Blues fans’ baby was in Stanley Cup 20 minutes after birth

By James O'BrienJun 5, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
Tuesday, Jan. 4 would have already been a special day for the Vancil family, as baby Anne Marie was born. It went from special to, apparently, record-breaking when, about 20 minutes after Anne Marie was born, she was placed in the Stanley Cup.

Granted, Anne Marie Vancil wasn’t placed directly in the Stanley Cup. Her parents are superstitious St. Louis Blues fans, so measures were taken to wrap Anne Marie’s infant self in the proper towels before she was placed in one of the most recognizable trophies in sport.

(And you thought you were a hardcore hockey fan.)

Apparently, the previous record for youngest human placed in the Stanley Cup was 97 minutes, and it was a child of a Chicago Blackhawks executive. Just another chapter in that rivalry, eh?

Philip Pritchard, aka “The Keeper of the Cup,” also shared this news … you know, in case your mind was blown enough that you need to see further confirmation (understandable).

Here’s another shot of adorable, record-breaking Ann Marie:

It’s going to be tough to top that record and … maybe people shouldn’t try? Just saying.

Blues beating Bruins in battle of attrition in Cup Final

Associated PressJun 5, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins could be without captain Zdeno Chara when they take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chara did not go to the arena at all Wednesday, 36 hours after taking a puck to the jaw in Boston’s Game 4 loss that tied the series at two games apiece. Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t talk to and only briefly texted with the 42-year-old defenseman, who has a facial injury that has been reported to be a broken jaw.

The absence of Chara could prove to be the tipping point in a bruising battle between the Bruins and Blues. Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is out with a concussion and St. Louis forward Robert Thomas is out with a suspected hand or wrist injury. Cassidy said Grzelcyk, who practiced in a no-contact jersey Wednesday, is still in concussion protocol and would need to be medically cleared in order to play in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Beating up opponents and winning the war of attrition has been an ingredient of the Blues’ playoff success. They took advantage of injuries to San Jose’s Erik Karlsson, Joe Pavelski and Tomas Hertl to move on to the final and are now two victories away from lifting the Stanley Cup as the healthier team.

If Boston is without two of its top five defensemen in Chara and Grzelcyk, it would mean bigger roles for John Moore and Connor Clifton and the possibility of Steven Kampfer seeing his first action since Game 1 of the East final. Finnish blue liner Urho Vaakanainen skated with the Bruins, but Cassidy called him a ”real longshot” to play for the first time since April 26.

Meanwhile, St. Louis is relatively healthy except for Thomas. The Blues got puck-moving defenseman Vince Dunn back for Game 4 after he missed almost three weeks after taking a puck to the face in the West final.

It appears rugged Robert Bortuzzo will return to the Blues’ lineup in place of Joel Edmundson, who had his ice time reduced for performance reasons by coach Craig Berube in Game 4 . Bortuzzo came out when Dunn was ready to return but has two goals in the past two rounds despite not being much of a scorer.

Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson undergoes groin surgery

Associated PressJun 5, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has undergone groin surgery before becoming eligible for free agency this summer.

The Sharks said Wednesday that Karlsson had the operation last week and has already started rehabilitation. The team says Karlsson is expected to recover fully in the offseason and be ready for the start of the 2019-20 season.

The big question surrounding Karlsson now will be where he plays next season. The Sharks acquired the two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman from Ottawa just before the start of the season. Karlsson is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1 and has given no indication whether he wants to return to San Jose or find a new team.

The 29-year-old Karlsson initially injured his groin in January and missed 27 of the final 33 regular-season games for San Jose. Karlsson returned in the final regular-season game and played in the postseason despite being visibly hampered by the injury.

Karlsson finally wore down at the end of the postseason. He missed most of the second half of the third period in a Game 4 loss to St. Louis in the Western Conference final, missed the entire third period when the Sharks lost the following game and then didn’t travel for the Game 6 loss that ended San Jose’s season.

Despite the injury that left him at less than full speed, Karlsson still managed to make a major impact in the playoffs. He is tied for the NHL lead with 14 assists this postseason and also had two goals, including the overtime winner in Game 3 against the Blues.

Karlsson got off to a slow start in San Jose following the trade and then was slowed by the injury over the final three months. He finished his first season with the Sharks with three goals and 42 assists in 53 games.

