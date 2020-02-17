MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Canucks strengthen up front by acquiring Tyler Toffoli

By Sean LeahyFeb 17, 2020, 8:45 PM EST
Tyler Toffoli‘s final game with the Los Angeles Kings was a memorable one.

After notching a hat trick during their Stadium Series win over the Avalanche, Toffoli was dealt to the Canucks on Monday. Heading back to LA is a package of Tim Schaller, the rights to NCAA prospect Tyler Madden, and a 2020 second-round pick.

The deal also includes a conditional draft pick, which would see a 2022 fourth rounder going to the Kings if Toffoli re-signs, per Pierre LeBrun. LA will also not be retaining any of Toffoli’s $4.6 million salary this season.

“Tyler brings goal scoring abilities and is good in battles,” said Canucks GM Jim Benning. “He has great offensive instincts and experience playing in high pressure, meaningful games. We look forward to adding his skill and strength to the line-up.”

The 27-year-old Toffoli can become an unrestricted free agent this summer and was one of the bigger name forwards likely to be on the move with the NHL trade deadline a week away. In 58 games this season he has 18 goals and 34 points.

As the Canucks sit one point behind the Oilers for tops in the Pacific Division, this is Benning bolstering his roster with 23 games to go. Vancouver has been a surprise this season and with the opportunity present to make a run at the playoffs and division title, the move is a boost to the players for the stretch run.

Adding Toffoli also helps the Canucks’ forward group after the news that Brock Boeser will be out of the lineup with a rib injury and will be re-evaluate in three weeks.

The question to be answered is whether this was a premature move for Benning to pull off given the price and where the Canucks are in their turnaround. Madden, who is currently dealing with a broken finger, has 19 goals in 27 games this season at Northeastern University and adds to an already strong prospect pool for the Kings. There’s also no guarantee that Toffoli, who is reunited with his “That 70s Line” mate Tanner Pearson, will stay in Vancouver.

We always see GMs gamble this time of year, but there’s certainly an opening in the West this season, and Benning clearly has confidence his group can do something special.

ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

NBC
By Sean LeahyFeb 17, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
The Pro Hockey Talk NHL Trade Deadline Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2020 NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. ET.

NHL Trade Deadline candidates
Non-UFAs who could move
Teams that need to be most active at trade deadline

Feb. 17, 2020 (PHT analysis)
Los Angeles Kings: Tim Schaller, Tyler Madden, 2020 second-round pick, 2022 conditional fourth-round pick (if Toffoli re-signs)
Vancouver Canucks: Tyler Toffoli

Feb. 16, 2020 (PHT analysis)
New Jersey Devils: 2020 first-round pick, Nolan Foote
Tampa Bay Lightning: Blake Coleman

Feb. 16, 2020 (PHT analysis)
New Jersey Devils: 2021 second-round pick, David Quenneville
New York Islanders: Andy Greene

Feb. 10, 2020 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jason Zucker
Minnesota Wild: Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison, conditional 2020 or 2021 first-round pick

Feb. 5, 2020 (PHT analysis)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell, Kyle Clifford
Los Angeles Kings: Trevor Moore, 2020 third-round pick, conditional third-round pick in 2021

Jan. 17, 2020
Dallas Stars: Oula Palve
Pittsburgh Penguins: John Nyberg

Jan. 7, 2020
Nashville Predators: Michael McCarron
Montreal Canadiens: Laurent Dauphin

Jan. 2, 2020 (PHT analysis)
Buffalo Sabres: Michael Frolik
Calgary Flames: 2020 fourth-round pick (originally owned by San Jose)

Jan. 2, 2020 (PHT analysis)
Montreal Canadiens: Marco Scandella
Buffalo Sabres: 2020 fourth-round pick (originally owned by San Jose)

Jan. 2, 2020
Ottawa Senators: Mike Reilly
Montreal Canadiens: Andrew Sturtz, 2021 fifth-round pick

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 17, 2020, 8:40 PM EST
The Capitals lost for the fifth time in seven games and Alex Ovechkin remained stuck on 698 goals as the Golden Knights came out on top, 3-2, Monday night.

NBCSN has added the Capitals’ next game, Thursday at home against Montreal (7 p.m. ET), to its schedule as Ovechkin continues chasing goal No. 700.

The Golden Knights built up a 3-0 lead by the second period and held off a Capitals’ comeback as T.J. Oshie cut the led to 3-2 with pair of goals. Marc-Andre Fleury, who has surrendered the most goals to Ovechkin of any NHL goalie (24 goals in 42 games), stopped 24 shots for his second straight win. Ovechkin finished with eight shot attempts and four shots on goal.

Ovechkin is now goalless in five straight games after registering a hat trick against the Kings on Feb. 4. Of the seven members in the 700-goal club, five players took five games or longer to go from 698 to 700 career goals – Jaromir Jagr (5 games), Marcel Dionne, Wayne Gretzky, Mike Gartner (6 games), and Brett Hull (12 games).

