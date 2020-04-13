MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Cars line up to pay tribute to Colby Cave
Getty Images

Locals pay tribute to Colby Cave by lining shoulder of highway with cars

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT
Saskatchewan locals paid a heartwarming tribute to Colby Cave on Monday. Cars lined up on the shoulder of a highway to remember Cave, and also support Cave’s family.

Cave, a former Oilers and Bruins forward, passed away Saturday at age 25 after suffering a brain bleed last week.

From the look of photos taken of the area, it looks like hundreds of cars lined up for several kilometers to honor Cave and his family. Family friend Bob Bartkewich ranked among those who helped to organize that effort.

“It just goes to show you the impact that the Cave family and Colby had in town,” Bartkewich said, via the Canadian Press.

Photos, video of people paying tribute to Colby Cave

Former Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba joined those remembering Cave on Monday, sharing this photo:

Gryba also captured video of the tribute:

 

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe captured the scale of the turnout with this video:

Battlefords Now’s Josh Ryan shared striking photos of people paying tribute to Cave on Instagram. Ryan estimated that thousands showed up to silently honor Cave and his family.

“To see the community come out, considering everything else that’s going on in the world today, the amount of vehicles that are here in support of the family is incredible,” Family friend Heath Gabruch told Ryan. “It’s really nice to see.”

Many in the hockey world shared their condolences for Cave over the weekend.

That included Cave’s former Oilers teammate Connor McDavid, who wrote this on Saturday:

Heavy heart today. You were an amazing person and always brought so much energy and positivity into the room and peoples lives. You will be deeply missed Caver. Sending all my love to Emily and the entire Cave family through this difficult time.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

CCM shares plans to produce protective hoods for COVID-19 healthcare workers

CCM protective hoods COVID-19
via CCM
By James O'BrienApr 13, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT
CCM announced a collaborative effort to produce “Full Head Protective Hoods” to help healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19. This continues CCM Hockey’s involvement in helping those on the frontline of the pandemic; late last week, the company announced that it was working with its player endorsees to donate 500,000 surgical masks.

CCM Hockey is working with surgeon Dr. René Caissie and Industrie Orkan to produce the hoods. CCM gave a full description of the hoods in this release:

The advantage of the full-head protective hood is that it completely encloses the user’s head and is powered by an air-purifying respirator (PAPR). This device will provide an integrated defence against multiple hazards by combining respiratory, head, eye and face protection, guarding against aerosolized and airborne particulates. It can be worn for multiple hours at a time and reduces inter-patient treatment protection changeover lapses. The protective hood was tested at the Institut de Recherche en Santé et Sécurité du Travail (IRSST), attaining an Assigned Protective Factor (APF) of 100—10 times the APF needed to qualify an N95 mask.

The second (top right) image illustrates the hood’s extensive coverage:

More on CCM collaborating to produce protective hoods to help those during pandemic

The CCM Hockey release notes that Dr. Caissie and others emphasized that the hoods be built from parts that are easily available in the Quebec area. Dr. Caissie explained why that is important.

“The tremendous response time and manufacturing turnaround at CCM and Orkan is a true testimony to the power of collaboration in the face of a common threat,” Dr. Caissie said, via the release. “The needs are so great that we are asking everyone out there to chip-in in any way they can. At this point, a robust supply chain is vital to producing as many devices as possible and distributing them without delay.”

In addition to producing the hoods, CCM shared manufacturing instructions via this PDF.

The company estimates that about 150 hoods could be made per day, once health officials approve.

In addition to CCM, other companies are doing their part to help out. Bauer recently took similar steps, going from manufacturing hockey equipment to face shields for workers. Bauer shared manufacturing instructions for those shields, too.

As another example, the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch pitched in to help sanitize personal protective equipment. In other words, a lot of people are helping, in ways both big and small.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

What is the Devils’ long-term outlook?

By Adam GretzApr 13, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the long-term outlook for the New Jersey Devils.

Pending Free Agents

The Core

With Taylor Hall and Blake Coleman now playing elsewhere, the Devils’ long-term outlook is in the hands of recent No. 1 overall picks Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.

The Devils thought so highly of Hischier’s development — and potential — that they signed him to a seven-year, $50 million contract that pretty much makes him the new face of the franchise. While his offensive numbers may not be eye-popping, there is a lot to be said for a 21-year-old forward that’s already established himself as a 55-60 point player while also playing a complete two-way game.

Hughes is the player that has the big-time offensive upside.

Beyond those two, Kyle Palmieri and Nikita Gusev are very productive top-six wingers and would make an impact on any contending team. The problem, though, is that both players are unrestricted free agents after next season, and while the Devils should have the salary cap space to retain them if they wanted to, it is worth wondering if such a long-term investment would be wise, especially when it comes to Palmieri who will be 31 years old when his next contract begins.

P.K. Subban has the biggest salary cap hit on the roster, carrying a $9 million salary for each of the next two seasons.

Damon Severson and Will Butcher are also signed long-term on the blue line.

Goaltending was a question mark at the start of the season, but MacKenzie Blackwood has had a very promising start to his career (.916 save percentage in his first two years, well above the league average) and is still only 23 years old.

Long-Term Needs

When you have missed the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons and been one of the league’s worst teams over the past two seasons there are obviously a lot of long-term needs.

Goaltending has been the big Achilles Heel recently due to Cory Schneider‘s decline, but Blackwood has shown a ton of promise and provided some optimism that he could be the long-term solution. But they still lack depth behind him in the short-and long-term.