But during a stretch from December to January, Karlsson showed he still has the ability to be the best defenseman in the NHL. He had points in 15 straight games that he played and had 25 points total in that span.

Karlsson then got hurt Jan. 16 in Arizona. He returned to take part in All-Star weekend in San Jose but had to wait two more weeks to play a real game. He got hurt again Feb. 26 in Boston and didn’t play again until the regular-season finale.

Karlsson is one of several prominent potential free agents in San Jose this summer, along with captain Joe Pavelski and franchise stalwart Joe Thornton.

Stanley Cup Final: Chara’s status for Game 5 unclear; Grzelcyk skates

By Sean LeahyJun 5, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
BOSTON — Zdeno Chara’s status for Thursday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final remains unclear.

The Boston Bruins defenseman wasn’t at TD Garden for Wednesday’s practice two days after taking a puck to the mouth in their Game 4 defeat. While reports state he has a broken jaw, there won’t be any update until at least Thursday. One encouraging sign was the sight of Matt Grzelcyk on the ice, though he skated in a non-contact jersey. 

Grzelcyk, who’s been out since a Game 2 hit that put him in concussion protocol and and saw St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist suspended one game, said he was feeling better, but still needed to be cleared in order to make a return to the Bruins’ lineup.

“I think the toughest thing Is just not being out there with the team,” Grzelcyk said. “Having to sit and watch is tough. I’m just happy to be back around the guys, feeling a lot more like myself.”

With the absences of Chara and Grzelcyk, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy tweaked his defense pairings on Wednesday. John Moore, who’s been a healthy scratch for most of the playoffs, including Games 1 and 2 of the Cup Final, was playing on the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy. Steven Kampfer was out there with Connor Clifton. Grzelcyk skated with Urho Vaakanainen, who will likely not see any action if Cassidy decides to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

As the Bruins await status updates on Chara and Grzelcyk, it’ll once again be that next man up mentality.

“It kind of helped knowing we had a couple of days here to get ready for it,” said Kampfer. “Nobody really knows who’s in, who’s out [Thursday]. You’re mentally ready for any situation to happen. I’ve had it before guys have gotten sick in the afternoon and you’re jumping in and playing a game that you didn’t think you were playing in at 3:30 p.m. It’s just making sure you’re mentally with it all the time.”

The Bruins are used to missing pieces from their lineup this postseason, so having been through that experience numerous times will help with the potential loss of Chara.

“I think our guys are good that way knowing that the team will pull together,” said Cassidy. “It’s just tough when you lose your captain. He is your captain and he plays some valuable minutes in this particular series. Against a heavier team, that’s where you miss the actual what he brings to the table.

“But in terms of the mentality, I think this team will be OK. And we don’t know Zee if he misses one game, if he wouldn’t be available for the next one if that’s the case, either. We don’t really know right now. There’s a little bit of that hope factor for us as well.”

Laila Anderson bobblehead created to benefit St. Louis Hospital

By James O'BrienJun 5, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
St. Louis Blues fan Laila Anderson has become such an inspiration to the team, fans, and hockey world in general, that she now has her very own bobblehead. This continues what has to have been quite the few weeks for the 11-year-old, who was on hand to pump up the Blues during Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

The National Bobblehead Museum has put an Anderson bobblehead on pre-sale, with a goal of shipping the figurines by October of 2019. The website notes that $5 from every bobblehead sold (they’re going for $25, plus shipping) will be donated to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where Anderson is receiving treatment for  HLH, a rare, life-threatening condition that attacks the immune system.

“I’m really excited to be having my own bobblehead, especially since they support such a great cause!” Anderson said, via The National Bobblehead Museum’s press release. “Thank you to the St. Louis Blues and to hockey fans everywhere for all the love and support.”

Here’s a look at the bobblehead in GIF form, because you have to see that bobbling, right?

The National Bobblehead Museum explains some of the elements of the bobblehead, including the bell:

The bobblehead features Laila on a hockey-rink base with her signature jean jacket holding a replica of the sign that she held up during a recent playoff game as well as the bell that children at the Children’s Hospital ring when they finish their chemotherapy treatment.

For more on Anderson’s experiences, including her friendship with Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, check out the videos above and below.

