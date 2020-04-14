The Edmonton Oilers and family of Colby Cave announced the creation of the Colby Cave Memorial Fund in honor of Oilers forward Colby Cave who suddenly passed on April 11.
Proceeds from the fund will go toward community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children.
“Colby was a respected and admired teammate, family member and friend to so many across the hockey community and community at large,” Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson said in a statement. “We wanted to work closely with Colby’s wife Emily, parents Allan and Jennifer, and sister Taylor to help create a powerful and lasting memory and legacy of Colby’s impact on our organization and the communities he played in.”
Cave’s wife, Emily, will have a leadership role in the fund and is delighted to be involved, according to Nicholson.
“My greatest honor in life will always be that I am Colby Cave’s wife,” Emily said. “I love him dearly, I always will and miss him beyond words. He taught me so much. He was genuine, caring, selfless, had a contagious laughter, but most importantly had the biggest heart. Though, our time with him on earth was cut short, I am grateful that the whole world can now see how incredible my husband was and how lucky I am to be his wife. Colby would be humbled by the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, and I am looking forward to continuing his legacy alongside the Edmonton Oilers and the rest of the hockey community.”
Donations to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund are being accepted by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in Colby’s memory at EdmontonOilers.com/Colby.
NHL Seattle is determined to be a positive influence in the community and will support local at-risk families and nonprofit organizations during this challenging situation.
Tuesday, Seattle’s leadership group announced that staff and partners of the organization have raised $1 million to assist those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our NHL and New Arena dreams for Seattle were born out of a strong collaboration and partnership with the City to create something powerful and lasting for our community,” CEO Tod Leiweke said in a statement. “In that spirit, we are committed to giving back to those among us with an urgent and immediate need.”
A large percentage of the funds raised will go to the United Way of King County’s Community Relief Fund to support the Office of Sustainability and Environment’s (OSE) expanded grocery voucher program. It will distribute $800,000 in grocery vouchers to working people who have recently lost their jobs or experienced a reduction in hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These grocery vouchers will be critical to helping working families put food on the table,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said. “I’m deeply grateful to our partners at OVG and NHL Seattle for their efforts to support families and non-profits in Seattle.”
NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour continues this week with memorable playoff comebacks.
Entering the Stanley Cup Playoffs after earning the Presidents’ Trophy during the regular season, the Lightning jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the first period. The Blue Jackets responded by scoring four unanswered goals to overcome the three-goal deficit and win Game 1 on the road, 4-3. The opening game victory set the tone for Columbus’ series sweep.
John Forslund and Pierre McGuire called the Game 1 matchup from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Tuesday, April 14 on NBCSN
• NHL: Pause and Rewind – 5 p.m. ET
• Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (2019 Round 1, Game 1) – 6 p.m. ET
Wednesday, April 15 on NBCSN
• NHL Hat Trick Trivia hosted by P.K. Subban – 5 p.m. ET
• Blackhawks vs. Predators (2015 Round 1, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 16 on NBCSN
• Our Line Starts podcast – 5 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2018 Round 1, Game 6) – 5:30 p.m. ET
NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN WEDNESDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN NBCSN will present a 30-minute program, titled NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. Hosted by the Devils defenseman, the show will feature fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Featured guests on the debut episode include Lightning forward Patrick Maroon, Justin Abdelkader of the Red Wings and celebrity chef Jeff Mauro.
OUR LINE STARTS THURSDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN A 30-minute episode of NBC Sports’ weekly NHL podcast, Our Line Starts, hosted by Liam McHugh, will feature an interview with Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet.
Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
The Nashville Predators have raised $2.7 million to help both with tornado and COVID-19 relief.
The Predators started raising money after tornadoes hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee in early March. Then the franchise included help for the coronavirus pandemic once the NHL stopped play along with the cancellation of the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament in Nashville.
Sean Henry, the Predators’ president and chief executive officer, said Tuesday that commitment to the community is a cornerstone of the franchise and the Predators are trying to help rebuild and provide help for a return to normalcy as quickly and safely as possible.
That includes Predators’ owners, players, coaches and management creating a $1 million fund to pay event staff for canceled concerts and postponed NHL games. The Predators also donated $100,000 to the Mayor’s Relief Fund, hosted blood drives and have been delivering meals to Nashville police precincts and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Predators captain Roman Josi and his wife, Ellie, gave $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and another $20,000 to a local homeless ministry.
The Predators also gave donors to the team’s foundation a chance to redirect money to tornado and COVID-19 relief with $700,000 in grants being handed out this month.
PHT remembers hockey video games: An ode to the NHL 2K series
Every Tuesday, PHT will remember a hockey video game (or games). Since we don’t have every console or cartridge, some posts will be recollections, not reviews. This week, we look back at the NHL 2K series, which served as great competition for EA’s NHL games, particularly during the Playstation 2 era.
This past weekend, ESPN’s feed gave Twitter addicts welcome reprieve from “pick three” lists with the question: “What is the peak of your personal athletic achievements?”
Naturally, I sat that out, as my peak athletic achievements lean toward “not being chosen last in a pickup game.” Now, if you ask about the peak of my fake video game athletic achievements, the NHL 2K series etched one moment in my memory.
A personal highlight from the NHL 2K series
Allow me to set the scene.
It was late in the summer of 2006, in my deeply crummy Texas apartment. If “Guitar Hero” wasn’t on the screen, chances are, it was “NHL 2K6.”
Facing off for the first time against someone who would become a lifelong friend, I was controlling Ilya Kovalchuk. And, folks, I made the move.
If you’ve ever gotten hooked on hockey video games, you know that there are some surefire ways to score goals. In that run of NHL 2K games, this cheesy behind the net plus backhand move was money. Especially with Kovalchuk.
Yet, instead of cash registers ringing from said money, there was … nothing. Was I mad? Perhaps, but I was undoubtedly perplexed.
Well, it turns out that the money move was indeed money. Maybe Kovalchuk doing the move broke the game. The puck actually hit the very top of the glass behind the net, bounced back off of the opposing goalie, hit the crossbar, and went in.
Speaking of being mad or not, if my friend was upset, he didn’t exactly show it. We were both perplexed, and frankly in awe.
During the latter years of the Playstation 2 era, the NHL 2K series captured my attention away from EA’s offerings. That turned out to be short-lived, as EA pulled away with the “skill stick” and jump to the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.
NHL 2K didn’t just fall behind in the race. It ended up falling out altogether.
But, like the Blackhawks and Kings … hey, we still have the memories. And a lot of the NHL 2K memories ended up being fond ones. For a while.
The birth of the NHL 2K series
As with 2K Sports’ other sports titles, including the still-running NBA 2K franchise, and the still-beloved NFL 2K games, the NHL 2K series got its start on the all-too-briefly realized Sega Dreamcast console.
But whenever I saw that cover with Martin St. Louis, I couldn’t avoid thoughts about the 2004-05 lockout.
Dark times.
Personally speaking, NHL 2K6 and NHL 2K7 were the last titles in the series that truly hooked me (and friends).
NHL 2K7 wasn’t just a swan song to many. It also featured out of place songs by way of a soundtrack with acts like The Postal Service. It’s uncomfortable that the latter stages of the series were more worthy of emo.
EA Sports pulls away
Things drastically changed when EA made a more successful jump to the next consoles thanks to brilliant execution of “the skill stick.”
Consider NHL 2K10 something of the end of an era, as it was the last in the series to appear on the more powerful consoles. It’s also an oddity that Alex Ovechkin was on the cover, being that he also appeared on the cover for EA’s NHL ’07.