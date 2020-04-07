MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Los Angeles Kings surprises disappointments Jonathan Quick
Getty Images

Los Angeles Kings: This season’s biggest surprises and disappointments

By James O'BrienApr 7, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the surprises and disappointments for the Los Angeles Kings.

Even-strength improvement, winning streak rank as biggest surprises for Kings

For a significant chunk of the season, the Kings lingered as sneaky-competent based on their respectable-to-strong underlying stats.

Making that argument in April ended up being a lot easier than advancing it in, say, February. The Kings ended the season/entered the halt on a seven-game winning streak, the longest remaining active one in the NHL.

No doubt, the Kings dug themselves far too big of a hole to make that streak anything more than a curiosity. Still, seeing that snakebitten team rattle off that run ranked as one of their biggest surprises. Well, among the pleasant ones at least.

(Kings fans likely found it a pleasant surprise to see the Sharks and Ducks also far out of the playoff picture this season, by the way.)

Not much help for Kopitar

Credit Anze Kopitar with scoring more points (62) during this paused season than he did in leading the Kings last year (60). It becomes more impressive when you realize that Kopitar scored 19 more points than the team’s second-leading scorer (Alex Iafallo, 43), and that IaFallo was the only other King to reach 40+ points.

(Dustin Brown and Drew Doughty tied for third with 35 points, while Tyler Toffoli had 34 before being traded to Vancouver.)

Any hope that Ilya Kovalchuk might enjoy a clean slate in 2019-20 quickly evaporated. Seeing Kovalchuk seem semi-revitalized in other locales pointed to a possible scoring malaise for Los Angeles, if the stats didn’t already make that obvious.

The Kings needed to work harder than other teams to score. One could often see that effort in those formidable fancy stats, but the standings argued that this rebuild remains justified.

For Kopitar’s sake, here’s hoping he still has some gas left in the tank for whenever that rebuild accelerates.

Quick failing to rebound among biggest disappointments for Kings

Jonathan Quick suffered through a disastrous 2018-19 season. That said, so did almost all of his Kings teammates.

In 2019-20, Quick couldn’t blame his fellow Kings so easily. After suffering through a horrendous .888 save percentage in 2018-19, Quick lifted his numbers … to basically the level of a backup. His stats don’t look much better when you try to correct for context, such as Evolving Hockey’s Goals Saved Above Expectation, as visualized by Charting Hockey:

You can wedge a pleasant surprise under the subheading of Kings goaltending, though.

Jack Campbell didn’t enjoy much better luck than Quick this season. Despite that, the Kings managed to extract a decent trade package from the Maple Leafs for Campbell (and Kyle Clifford).

I’m not sure you’d consider the Kings committing reasonably well to a rebuild a surprise. If so, consider that one of their biggest positive surprises of 2019-20, though. There’s some hope for what the Kings are (re)building.

Getting a strong trade return for Quick seems less and less likely to be a part of said rebuilding efforts, though.

MORE ON THE KINGS:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Wash your hands while an NHL announcer does play-by-play

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 7, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the biggest reminders that we’ve all heard in the last month in regards to eliminating germs has been to wash your hands. Popular options include singing “Happy Birthday” or picking out a verse from your favorite song.

Singing “Happy Birthday” can get old, of course, especially if you’re scrubbing your paws several times a day during this COVID-19 pandemic. While doing just that a few weeks back Matt Sammon, a veteran broadcaster who was the Director of Broadcasting for the Lightning from 2008-2019, had an idea pop into his head. Wanting to come up with a unique way to ensure you’re washing your hands the appropriate amount of time (20 seconds!), he had the idea to use sports play-by-play announcers.

That is when “Clean Home Team” was born.

Sammon reached out to the Lightning and recruited the team’s radio voice, Dave Mishkin, to record the first clip (listen here). He then used that “pilot” to pitch the idea to the other 30 NHL teams to try and get their announcers on board.

[MORE: How Bauer is making medical shields to battle coronavirus]

Currently, six other NHL broadcasters have contributed since Mishkin: Matt Loughlin (New Jersey, clip), Steve Carroll and Dan Wood (Anaheim, clip), Derek Willis (Calgary, clip), Brendan Batchelor (Vancouver, clip), and Joe Beninati (Washington, clip). A French version from Senators radio play-by-play announcer Nicolas St. Pierre will be available soon.

