More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blues vs. Bruins: Three keys to Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

By Scott BilleckJun 6, 2019, 9:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s come to this — a best-of-three showdown for the hockey’s holy grail. The Boston Bruins will be looking for payback after suffering a 4-2 defeat in Game 4 after a less than inspiring game from the B’s. Conversely, the St. Louis Blues will be looking to build off a game where they shut down Boston’s best, negated their punishing power play and pulled themselves back into the series. One team will be pushed to the brink of elimination tonight (8 p.m. ET; NBC).

Here are your keys to victory for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final:

• Kick them when they’re down

The Bruins may be without defenseman Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk. They may not. We’ll see how the day progresses. Boston has lost both games where they’ve had to go at it with five defenseman following an injury. The Blues have taken advantage of the depleted back end and use their fatigue to their advantage. If Grzelcyk and Chara play, then it’s a boost to the Bruins. But Chara has a broken jaw and Grzelcyk’s unknown ailment probably leaves both guys playing at less than 100 percent. That presents an opening for the Blues to really push the pace and take it to Boston’s rearguard early. The same can be said if Boston has to ice the replacements. The quicker and harder the forecheck the better.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

• Adjust, again 

The Bruins power play hasn’t been stymied much in these playoffs, but when it has — let’s say in Game 2 earlier in the Cup Final, they were able to make the changes necessary and posted four power-play goals on four power-play shots on four power plays, en route to a 7-2 win in Game 3. Boston didn’t play hard enough in Game 4 to warrant more than two power-play opportunities, so adding a couple more would increase the odds on a PP that run at 35 percent in these playoffs. But if St. Louis keeps its composure and limits the penalties it takes, then finding ways to increase their shots on the scraps they’re given will be Job No. 1. Jordan Binnington needs to see more than two shots on goal across two power plays.

• Rinse and repeat

The Blue scores for the sixth time this postseason in the opening two minutes. It’s a good omen for the team, who have won on all six of those occasions. For the first time in the series, and as mentioned above, they limited the Bruins to under four power-play opportunities after allowing five in the first two games and four in the third. Fixing their discipline issues was a key component heading into Game 4, and something they can build off tonight. St. Louis can lean on their excellent road record in these playoffs, too. They’re 8-3 in road games, including a win in Boston in Game 2. The Blues have also won each game in this series where they’ve put up north of 30 shots. The blueprint for a Game 5 win was drawn up in Game 4. If they can do it again, they’ll be one win away from hoisting Lord Stanley.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

PHT Morning Skate: Chara’s bad luck; Schwartz carrying sister’s memory

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 6, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Zdeno Chara‘s bad luck in the injury department could spell conditioning issues for the Bruins captain. (Sportsnet)

• A look at the potential options to replace Chara if he can’t go. (Bruins Daily)

• Bruins defense increasingly hit by injury bug at worst possible time. (Yahoo Sports)

• Misfiring Bruins need to shake up their forward lines. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• Eight years since her death, Jaden Schwartz is carrying his sister Mandi’s memory with him during Cup run. (TSN.ca)

• The St. Louis Blues are getting the best of their former captain thus far. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• Blues collection has got them this far, but their stars need to lead the way. (The Hockey News)

• Blues defense shining in Cup Final. (NHL.com)

• Weighing the pros and cons of a return to Ottawa for Erik Karlsson. (Ottawa Citizen)

• What happens next if the Maple Leafs trade Nazem Kadri. (Leafs Nation)

• Could Jesse Puljujarvi be KHL bound? (Oilers Nation)

• Ralph Kruger ready for a new challenge in Buffalo. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• NHL to Seattle means big things for local amateur hockey, including a new $25 million complex. (Seattle Times)

• What signing Kevin Hayes would mean for the rest of the Philadelphia Flyers roster. (Broad Street Hockey)

• Newfoundland wins Kelly Cup. (ECHL)

• A study into what’s the best time to pull a goalie. (Big Think)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Pastrnak’s tape job makes for incredibly unique stick

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 6, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON — Marc Savard knows plenty about taping hockey sticks. The former NHLer shows viewers the different ways players tape their sticks on his YouTube channel. There is one player in the league whose tape job drives Savard crazy.