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 17, 2020, 5:45 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Alex Ovechkin is two goals shy of becoming the eighth player in NHL history to reach 700 goals. He’ll have
the opportunity to reach the milestone tonight when the Capitals visit the Golden Knights. After reaching goal No. 698 with a hat trick against LA on Feb. 4, Ovechkin has not scored in his last four games.

Of the 7 members in the 700-goal club, five players took five games or longer to go from 698 to 700 career goals – Jaromir Jagr (5 games), Marcel Dionne, Wayne Gretzky, Mike Gartner (6 games), and Brett Hull (12 games).

If Ovechkin reaches 700 tonight (or in any of his next 15 games), he’ll be the second-fastest to reach the milestone in NHL history, behind Gretzky (886 GP) and above Hull (1,157 GP).

Vegas is coming off a 1-0 win vs the Islanders on Saturday. The Golden Knights have won five of their last eight games overall (5-2-1) and they sit just two points back of Edmonton for the top spot in the Pacific Division. Monday’s game against Washington is the third game of a current five-game homestand. Including Monday, Vegas will play seven of their next eight games on home ice.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas BackstromTom Wilson
Jakub VranaLars EllerT.J. Oshie
Carl HagelinEvgeny KuznetsovRichard Panik
Travis BoydNic DowdGarnet Hathaway

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovNick Jensen
Jonas SiegenthalerRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Jonathan MarchessaultPaul StastnyReilly Smith
Max PaciorettyWilliam KarlssonMark Stone
Chandler StephensonCody EakinCody Glass
Will CarrierTomas NosekRyan Reaves

Brayden McNabbNate Schmidt
Nick HoldenShea Theodore
Jon MerrillZach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

The game will be blacked out on NBCSN in the Vegas and Washington D.C. markets and will air on their respective RSNs.

Sabres suspend Zach Bogosian for failure to report to AHL

Sabres
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 17, 2020, 5:28 PM EST
The Buffalo Sabres announced on Monday afternoon that they have suspended veteran defenseman Zach Bogosian after he refused to report to the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Buffalo placed Bogosian on waivers on Friday. After going unclaimed, he was assigned to Rochester to create a lineup spot in Buffalo.

The Sabres said they will not have any further comment or information at this time. Bogosian’s agent also said they are aware of the suspension notification and also have no comment.

It has been a brutal season for Bogosian in Buffalo as a hip injury as taken him in and out of the lineup, while he has also found himself as a healthy scratch on occasion. He has played in just 19 games this season.

He also requested a trade earlier this season.

Bogosian is currently in the final year of his contract that carries a $5.14 million salary cap hit.

The Sabres initially acquired him during the 2014-15 season along with Evander Kane from the Winnipeg Jets. He has appeared in 243 games with the team, scoring 13 goals and adding 54 assists.

As John Vogl of the Athletic points out, the Sabres can continue to attempt to negotiate a trade while he is suspended (though he probably does not have much value — unless the Sabres are willing to retain salary), they negotiate a contract termination, or simply let him sit out.

Avalanche injuries: Grubauer out with lower-body injury; Calvert to miss ‘weeks’

Avalanche
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 17, 2020, 3:08 PM EST
After being injured in the 2020 Stadium Series game on Saturday, Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer will not be in the lineup on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to a lower-body injury.

Even more concerning for the Avalanche, there is no current timetable for his return.

“I don’t really have a timeline on it,” said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on Monday, via NHL.com. “He’s still getting evaluated, he’s still going through some testing or training room or whatnot. I’ll have a better answer probably later in the week. Right now he’s day to day and could miss some time.”

Grubauer is 18-12-4 this season for the Avalanche with a .916 save percentage.

He was injured on Saturday during a collision with teammate Ian Cole.

You can see the play here.

Pavel Francouz, who has been outstanding this season, will take over the main goaltending duties for as long as Grubauer is sidelined.

Hunter Miska will serve as the backup.

Even if Grubauer only misses time this week that could still be as many as four games. The Avalanche’s standing as a playoff team is secure, but they are still in a fight for the top spot in the Central Division as well as home-ice advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs. It doesn’t seem to be serious enough at this point to force a trade to add some depth, but it’s still an injury worth watching. The Avalanche should still be in good hands with Francouz as their starter in the short-term, but things could get a little complicated when it comes to potential playoff seeding if it is an injury that lingers.

In other Avalanche injury news, forward Matt Calvert is also expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury of his own.

In 50 games this season Calvert has 12 goals and 25 total points. He played 12:47 of the Stadium Series game on Saturday.

In 50 games this season Calvert has 12 goals and 25 total points. He played 12:47 of the Stadium Series game on Saturday.