“The different voices, the different way that people are approaching this, it’s pretty fun to listen to them all as I’m putting them together,” Sammon told NBC Sports this week.

The clips are all market specific when it comes to the sound effects, so you’ll hear the proper goal horns for each team in the background.

Sammon said he’s reached out to every NHL team to get one broadcaster involved and is hoping to include announcers from other sports as well. Fans can also submit their suggestions, whether it be someone from a minor league, amateur, or high school team.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Hynes using NHL stoppage to study up on his Predators

Associated PressApr 7, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

John Hynes has only been head coach of the Nashville Predators since early January, so he’s trying to make up for some lost time with the NHL paused for the coronavirus pandemic and also make sure they’re ready whenever hockey resumes.

A big part of that has been getting to know each of his Predators much, much better.

“We’ve gone through every single player,” Hynes told reporters Monday. “We’ve got a written report on everyone’s strengths, weaknesses, areas of improvement, what type of person they are, what type of player they are, how they fit in our culture. We’ve done an extensive evaluation collectively as a group on our players.”

The Predators hired Hynes on Jan. 7 to replace Peter Laviolette in this franchise’s first midseason coaching change. He was introduced only hours before a 6-2 loss to Boston.

Predators general manager David Poile made the move with Nashville (19-15-7) having lost four of five games and 11th in the Western Conference standings with 45 points.

When the NHL play stopped March 12, the Predators flew home from Toronto with a record of 35-26-8 and 78 points holding the second wild-card spot in the West. They went 6-3-1 over their last 10 games, winning three straight before the stoppage.

“We were going in the right direction right before the pause, and I think one of the biggest things it was always going to be fairly difficult I think to get tactically exactly where you want to be coming in midseason,” Hynes said.

Hynes has taken some time to get settled in his new Nashville home. His wife and three daughters have been able to join him from New Jersey where they lived before the Devils fired him Dec. 3.

Hynes said coaches can always work, they’re just staying busy remotely. He talks daily by phone with Poile, who stays in touch with NHL officials. Hynes also has had video conference calls with the team’s management group and coaches with the franchise’s AHL affiliate in Milwaukee and also hockey operations. He has two conference calls a week with his coaching staff and is on an hour-long call with other NHL coaches three times a week.

“It’s almost been like a regular work day during the week,” Hynes said. “It’s just in a different way.”

Nashville coaches also check in weekly with five Predators each, rotating the coach each week. Hynes said they’re trying to give players space while also staying in communication. A team-wide call with staff and players was scheduled for Monday night.

Aside from scouting each player, Hynes has been talking with his assistants planning for a possible short training camp if this season is finished on the ice. Even though special teams improved over the last three games, Nashville still ranks only 24th on the power play and 29th on the penalty kill. That’s why Hynes and his assistants are scouting other teams.

“We want to make sure when we do come back we’re better, we’re prepared and we’re ready to help our team be successful and make sure that we’re certainly prepared to give our players the best chance to compete,” Hynes said.

Looking at the 2019-20 Los Angeles Kings

2019-20 Los Angeles Kings Drew Doughty Anze Kopitar
Getty Images
By James O'BrienApr 7, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take a look at where each NHL team stands at this moment with a series of posts examining their season. Have they met expectations? Exceeded expectations? Who has been the surprise? All of that and more. Today we look at the 2019-20 Los Angeles Kings.

2019-20 Los Angeles Kings

Record: 29-35-6 (64 points in 70 games), seventh in the Pacific Division, second-worst in West
Leading Scorer: Anze Kopitar – 62 points (21 goals and 41 assists)

In-Season Roster Moves

Season Overview

After exceeding expectations in 2017-18, the Kings crashed to earth in 2018-19. Jarringly so, to many of us.

If you look at the Kings’ place in the standings alone, you’d probably assume that 2019-20 represents the team settling into the new normal. To some extent, that’s true. In the grand scheme of things, every time the Kings make an overture toward rebuilding, they’re likely being smart.