The addition of Subban was supposed to give them a top-pairing, No. 1 defenseman to lead their blue line, but he will be 31 next season, is in the middle of the worst season of his career, and has almost certainly already played his best hockey. They not only need depth on their blue line, they need somebody to be a difference-maker.

Will Butcher is an underrated player while Ty Smith has a ton of potential, but there are more questions than answers when it comes to the long-term outlook of the blue line.

The other big need is that they need Hughes to be the superstar, franchise player they hope he can be.

Long-Term Strengths

You can not win in the NHL or compete for the Stanley Cup without impact players. The best place to get impact players is at the top of the draft. Fortunately for the Devils they have two of the past three No. 1 overall picks playing for them.

They may not be superstars quite yet, but Hischier is on track to being an outstanding player while Hughes is still only 19 years old and full of potential. Do not even think about writing him off just because he struggled at times as an 18-year-old.

Along with those two, the Devils are looking at the possibility of having three first-round picks in the 2020 class, including their own lottery pick. The other two picks are conditional as a result of the Taylor Hall trade (Arizona) and Blake Coleman trade (Tampa Bay, which sent Vancouver’s pick to New Jersey). The Arizona pick is top-three protected, while the pick from the Coleman trade will move to 2021 if the Canucks miss the playoffs this season. Still, those are a lot of quality assets — and potentially another very high pick — to add to the Hischier and Hughes core.

The Devils also have very few long-term commitments at the moment and as a result have a ton of salary cap space to work with. That could help with the potential re-signings of Palmieri and/or Gusev, as well as adding pieces around their new young core Hischier, Hughes, Butcher, and Blackwood.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Gunnarsson answers the call for Blues

By Sean LeahyApr 13, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour continues this week with memorable playoff comebacks.

In a back-and-forth first period, the Blues overcame two separate one-goal deficits to tie the game. With no further scoring in regulation, the game went into overtime, where Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson netted the game winning goal. The victory was St. Louis’ first-ever in the Cup Final round, and tied the series at 1-1.

Doc Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire had the call from TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Monday, April 13 on NBCSN
St. Louis Blues reunion – 5 p.m. ET
• Blues vs. Bruins (2019 Stanley Cup Final, Game 2) – 5:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 14 on NBCSN
NHL: Pause and Rewind – 5 p.m. ET
• Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (2019 Round 1, Game 1) – 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 15 on NBCSN
NHL Hat Trick Trivia hosted by P.K. Subban – 5 p.m. ET
• Blackhawks vs. Predators (2015 Round 1, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 16 on NBCSN
Our Line Starts podcast – 5 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2018 Round 1, Game  6) – 5:30 p.m. ET

ST. LOUIS BLUES REUNION MONDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
This week’s NHL programming begins with a 30-minute virtual reunion of current members of the defending 2019 Stanley Cup Champion Blues via video conference that is co-hosted by NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen.

NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN WEDNESDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program, titled NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. Hosted by the Devils defenseman, the show will feature fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Featured guests on the debut episode include Lightning forward Patrick Maroon, Justin Abdelkader of the Red Wings and celebrity chef Jeff Mauro.

OUR LINE STARTS THURSDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
A 30-minute episode of NBC Sports’ weekly NHL podcast, Our Line Starts, hosted by Liam McHugh, will feature an interview with Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

Kings’ Doughty pessimistic NHL can resume season

Associated PressApr 13, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
Two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2016 Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty is pessimistic about the chances of the NHL resuming play this season.

The star Los Angeles Kings defenseman said Monday it’s going to be difficult for hockey to get back this season, even just to hold the playoffs and hand out the Stanley Cup.

“Honestly, I don’t see how the season is going to return,” Doughty said. “I really don’t. We have no idea when this virus is going to be over.”

The 30-year-old known for his frank answers and commentary cast doubt on the validity of a 2020 Cup winner, especially given that there were 189 regular-season games left and not all teams had played the same number of games. Doughty is also concerned about how playing late into the summer might affect next season, which the league has maintained it wants to play in full.

“I know they so badly want to give out the Stanley Cup this year, but in all seriousness it’s not going to be like winning a real Stanley Cup because the (regular) season wasn’t finished,” Doughty said. “There’s teams that couldn’t get in the playoffs. And then I’m assuming they’d have to come up with a different playoff format. I don’t know. It’d be a little different. I’m not a huge fan of it, as much as I want to play. I just don’t want things to go into next season and affecting those (games).”

Doughty, who won the Cup with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014, said “for sure” his opinion would be different if the Kings were in a different spot in the standings. They were 28th out of 31 teams and eliminated from playoff contention.

But he added that his view on the NHL season was more affected by the state of the world during the coronavirus pandemic than the logistics of holding sporting events.

“Everything just keeps getting delayed even more, like lockdowns and stuff like that,” Doughty said. “People are dying even more every day. So I just don’t see how or when we’re going to be able to make any type of decision to return to the season.”

In an interview Monday on CNN, Commissioner Gary Bettman continued to say the NHL hasn’t ruled anything in or out when it comes to the resumption of play.

“We’re exploring all options, but when we’ll have an opportunity to return depends on things that we have absolutely no control over because it all starts with everybody’s health and well-being,” Bettman said. “Until there’s a sense that people can get together, not just in our arenas but for our players to get together to work out, we don’t know when we can come back, but it’s something we’re monitoring on a daily basis.”