Michael Hutchinson has not been good enough for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season and general manager Kyle Dubas has brought in goaltending help. Shortly after a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers, Toronto acquired Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Trevor Moore, Columbus’ third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2021. Los Angeles will also retain 50 percent of Clifford’s salary for the remainder of the season.
NHL insider Bob McKenzie first mentioned the possibility of the trade scenario on NHL Live prior to Wednesday Night Hockey. McKenzie brought up Dubas’ familiarity with Campbell after he orchestrated a blockbuster trade for the goaltender in junior hockey during his tenure with the Soo Greyhounds.
The Frederik Andersen injury was not as severe as originally expected, but his absence only highlighted the necessity for Toronto to bring in another goaltender.
Before the 2019-20 season, Campbell, 28, signed a two-year extension that carries an average annual value of $1.65 million which will kick in next season.
According to Pierre LeBrun, the conditions on the draft pick in 2021 have to do with the number of wins Campbell records and whether or not Clifford re-signs with Toronto following the season.
Via hockey ops, conditions on the 2021 third:
It can move up to Toronto’s 2nd round pick if they re-sign Clifford or if they make the playoffs and Campbell wins 6 regular season games.
The power forward tallied a goal and an assist in the Rangers’ 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He won a faceoff shortly before Mika Zibanejad wired a wrist shot past Michael Hutchinson late in the first period. Then, just six seconds later, Kreider held off Leafs defenseman Justin Holl and converted on a breakaway. The winger is one of the top players available at the NHL trade deadline and performances like this are only driving up the cost. For Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton, it was a sign of relief to see Kreider rebound in a strong way after missing the previous game with an upper-body injury.
It’s a little late to get your first goal of the season but McAvoy was rewarded Wednesday. The steady defenseman charged up ice and raced to the net during the overtime session before tapping in a perfectly-placed pass from Jake DeBrusk to propel the Bruins to a 2-1 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Long Island native beat Jonathan Toews in a foot race to the left of Jaroslav Halak, then skated the length of the ice to complete the play. Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy got caught in a traffic jam at the blueline and was unable to keep pace with McAvoy.
It is hard to imagine that David Pastrnak has fallen to third on the NHL goals list this season, but Matthews’ consistent play has helped him climb into second place, for the time being. Matthews scored twice in the Leafs’ loss but is one tally short of reaching the 40-goal mark for the second time in his NHL career. The alternate captain netted a neat backhand and hammered a one-timer when John Tavares delivered a precise cross-ice pass. Toronto has been better since Sheldon Keefe took over behind the bench, but the Eastern Conference playoff race is tightening up real quick and the Maple Leafs cannot afford to miss out on points against below average teams.
Highlights of the Night
Mika Zibanejad and Kreider scored within six seconds of each other to give the Rangers a two-goal advantage near the end of the first period.
Per NHL Stats and Information, Igor Shesterkin is the second goaltender in Rangers history who has earned a win in four of his first five career NHL appearances (Cam Talbot), and he is the first rookie goaltender in franchise history who has accomplished the feat. #NYR
Adam Boqvist went to the locker room midway through the second period after Krejci delivered a nasty check from behind. Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton mentioned he doesn’t think the injury is “anything super serious.”
Overtime losses are not easy to swallow on a given night, but for a team trying to climb back into the playoff race, they are devastating.
Charlie McAvoy was rewarded for driving hard to the net and the Boston Bruins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 in OT. It was the second straight overtime loss for the Blackhawks.
Chicago forward Drake Caggiula thought he netted the game-winning goal with 65 seconds remaining in regulation on a delayed penalty. However, the referees decided that a hand pass took place prior to the goal and waved it off.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said after the game the referee admitted it was his mistake.
While the NHL landscape is constantly changing, Boston has remained a fixture near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The loss suffered in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final still stings, but the Bruins have done an excellent job putting themselves in a position to return. The Tampa Bay Lightning have regained their form from a season ago, but due to five straight wins and consistently strong play, the Bruins have a seven-point lead in the Atlantic Division.