But unlike a lot of other cellar dwellers, the Kings actually held their own by many measures. The Kings ranked somewhere between respectable to downright impressive in analytics terms. Take, for instance, how solid Los Angeles looks in Charting Hockey’s Shot Shares chart, which uses data from Evolving Hockey:

Not bad for a team that sits second-worst in the Western Conference, right?

Through their Stanley Cup-contending years, the Kings hogged the puck but sometimes struggled to finish. Such a formula worked well during their postseason runs.

This version of the Kings is a weakened form of that, but if you squint, you could see glimpses of those former glories. Not enough to win a meaningful number of games. And, no, certainly not to the point that you’d want to sabotage their rebuild.

Yet it’s amusing that the bounces finally started to go the Kings’ way as 2019-20 came to a halt.

Highlight of the Season

How could it be anything other than rattling off a baffling seven-game winning streak to “end” their season?

Indeed, as 2019-20 ended, the Kings’ winning streak was far and away the longest active streak in the NHL.

The Kings authored a decent larger stretch, too, going 10-2-1 in 13 games from Feb. 12 – March 11.

That home-heavy stretch cemented that, if nothing else, they were pesky at home. The Kings ended up 19-13-2 in Los Angeles this season, versus 10-22-4 on the road.

Upsetting the Avalanche in their 2020 Stadium Series game ranks as a highlight for the 2019-20 Kings, too.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

PHT Morning Skate: If NHL returns, could games take place in … North Dakota?

NHL 2019-20 North Dakota
Getty Images
By James O'BrienApr 7, 2020, 8:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Elliotte Friedman details North Dakota as a possible host city in potential season resumption scenarios. Friedman notes that Ralph Engelstad Arena might work, in part because of the state’s low population density. The NHL should consider Engelstad’s controversies if they go probe deeper on a North Dakota plan, though. (Sportsnet)

• Bruce Garrioch expands on some of the issues the NHL and NHLPA are facing, stemming in part from Gary Bettman’s weekly conference call with the Board of Governors. Garrioch provides some interesting details about how players might try to limit the damage from big escrow challenges, and other issues that need to be cleared up. (Ottawa Sun)

• In the latest edition of his The Color of Hockey feature, William Douglas explores how Hockey Is For Everyone programs are helping rinks and schools adjust to the coronavirus pandemic. (NHL.com)

• Travis Yost analyzes the continued decline of “workhorse” goalies in the NHL. Yost shares some fascinating stats, including that Connor Hellebuyck and Carey Price are the only goalies to start 75 percent (or more) of their teams’ games in 2019-20. Could these trends eventually push No. 1 goalie salaries down, and backups’ cap hits up? Certainly plausible, and possibly more sensible than putting all your eggs in one goalie-shaped basket. (TSN)

• Sabres coach Ralph Krueger believes that Rasmus Dahlin‘s defensive game keeps going “up a notch.” Frankly, I’d argue that Dahlin’s ice time needs to go up multiple notches. After averaging 21:09 TOI per game as a rookie, Dahlin’s down by almost two minutes this season (19:18). While that climbed a bit toward the end of 2019-20, it’s baffling that Krueger hesitates to send Dahlin out on the ice at least as much as Dahlin was out there in 2018-19. Maybe such rave reviews will translate to more reps in year three? (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• You might say that I accused Krueger of under-coaching in the tidbit above. Barry Trotz, meanwhile, wonders if he over-coached his Islanders at times this season. (Newsday)

• John Barr compares 2019-20 attendance numbers to what we saw in previous seasons. Plenty of interesting graphs and charts to chew on if you’re interested in sellouts and other figures. (NHL to Seattle)

Connor McDavid and Gary Roberts teamed up for a video series to try to help kids find creative ways to stay fit indoors. Good stuff from ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. (ESPN)

• Ranking the Nashville Predators’ jersey designs, from worst to best. Yes, mustard ranked low on the list. (Hockey By Design)

• Binging TV shows during the pause? Milan Lucic will provide staunch competition. He consumed Game of Thrones in just 19 days. That’s 73 episodes, and that wasn’t a 22-minute sitcom … although the travel logic of the latter episodes might’ve deserved a laugh track. (TSN)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.