hall for their contributions in the NHL and internationally. Botterill and Bye-Dietz had storied international careers representing their countries, with Bye-Dietz already an IIHF and U.S Hockey Hall of Fame.

If I were choosing, I would have Marian Hossa in as a first-ballot HOFer, but seeing as how the Selection Committee works, I think he has to wait a year or two. His 525 goals, 1,134 points, three Stanley Cups are impressive, but his lack of individual awards probably hurts him in the eyes of those picking the class.

Norris, who is from the famous hockey family, made a name for herself in the sport. Following her dad’s death in 1952 she became the NHL’s first female executive and later was the first woman to have her name on the Stanley Cup after the Red Wings’ won in 1954.

Jen Conway made a great case for Norris back in 2017 writing, “The Red Wings became a more profitable team under her care, and she tried to convince the other owners that televised games were the future. She also advocated for arenas to be more female-friendly and for the farm team system then in place be revamped to be more equitable and fair to all the teams.”

[Related: Who will make up the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class?]

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL contentJarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Rod Brind’Amour, Boris Mikhailov, Jennifer Botterill and Kim St-Pierre, Viktor Tikhonov (Builder).

Iginla’s 625 goals (t-16th all-time) make him an automatic choice.

I think Hossa should make it, too. His case is interesting because his most impressive statistical seasons came when his teams were less successful, and vice versa. But the bottom line: 525 goals, 149 playoff points (30th all-time), three Cups (plus two other trips to the final), and stellar two-way play over 19 seasons. That’s worthy in my book.

With Guy Carbonneau getting in last year, and Hossa having a strong chance this year, why not continue to recognize that type of player by inducting a two-time Selke champ in Brind’Amour? He captained the Hurricanes to their first-ever Cup in 2006, and finished with 1,189 career points (521 more than Carbonneau). The time feels right for “Rod the Bod.”

Mikhailov and Tikhonov were foundational hockey figures for the USSR. Ditto for Canadians Botterill and St-Pierre, who teamed up to win three straight Olympic gold medals in 2002, 2006, and 2010.