The Wraparound: Bruins need more, especially from second line

By Scott BilleckJun 6, 2019, 9:51 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

With a few exceptions, namely Tuukka Rask, Sean Kuraly and Charlie Coyle, the Boston Bruins could use a lot more from some of their biggest names heading into a pivot Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream).

Rask has seen a pile of shots again. Coyle has scored in three straight games and is now tied for the team lead in goals with Patrice Bergeron at nine. And Kuraly? Well, he’s a welcomed addition to a fourth line, if we’re being fair, that’s been as solid as they come in the playoffs.

As hockey is a team game and it’s often the sum of the parts that get the job done, the Bruins need better from some of their best.

We’ll start on the second line with Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci and David Backes.

The line has been a bit of a ghost so far in this series with no goals thus far. DeBrusk has two points in the series – his only points in the last 6 games – while Krejci (four games) and Backes (six games) are both on point droughts.

“We got to sit down with them, obviously,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They got to change the way they’re playing. It hasn’t worked so far to generate offense… We’re going to have to revisit it, sell some different ideas of how they can generate offense.”

The top line Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, meanwhile, need another dominant game, the type where they’re unstoppable and the Bruins are, thus, unbeatable.

We saw some of that in Game 3, where they combined for five points. It’d be better to see it 5-on-5, however. Game 3 sort of skews all the numbers given the lethality of their power play in that one.

A game where they produce in the seven to 10 point range as a line would be a welcomed sight for Boston fans.

The good news for Boston is they get to play Game 5 (and 7, if it’s needed) at TD Garden, where they’ve won seven of 11 in these playoffs.

NHL PR has a couple of stats regarding the Bruins and playing at home.

  • “The Perfection Line” of Bergeron (4-2—6),  Marchand (3-6—9) and Pastrnak (3-4—7) have accounted for more than one-quarter of Boston’s tallies through 11 home games this postseason (10 of 37; 27.0%).
  • Four Boston players are averaging at least one point per game following a loss this postseason: Marchand (4-6—10 in 6 GP), Pastrnak (4-4—8 in 6 GP), Bergeron (4-4—8 in 6 GP) and Torey Krug (2-6—8 in 6 GP).

Another good omen is Tuukka Rask’s ability to bounce back in these playoffs.

Like Jordan Binnington 200 feet the other way, Rask ups the ante following a loss. He’s 5-1 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage in the game after a loss.

A couple of adjustments might just prevent one team from winning two straight for the first time in this series.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues vs. Bruins: Three keys to Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

By Scott BilleckJun 6, 2019, 9:12 AM EDT
It’s come to this — a best-of-three showdown for the hockey’s holy grail. The Boston Bruins will be looking for payback after suffering a 4-2 defeat in Game 4 after a less than inspiring game from the B’s. Conversely, the St. Louis Blues will be looking to build off a game where they shut down Boston’s best, negated their punishing power play and pulled themselves back into the series. One team will be pushed to the brink of elimination tonight (8 p.m. ET; NBC).

Here are your keys to victory for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final:

• Kick them when they’re down

The Bruins may be without defenseman Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk. They may not. We’ll see how the day progresses. Boston has lost both games where they’ve had to go at it with five defenseman following an injury. The Blues have taken advantage of the depleted back end and use their fatigue to their advantage. If Grzelcyk and Chara play, then it’s a boost to the Bruins. But Chara has a broken jaw and Grzelcyk’s unknown ailment probably leaves both guys playing at less than 100 percent. That presents an opening for the Blues to really push the pace and take it to Boston’s rearguard early. The same can be said if Boston has to ice the replacements. The quicker and harder the forecheck the better.

• Adjust, again 

The Bruins power play hasn’t been stymied much in these playoffs, but when it has — let’s say in Game 2 earlier in the Cup Final, they were able to make the changes necessary and posted four power-play goals on four power-play shots on four power plays, en route to a 7-2 win in Game 3. Boston didn’t play hard enough in Game 4 to warrant more than two power-play opportunities, so adding a couple more would increase the odds on a PP that run at 35 percent in these playoffs. But if St. Louis keeps its composure and limits the penalties it takes, then finding ways to increase their shots on the scraps they’re given will be Job No. 1. Jordan Binnington needs to see more than two shots on goal across two power plays.

• Rinse and repeat

The Blue scores for the sixth time this postseason in the opening two minutes. It’s a good omen for the team, who have won on all six of those occasions. For the first time in the series, and as mentioned above, they limited the Bruins to under four power-play opportunities after allowing five in the first two games and four in the third. Fixing their discipline issues was a key component heading into Game 4, and something they can build off tonight. St. Louis can lean on their excellent road record in these playoffs, too. They’re 8-3 in road games, including a win in Boston in Game 2. The Blues have also won each game in this series where they’ve put up north of 30 shots. The blueprint for a Game 5 win was drawn up in Game 4. If they can do it again, they’ll be one win away from hoisting Lord Stanley.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Binnington chases rookie record; Coyle looks to match Gretzky

By Scott BilleckJun 6, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
A stranglehold on the Stanley Cup Final is what both teams will enter Game 5 aiming for. But for one player and one goalie, there’s a little added incentive to etch their name into the annals of NHL history.

