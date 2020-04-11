Oilers forward Colby Cave dead at age 25

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has passed away after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week.

The 25-year-old Cave was airlifted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital and placed in a medically induced coma on Tuesday. He underwent emergency surgery where doctors removed a colloid cyst, which was causing pressure on his brain.

The Cave family released the following statement on Saturday morning:

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning. I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

His wife Emily posted updates on Instagram updating Cave’s condition during the week:

“We need a miracle,” she wrote on Thursday. “Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again.

“The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle. I am dreaming of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times), and kiss you again. I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend.”

“The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement. “Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruinsorganizations. An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Emily, their families and Colby’s countless friends throughout the hockey world.”

“Colby Cave was beloved as a teammate and friend, as a husband and son,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews in a statement. “The entire American Hockey League extends our deepest condolences to Colby’s wife, Emily, and his entire family, as well as to those whose lives he touched in the Oilers and Bruins organizations and throughout hockey.”

Cave, who was as acquired by the Oilers via waivers in Jan. 2019, spent most the 2019-20 season with their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, playing 44 games and recording 23 points. He was up in the NHL for 11 games with Edmonton this season.