The Bruins acquired Charlie Coyle in the days leading up to the NHL trade deadline last season and it will be fascinating to see if they can bring in additional reinforcements for the 2020 playoffs. Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers is one of the top rentals available and his style would be a near perfect fit for the style played in Boston. He is extremely quick and can play the heavy game which takes its toll on an opponent during an extended playoff series.
Toews’ 16 points since the start of 2020 and Patrick Kane’s 12-game point streak earlier this month have masked several flaws facing the Blackhawks this season. Depth has been a major pain point in recent years, and this could be the time for Chicago to collect a few additional assets in order to reload for next season.
On defending against Canucks’ Elias Pettersson and how he’s officiated
Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson is one of the NHL’s brightest young stars and a dynamic playmaker that is capable of changing a game every time he steps on the ice. As such, he is also going to be the focal point for every team defensively and is the kind of player that they want to play against physically.
In just his second season in the league he has already been on the receiving end of some big — and controversial — hits that have resulted in ejections and supplemental discipline.
On Tuesday, in the Canucks’ 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins, he was on the receiving end of a late hit from Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk that infuriated coach Travis Green after the game.
Here is the play.
It is not the worst hit you will see, but it is clearly late, unnecessary and at a time when Pettersson should not be expecting to be hit. There was no penalty called on the play, even as an official had a direct line of sight to the contact.
Here was Green’s commentary after the game, via TSN:
“I’m so frustrated with it. This guy is one of the best young players in the league. He gets hit and he’s totally defenseless. It’s two seconds after he lets go of the puck. I’ve watched it a couple times. He feels like there’s no way he’s going to get hit like that. He’s in a vulnerable position. Those are hits that the league is trying to get out of the game, especially against top young guys, top players in the league, and I think that Petey’s shown he’s one of those guys.
“And it’s frustrating for me as a coach to see some of the abuse he takes, where (it) doesn’t get called and he works through this. He gets frustrated and they keep, I know he’s not the biggest guy, but that doesn’t mean you can take advantage of a player that’s not ready to be hit. It’s very late. That should have been a penalty all day long.”
Pettersson clearly did not like the hit or the lateness of it, calling it kind of a dirty play.
Still, he insisted he is not the type of player to go to the officials looking for a call.
“The refs already have a tough job, I’m not looking for calls. I don’t want to have that reputation about me. If they say I’m embellishing or diving to get penalties — I’m not about that. I’m trying to play hard hockey with respect against my opponents. Of course sometimes I feel I should get a penalty, but that’s something I can’t control. All I can control is trying to play my best hockey.”
He later added: “I know I get a lot more attention now. I can feel it, get less time with the puck, I feel like I always have a guy around me. I feel like plays like that isn’t what we want in hockey. It’s a late hit, I’m not ready for it. I’m ready for it at first, but then two or three seconds later the hit comes.”
Pettersson also said that Grzelcyk checked on him after the play to make sure he was okay.
A few additional thoughts:
1. The Canucks and Pettersson were absolutely right to be livid about that hit on Tuesday. The problem is I don’t see this as a Pettersson-Canucks issue as much as it is an NHL officiating issue. All too often the grace period for when a hit is acceptable seems to be extended far beyond what it should be. As long as it doesn’t result in an injury, a clear hit directly to the head, or somebody being hit from behind it tends to be ignored.
3. While those punishments and penalties may seem frustrating and inconsistent for the Canucks, Pettersson does draw penalties far more than than most players in the league. Among the 498 players that have logged at least 500 minutes of ice-time this season, Pettersson is 16th in the league in penalties drawn per 60 minutes. Overall, he’s drawn 24 penalties this season. Though, it is worth pointing out — as the Athletic’s Thomas Drance did on Thursday) the overwhelming majority of those calls came early in the season and have dried up over the past two months. None of those numbers should matter, though. A penalty is a penalty and all anybody should be looking for here is consistency. That, again, is an issue that extends far beyond Pettersson and the Canucks.