Jordan Binngington can kill two birds with one stone if he’s to pick up the win on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream).

Binnington, who has 14 wins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, is one shy of matching the NHL record for most in a postseason by a rookie goalie.

The 15-win pace has been set four times previous — Patrick Roy (1986), Ron Hextall (1987), Cam Ward (2006) and Matt Murray (2016). Three of those goalies — Roy, Ward and Murray — went on to win the Stanley Cup in those respective seasons.

If Binnington does help the Blues to the Cup, he’d have the record all to himself with 16 wins.

Furthermore, a win at TD Garden in Boston can break another record, this time for road wins by a rookie.

Hextall didn’t win the Cup in 1987, but he won eight times on the road to establish the rookie mark. Binnginton matched that with his eighth in Game 2 and can move past Hextall on Thursday.

According to NHL PR, Binnington would become the fifth goaltender in NHL history – regardless of status – to record at least nine wins as a visitor in a single playoff year.

On the other side of the center line, Boston’s Charlie Coyle can join the company of The Great One in Game 5.

Coyle has a nifty little three-game goal-scoring streak going at the moment, helping him to tie for the team lead with Patrice Bergeron on nine goals.

NHL PR says only 13 players in league history have posted a goal streak of four games or more during the Cup Final.

Six of those have come in the expansion era, and a goal tonight would be the first time since Wayne Gretzky did it 34 years ago in 1985.

Another interesting stat: Coyle can become the seventh player in NHL history to reach the 10-goal mark in a playoff year after being acquired during the regular season. He was picked up by the Bruins shortly before the NHL Trade Deadline at the tail end of February.

And just a friendly reminder on how important winning Game 5 is: When a best-of-7 series is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 78.4% of the time (210-58), including 72% of the time in the Stanley Cup Final (18-7).

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Chara’s bad luck; Schwartz carrying sister’s memory

By Scott BilleckJun 6, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

Zdeno Chara‘s bad luck in the injury department could spell conditioning issues for the Bruins captain. (Sportsnet)

• A look at the potential options to replace Chara if he can’t go. (Bruins Daily)

• Bruins defense increasingly hit by injury bug at worst possible time. (Yahoo Sports)

• Misfiring Bruins need to shake up their forward lines. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• Eight years since her death, Jaden Schwartz is carrying his sister Mandi’s memory with him during Cup run. (TSN.ca)

• The St. Louis Blues are getting the best of their former captain thus far. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• Blues collection has got them this far, but their stars need to lead the way. (The Hockey News)

• Blues defense shining in Cup Final. (NHL.com)

• Weighing the pros and cons of a return to Ottawa for Erik Karlsson. (Ottawa Citizen)

• What happens next if the Maple Leafs trade Nazem Kadri. (Leafs Nation)

• Could Jesse Puljujarvi be KHL bound? (Oilers Nation)

• Ralph Kruger ready for a new challenge in Buffalo. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• NHL to Seattle means big things for local amateur hockey, including a new $25 million complex. (Seattle Times)

• What signing Kevin Hayes would mean for the rest of the Philadelphia Flyers roster. (Broad Street Hockey)

• Newfoundland wins Kelly Cup. (ECHL)

• A study into what’s the best time to pull a goalie. (Big Think)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pastrnak’s tape job makes for incredibly unique stick

By Sean LeahyJun 6, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

BOSTON — Marc Savard knows plenty about taping hockey sticks. The former NHLer shows viewers the different ways players tape their sticks on his YouTube channel. There is one player in the league whose tape job drives Savard crazy.

“The blade is scary,” Savard said about David Pastrnak‘s unique tape job during a Feb. 2018 episode. “I don’t know how he plays with this and produces the way he does and is as successful as he is with this tape job.”

It’s a very simple look for Pastrnak: three stripes up top of the shaft of his 77-flex, BAUER Nexus 2N model and only three stripes of black tape on the blade. A completely different pattern than what most players use.

“When I was a kid you had to buy your own tape and it wasn’t cheap,” said Pastrnak in a promotional video for Bauer Hockey. “We’d always use less tape so you could have it for a long time. For some reason it brings me luck — the three stripes on the top and three stripes on the bottom.”

Pastrnak said he’s not good with scissors, hence why he keeps tape away from the toe of the blade. The lack of coverage on his blade clearly doesn’t affect his on-ice production having recorded 132 goals and 284 points in 320 career NHL games.

In Pastrnak’s eyes, having so little tape on the blade makes him feel more comfortable handling and shooting the puck. Any more tape and he feels less control.

Pastrnak’s teammates find the way he tapes his sticks very unusual, and you won’t find them copying the 23-year-old forward’s style.

“Absolutely not. I cannot do that,” said defenseman Steve Kampfer. “I wouldn’t even attempt to. I’ll leave that for skill guys.”

“It’s pretty wild stuff there,” said forward Danton Heinen. “I haven’t see anybody do it like that. He’s obviously unbelievable with it, so it works for him. That’s awesome. It’s not something I’ll be doing.”

Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (stream here).

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.