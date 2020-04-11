MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Oilers forward Colby Cave dead at age 25

By Sean LeahyApr 11, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has passed away after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week.

The 25-year-old Cave was airlifted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital and placed in a medically induced coma on Tuesday. He underwent emergency surgery where doctors removed a colloid cyst, which was causing pressure on his brain.

The Cave family released the following statement on Saturday morning:

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning. I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

His wife Emily posted updates on Instagram updating Cave’s condition during the week:

“We need a miracle,” she wrote on Thursday. “Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again.

“The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle. I am dreaming of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times), and kiss you again. I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend.”

“The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement. “Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruinsorganizations. An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Emily, their families and Colby’s countless friends throughout the hockey world.”

“Colby Cave was beloved as a teammate and friend, as a husband and son,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews in a statement. “The entire American Hockey League extends our deepest condolences to Colby’s wife, Emily, and his entire family, as well as to those whose lives he touched in the Oilers and Bruins organizations and throughout hockey.”

Cave, who was as acquired by the Oilers via waivers in Jan. 2019, spent most the 2019-20 season with their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, playing 44 games and recording 23 points. He was up in the NHL for 11 games with Edmonton this season.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pat Stapleton, former Blackhawks defenseman, dies at 79

Associated PressApr 10, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — Pat Stapleton, the former NHL defenseman who famously kept an air of mystery over whether he possessed the puck from the winning goal of the 1972 Summit Series, has died. He was 79.

The Strathroy Rockets, a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team with which Stapleton was involved, said on its website he died Wednesday night. No cause was given.

Stapleton was on Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972 and is alleged to have claimed the puck from Paul Henderson’s series-winning goal over the Soviet Union.

Stapleton was usually coy when asked whether he indeed had what would be one of the most famous souvenirs in hockey .

”They say I have it. We’ll keep that one going for a while,” Stapleton told the Toronto Sun in 2012.

The dependable defenseman, small for the position at 5-foot-8, represented Canada again at the 1974 Summit Series, serving as team captain of the World Hockey Association squad. The Soviet Union won that series.

”Few loved the game quite like Whitey, who was so proud to wear the Maple Leaf in the 1972 Summit Series and again in 1974 as captain,” said Tom Renney, CEO of Hockey Canada. ”His infectious personality will be missed.”

Born July 4, 1940, Stapleton began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins in 1961-62. Initially signed by Chicago, Stapleton was claimed by Boston in the 1961 intraleague draft.

After splitting time between the Bruins and minor league teams, Stapleton ended up in Chicago, where his career took off. He played eight seasons with the Blackhawks from 1965-66 to 1972-73, helping them to Stanley Cup final appearances in 1971 and 1973.

He was a second-team All-Star in 1966, 1971 and 1972, and was Chicago’s captain for the 1969-70 season.

”As a former team captain and member of the Blackhawks Alumni Association, Stapleton’s contributions to the organization will forever be remembered,” the Blackhawks said in a statement.

Stapleton signed a five-year deal to become a player/coach with the Chicago Cougars of the WHA in 1973. He was honored as the WHA’s top defenseman in 1973-74.

After the Cougars folded following the 1974-75 campaign, Stapleton was claimed by the Indianapolis Racers, where he played two seasons. He suited up for one final season with the Cincinnati Stingers before retiring in 1978.

Stapleton returned to Indianapolis the following year as coach, taking on a team that included future NHL greats Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier. His time coaching the eventual Hall of Famers was shortlived — the Racers folded 25 games into the season.

Stapleton played 635 NHL games, totaling 43 goals, 294 assists and 353 penalty minutes. He had 27 goals and 212 assists in 372 WHA games with Chicago, Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

Stapleton was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 as a member of the 1972 Summit Series team. He was an inaugural inductee into the World Hockey Association Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tom Webster, former hockey player and coach, dies at 71

Associated PressApr 10, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT
Tom Webster, the former NHL and WHA forward who went on to coach the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings, died Friday. He was 71.

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Webster’s death. Webster scored 53 goals and helped the franchise – then the New England Whalers – win the World Hockey Association’s first title in 1972-73. He also was an assistant coach in Carolina, and son-in-law L.J. Scarpace was the team’s video coach.

”Tommy was down here a lot, over the past couple of years, just visiting,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. ”He talked to our group a lot, just telling old stories. He was a great man, that’s the best way to describe him.”

From Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Webster had 33 goals and 42 assists in 102 career NHL games with Boston, Detroit and California. He had 30 goals and 37 assists in 78 games for Detroit in 1970-71, then played only 12 games for the Red Wings and Golden Seals the following season.

Webster then jumped to the WHA, where he had 220 goals and 205 assists in 352 WHA games in six seasons with the Whalers. He was inducted into the World Hockey Association’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

Webster was hired in 1986 to coach the Rangers, but developed an inner-ear infection that left him unable to fly. He resigned in April 1987.

He took over the Kings in 1989, and led them to their first division title – topping the Smythe in 1991. He was 115-94-31 in three seasons with the team.

”It is very sad news for our organization,” Kings President Luc Robitaille said. ”Coach Webster was a great man and my head coach for three seasons. He was also a tremendous part of a lot of the success our team enjoyed when Wayne Gretzky was playing in Los Angeles in particular.”

Webster also was known for his temper. In November 1991, he was suspended 12 games and fined $10,000 for throwing his stick and hitting referee Kerry Fraser in the foot, drawing the largest suspension ever for an NHL coach.

Webster coached three minor league or junior teams titles, co-coaching Adirondack in the American Hockey league in 1980-81, then directing Tulsa to the Central Hockey League crown in 1983-84 and Windsor to the junior Ontario Hockey League championship in 1987-88 He also was an assistant coach with Philadelphia and worked an amateur scout for Calgary.

