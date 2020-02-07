MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
NHL Trade Deadline
NHL Trade Deadline primer: Tyler Toffoli

By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2020, 5:54 PM EST
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli.

Player: Tyler Toffoli
Current Team: Los Angeles Kings
Position: Forward
Contract Status: Unrestricted free agent this season with a $4.6 million salary cap number.

Why the Kings might trade him: They are one of the worst teams in the league and need to collect as many long-term and future assets as they can. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported in this week’s 31 Thoughts that Kings coach Todd McLellan lobbied for the team to re-sign Toffoli, but that seems unlikely to happen.  He is one of the players on the team that has some real trade value and could bring a return. It would be a shock if he remains on the Kings’ roster at the end of the month.

Teams that could/should have interest: Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers

What he provides: Toffoli has never been a player whose production jumps off the page. He had one 30-goal season back in 2015-16, but hasn’t really come close to matching that production in the years since.

Because of that he’s not going to be a player that’s going to draw big headlines when he does move.

But it’s also going to be interesting to see what he is capable of on another team, in another system, and with better talent around him.

Even when the Kings were good they were never an offensive juggernaut with their skill or style. Their success was always about defense and grinding teams down in an effort to win win every game 3-1.

But Toffoli has some talent, and his underlying numbers have always been sensational. He generates shots at an elite rate during 5-on-5 play (15th best shots on goal per 60 minutes this season), while his total shot attempt, scoring chances, and expected goal differentials are all among the top-30 in the league among forwards.

His goal scoring will probably never be more than what it is (expect 20 goals, maybe he pushes 30 in a great year with a shooting percentage spike) but his ability to drive play and possession could make a big impact with better, more skilled players around him within a system that plays to that.

Predicted destination: The Philadelphia Flyers need help on the wing and some forward depth and they have a shot to make the playoffs. After missing the postseason in two of the past three seasons and former general manager Ron Hextall facing heat for not being aggressive enough you have to think they look for an upgrade help. Toffoli probably does not cost as much as fellow rental Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers, but there is not much of a difference in production. The prediction here is that he goes to Philadelphia for two draft picks (second and a fourth) and a low-level prospect.

NHL Trade deadline primer: Chris Kreider

By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2020, 4:14 PM EST
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider.

Player: Chris Kreider
Current Team: New York Rangers
Position: Forward
Contract Status: Unrestricted free agent this season with a $4.625 million salary cap number.

Why the Rangers might trade him: The Rangers are 10 points out of a playoff spot and have several teams ahead of them. They are out of it. They are also still in the middle of a rebuild while Kreider is an unrestricted free agent after this season. There is always the possibility they could still see him as a long-term piece and work to re-sign him (they are going to have talks), but he turns 29 years old in April and committing long-term to him at his likely salary could be a risky move. He’s still good now, but how good will he be in a couple of years, and will he be worth the price tag for them?

Teams that could/should have interest: Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers

What he provides: He is still a first-line player. He is fast, he plays with the type of edge that teams look for in the playoffs (especially around goalies), and he makes an impact at both even-strength and on the power play. He is on pace for 30 goals this season while his overall production has not slowed down over the past few years. You know you’re going to get at least 25 goals and 50 points from him. Among the 280 forwards that have logged at least 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time this season, Kreider ranks among the top-60 in goals and points per 60 minutes played. There is not another potential rental available that produces at such a level. He will make any team he is on better.

The Penguins need a top-six winger to replace Jake Guentzel. The Blues are in the market for a similar player to make a repeat run at the Stanley Cup. The Bruins and Oilers could use secondary scoring beyond their top line, while the Blue Jackets need offense of any kind. The same is true for the Islanders. The problem there: The Islanders and Rangers have not made a trade since the 2010 season when Rangers acquired Jyri Niemi for a sixth-round pick. That trade was their first one since the Islanders’ inaugural season in 1973. There is not much precedent to think they have any interest in a trade with each other.

Predicted destination: The Boston Bruins strike again at the deadline and send a first-round pick and a prospect to the Rangers. It is a package similar to the one the Rangers received for Kevin Hayes at the deadline a year ago.

