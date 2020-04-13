Saskatchewan locals paid a heartwarming tribute to Colby Cave on Monday. Cars lined up on the shoulder of a highway to remember Cave, and also support Cave’s family.
Cave, a former Oilers and Bruins forward, passed away Saturday at age 25 after suffering a brain bleed last week.
From the look of photos taken of the area, it looks like hundreds of cars lined up for several kilometers to honor Cave and his family. Family friend Bob Bartkewich ranked among those who helped to organize that effort.
“It just goes to show you the impact that the Cave family and Colby had in town,” Bartkewich said, via the Canadian Press.
Photos, video of people paying tribute to Colby Cave
Former Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba joined those remembering Cave on Monday, sharing this photo:
Supposedly there is 15km+ of cars lined up outside Battleford right now waiting for the family of Colby Cave.
A heartbreaking and heartwarming time. pic.twitter.com/wquvx7vqVP
— Eric Gryba (@grybes02) April 13, 2020
Gryba also captured video of the tribute:
Heart wrenching. #RIPCAVER pic.twitter.com/qfZQMXNtgF
— Eric Gryba (@grybes02) April 13, 2020
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe captured the scale of the turnout with this video:
Incredible view of the tribute to Colby Cave’s family along Highway 16 in North Battleford. #ColbyCave pic.twitter.com/XYaNRQcPgP
— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) April 13, 2020
Battlefords Now’s Josh Ryan shared striking photos of people paying tribute to Cave on Instagram. Ryan estimated that thousands showed up to silently honor Cave and his family.
“To see the community come out, considering everything else that’s going on in the world today, the amount of vehicles that are here in support of the family is incredible,” Family friend Heath Gabruch told Ryan. “It’s really nice to see.”
Many in the hockey world shared their condolences for Cave over the weekend.
That included Cave’s former Oilers teammate Connor McDavid, who wrote this on Saturday:
Heavy heart today. You were an amazing person and always brought so much energy and positivity into the room and peoples lives. You will be deeply missed Caver. Sending all my love to Emily and the entire Cave family through this difficult time.
Colby Cave's first NHL goal. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/Ff0uB5SmYf
— NHL (@NHL) April 11, 2020