”Webby was one of the best hockey men that our game has ever seen and I am honored to have known him,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. ”More importantly, Webby was even a better man.”

Syracuse Crunch team with local hospital to sterilize PPE

By Scott CharlesApr 10, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
Personal Protective Equipment is critical for the heroes on the frontlines fighting COVID-19 and the ability to extend its use can provide a much-needed solution to the global supply shortage.

Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate Medical University, recently learned of the process professional hockey teams use to sanitize their equipment and wanted to see if these machines could be repurposed to disinfect PPE.

He reached out to the Syracuse Crunch, a nearby American Hockey League organization, about the effectiveness and availability of the team’s Sani Sport machines. The franchise quickly made the equipment available to the hospital and in less than a week Upstate Medical University came to an encouraging conclusion.

“After careful analysis of the Sani Sport and other peer-reviewed published decontamination testing data by our infection control team, infectious disease specialists, microbiology team and other clinical experts, we have made the decision to use Sani Sport to decontaminate our face shields,” Dr. Corona said in a statement. “We have developed a specific process for collection of the used face shields, decontamination and re-issuing of the face shields.  Thank you to the Syracuse Crunch!”

For now, these machines will be used solely to clean face shields.

“We used methodology similar to the process which uses the ‘predicate device’ analysis. The literature supports killing the virus on hard surfaces,” Dr. Corona said when reached by email. “We are limiting our process to face shields only because no specific studies have been on N-95 masks material.”

The hockey community has contributed to the global fight against COVID-19 in a variety of ways but this innovative approach could provide immediate assistance.

“Right now, we can’t give back to the community by playing hockey, but we can play an active role in helping people battle COVID-19 with the equipment we have in our locker room,” Crunch owner Howard Dolgon told NBC Sports. “We have learned over the years that things work in various ways.”

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Long-term outlook on Nashville Predators: salary cap commitments, big decisions

Long-term outlook for Predators Duchene Johansen Forsberg
By James O'BrienApr 10, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the long-term outlook for the Nashville Predators.

Pending Free Agents

The Core

For better or worse, the Predators’ salary structure is loaded with long-term contracts.

GM David Poile made one of the biggest decisions yet when he locked down Roman Josi to a big contract extension. Josi looked like more than a $9.06M defenseman in 2019-20, but that eight-year pact doesn’t begin until next season. Josi turns 30 in June, so it will be fascinating to see if Nashville’s gamble pays off.

Matt Duchene‘s $8M AAV runs through 2025-26, one year after Ryan Johansen‘s matching cap hit expires.

For every very, very nice bargain (Viktor Arvidsson, Ryan Ellis), there are some dubious contracts for the likes of Kyle Turris. There’s talent, no doubt, but with quite a few of those players getting older, it’s fair to wonder when the window will shut with a big thud. It’s also scary since 2019-20 also inspired doubts about this group’s ceiling.

It all makes Poile’s penchant for handing term to supporting cast members that much more limiting. Nashville has Colton Sissons, Calle Jarnkrok, Austin Watson, and Rocco Grimaldi on the books for quite some time. This isn’t to say that such moves will all backfire; they’re just worth monitoring.

The Predators also face some fascinating questions about who else is staying.

Both Mattias Ekholm and Filip Forsberg deserve significant raises when their contracts run out after 2021-22.

Nashville deserves credit for retaining Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros without handing them frightening term. Unfortunately, that flexibility also comes with some uncertainty. Both goalies’ contracts expire after next season, so the Predators will need to solve those riddles.

Will pending UFA forwards Granlund and Smith exit Nashville? You’d have to think something has to give, right?

Long-term needs for Predators

In the grand scheme of things, it seems like the Predators will need to make the most of what they have. They’ve made a lot of long-term commitments, and while they might be able to bribe someone or find some other way to shake a Kyle Turris or two loose, they mostly have to hope that core pieces age well.

Maybe the biggest need is to find someone to optimize their roster, honestly.

I can’t say I’ve been overly impressed with John Hynes’ abilities in that regard, as I’m not among those who think it’s wise for coaches to galaxy brain things by putting star players in timeout.

From special teams struggles to forward play, there are significant signs that Nashville isn’t getting the most out of its talent. That needs to change.

Long-term strengths for Predators

The Predators rank as one of those regular contenders who show a decent knack for finding talent in crevasses despite trading away key picks. Nashville doesn’t match the Lightning in unearthing hidden gems, mind you, but they’re solid enough at it.

The result is that Nashville comes across reasonably well on various prospect rankings. Coming in at 22nd on Scott Wheeler’s system list for The Athletic (sub required) isn’t world-beating stuff, yet it points to the Predators being able to maybe fill in a crack or two with some prospects.

It paints a larger picture of solid versatility for Nashville.

Saros gives the Predators a goalie of the future, and maybe a strong one. He slipped a bit from elite backup work as Saros made it more of a platoon, but there are still some positive signs.

While their forward group disappointed in 2019-20, there’s enough to work with to be a better strength. It’s promising, in particular, that Filip Forsberg is deep in his prime at 25, and Viktor Arvidsson is 27.

Actually, that pivots to a key question: how long will some of these strengths last? If the Predators age well, it could be for a while. It depends upon how well their top defensemen (Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, and Mattias Ekholm are all 29), Matt Duchene (also 29), and Ryan Johansen (27) age.

If the answer hems closer to the Bruins than, say, the Kings, then the Predators could contend for quite a few years. You know, if they get back to getting the most out of players again.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.