All eyes on Campbell with Andersen out for Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs
By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2020, 2:06 PM EST
So here’s the situation for the Toronto Maple Leafs this weekend:

  • Starting goalie Frederik Andersen will not play on Friday or Saturday as he continues to deal with a neck injury. He is skating, he is probably not far away from returning, but he is not going to be in the lineup for their games against Anaheim (Friday) or Montreal (Saturday).
  • After losing back-to-back games to Florida and New York to temporarily fall out of a playoff spot there’s a sense of panic oozing out of Toronto. Even more than there usually is after a loss. It is getting intense up there, folks.
  • New backup goalie Jack Campbell, acquired from the Los Angeles Kings almost immediately after the Maple Leafs’ loss in New York on Wednesday, is going to start on Friday, and potentially Saturday as well, as the team desperately tries to find a goalie other than Andersen that can make a save for them.

To say there is already a ton of pressure on Campbell is a definite understatement.

His acquisition from the Kings (along with Kyle Clifford in exchange for Trevor Moore and some draft picks) is already getting more fanfare than your typical backup goalie move because of the team and city he is going to and the situation it is in.

He is not just the new backup goalie.

He is being talked about in the context of potentially having to save their season.

It is at that point that we should point out that while Campbell is a former first-round pick, he is still 28 years old and has only played in 58 NHL games. And never in a situation where he’s been expected to contribute this much to a team with such high expectations. None of this is to say he can not contribute and help. But man, talk about getting thrown right into the deep end of the pool.

The thing is, there is not much hyperbole with anything being said about his new role with the Maple Leafs.

They desperately need him to be good.

Not only as a fill-in for Andersen while he remains out of the lineup in the short-term, but to simply give Andersen an occasional break down the stretch. The Maple Leafs have leaned heavily on Andersen in his three years with the team not only in terms of his workload, but with the way they have played in front of him defensively. They have pretty much ground him down into dust each season by playing him 60-plus games and forcing him to mask their flaws defensively.

By the time the playoffs roll around he’s faced one of the heaviest workloads in the league. Not exactly an ideal situation for a goalie.

At this point there’s little chance of the Maple Leafs dramatically changing their style of play, especially given their roster (nor should they, quite honestly — this is almost how they have to play). But they do need another goalie they can count on to at least give them a chance when Andersen is not available (or needs a night off).

The Maple Leafs have four sets of back-to-backs remaining and multiple stretches where they play as many as four games in six days. Given how tight the playoff race is and how they are pretty much a 50-50 shot to get in at that point, having two goalies they can rely on is a must. It is also something they have simply not had the past two seasons.

Going back to the start of last season the Maple Leafs are 14-23-2 when Andersen does not play, while their backup goalies have managed only an .896 save percentage. That includes Michael Hutchinson‘s performance this season that has been among the worst of any goaltender in the league.

Now it’s Campbell’s turn to try to fill that spot.

By the Numbers: Alex Ovechkin’s 698 NHL goals

By Sean LeahyFeb 7, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

0.61 – Average goals per game in 1,137 regular season NHL games

4 – Shorthanded goals

7 – Members of the 700-goal club: Mike Gartner (708), Phil Esposito (717), Marcel Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741), Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordie Howe (801), Wayne Gretzky (894) 

– Number of Rocket Richard Trophies

12 – Penalty shot goals

14 – Number of goals he’s scored in his last seven games

28 – Career hat tricks, including three in his last seven games

31 – Games missed in his 15-season NHL career. Only 17 have been due to injury

39 – Number of empty net goals

110 – Game-winning goals

120 – Career goals Ovechkin has scored in January, the most of any month

140 – NHL goalies who have allowed a goal against Ovechkin

259 – Power play goals

259 – Total assists by Nicklas Backstrom on Ovechkin goals

345 – Goals scored at Capital One Arena

353 – Goals scored on the road

504 – Number of goals scored in Capitals wins

698 – Total goals scored through Friday

5,483 – Number of shots Ovechkin has taken in his career, the most by any NHL forward since 2005-06. Eric Staal is second over that span with 3,667.

23,809:20 – Total minutes played, the most by any NHL forward since 2005-06

MOST GOALS VS. NHL TEAMS
48 vs. Tampa (72 games)
43 vs. Carolina (81 games)
41 vs. Toronto (50 games)
39 vs. Florida (65 games) and New York Islanders (57 games)

FEWEST GOALS VS. NHL TEAMS
3 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (5 games)
8 vs. Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche (19 games each)
9 vs. Vancouver Canucks (20 games)

EVERY GOALIE WHO HAS ALLOWED A GOAL TO OVECHKIN

Ovechkin continues his pursuit of goal No. 700 Saturday night against the Flyers and Monday against the Islanders.

Lightning could suddenly use help on defense

By Joey AlfieriFeb 7, 2020, 9:55 AM EST
1 Comment

The Tampa Bay Lightning don’t have any obvious holes on their roster when everyone is healthy. The Bolts were likely just going to do some minor depth tweaking ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline, but that plan may have been thrown out the window this week.

In Tuesday’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa lost defenseman Jan Rutta to a lower-body injury. Head coach Jon Cooper said the injury will keep him out for a few weeks. On Thursday night against Pittsburgh, they lost Ryan McDonagh to a lower-body injury, too. The veteran exited the game after taking a slap shot to the ankle. Cooper didn’t have provide much of an update after the game, but said it may not be as bad as it looked.

As of right now, the healthy bodies on the blue line are: Victor Hedman, Kevin Shattenkirk, Brayden Coburn, Mikhail Sergachev, Luke Schenn and Erik Cernak. They’ll likely call someone up from the minors in the next little while so that they have an extra body around on defense.

Hedman already plays nearly 24 minutes per game, so it’s tough to envision him eating up a lot more ice time, but a player like Sergachev could be in line for a lot more work (he averages 19:29 of ice time per game). The rest of the ice time will likely have to be eaten up by a committee of players.

Now, general manager Julien BriseBois needs to figure out whether or not he wants to add a defender and how much he’s willing to pay for a depth one.

If they want to add a depth player, who could they target? Let’s take a look at some options.

Zach Bogosian – RD – Buffalo Sabres: Bogosian has struggled badly while in Buffalo, but a chance of scenery and playing on a different (and much better) team could make him a solid depth defender again. He’s in the final year of his monstrous contract and the Sabres could retain some of his remaining salary to make a trade work with the contending Bolts.

Trevor Daley – LD/RD – Detroit Red Wings: Daley has missed a good chunk of the season due to various injuries, but he could be a nice veteran addition to a team that only needs a depth player. The 36-year-old is on an expiring contract and he’s picked up four assists in his last four games. Daley has two Stanley Cup rings in his jewelry box. He’s allowed to provide the Wings with a 15-team no trade list.

Dylan DeMelo – RD – Ottawa Senators: DeMelo’s been an important part of Ottawa’s defense since they acquired him in the Erik Karlsson trade. He plays almost 20 minutes per game with the Senators, but likely wouldn’t see as much ice time on a contender like Tampa. He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The Sens may want to re-sign him though.

Brenden Dillon – LD – San Jose Sharks: The Sharks probably didn’t think that they’d be sellers at the trade deadline, but that’s where this aging group is right now. Dillon is going to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st and paying him a big sum of money probably isn’t in San Jose’s best interest. The 29-year-old has one goal and 14 points in 55 games this season. He’s added 79 penalty minutes this season and he averages 19:15 of ice time. He’d make the Bolts blue line tougher. Whether or not San Jose wants to part ways with him is another story.

Ron Hainsey – LD/RD – Ottawa Senators: The veteran has spent most of the season as Thomas Chabot‘s defense partner in Ottawa. He’s capable of playing both sides and he’s also scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Hainsey also has a Stanley Cup ring and plenty of experience, which could be huge for a Lightning team that’s looking to shake off the embarrassment of a first-round sweep last spring.

Marco Scandella – LD – Montreal Canadiens: Scandella was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in early January for a fourth-round draft pick. He’s from Montreal, so he may want to just re-sign there eventually, but the Lightning only need him from the trade deadline to the end of their playoff run anyway. The 29-year-old has three goals and 10 points in 46 games this season. He averages 17 minutes of ice time per game. He could likely be had for a third or fourth-rounder.