“The blade is scary,” Savard said about David Pastrnak‘s unique tape job during a Feb. 2018 episode. “I don’t know how he plays with this and produces the way he does and is as successful as he is with this tape job.”

It’s a very simple look for Pastrnak: three stripes up top of the shaft of his 77-flex, BAUER Nexus 2N model and only three stripes of black tape on the blade. A completely different pattern than what most players use.

“When I was a kid you had to buy your own tape and it wasn’t cheap,” said Pastrnak in a promotional video for Bauer Hockey. “We’d always use less tape so you could have it for a long time. For some reason it brings me luck — the three stripes on the top and three stripes on the bottom.”

Getty Images

Pastrnak said he’s not good with scissors, hence why he keeps tape away from the toe of the blade. The lack of coverage on his blade clearly doesn’t affect his on-ice production having recorded 132 goals and 284 points in 320 career NHL games.

In Pastrnak’s eyes, having so little tape on the blade makes him feel more comfortable handling and shooting the puck. Any more tape and he feels less control.

Pastrnak’s teammates find the way he tapes his sticks very unusual, and you won’t find them copying the 23-year-old forward’s style.

“Absolutely not. I cannot do that,” said defenseman Steve Kampfer. “I wouldn’t even attempt to. I’ll leave that for skill guys.”

“It’s pretty wild stuff there,” said forward Danton Heinen. “I haven’t see anybody do it like that. He’s obviously unbelievable with it, so it works for him. That’s awesome. It’s not something I’ll be doing.”

Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (stream here).

MORE: A look at Ryan O’Reilly unusual blade

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Blues beating Bruins in battle of attrition in Cup Final

Associated PressJun 5, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
11 Comments

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins could be without captain Zdeno Chara when they take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chara did not go to the arena at all Wednesday, 36 hours after taking a puck to the jaw in Boston’s Game 4 loss that tied the series at two games apiece. Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t talk to and only briefly texted with the 42-year-old defenseman, who has a facial injury that has been reported to be a broken jaw.

The absence of Chara could prove to be the tipping point in a bruising battle between the Bruins and Blues. Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is out with a concussion and St. Louis forward Robert Thomas is out with a suspected hand or wrist injury. Cassidy said Grzelcyk, who practiced in a no-contact jersey Wednesday, is still in concussion protocol and would need to be medically cleared in order to play in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Beating up opponents and winning the war of attrition has been an ingredient of the Blues’ playoff success. They took advantage of injuries to San Jose’s Erik Karlsson, Joe Pavelski and Tomas Hertl to move on to the final and are now two victories away from lifting the Stanley Cup as the healthier team.

If Boston is without two of its top five defensemen in Chara and Grzelcyk, it would mean bigger roles for John Moore and Connor Clifton and the possibility of Steven Kampfer seeing his first action since Game 1 of the East final. Finnish blue liner Urho Vaakanainen skated with the Bruins, but Cassidy called him a ”real longshot” to play for the first time since April 26.

Meanwhile, St. Louis is relatively healthy except for Thomas. The Blues got puck-moving defenseman Vince Dunn back for Game 4 after he missed almost three weeks after taking a puck to the face in the West final.

It appears rugged Robert Bortuzzo will return to the Blues’ lineup in place of Joel Edmundson, who had his ice time reduced for performance reasons by coach Craig Berube in Game 4 . Bortuzzo came out when Dunn was ready to return but has two goals in the past two rounds despite not being much of a scorer.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport

Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson undergoes groin surgery

Associated PressJun 5, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has undergone groin surgery before becoming eligible for free agency this summer.

The Sharks said Wednesday that Karlsson had the operation last week and has already started rehabilitation. The team says Karlsson is expected to recover fully in the offseason and be ready for the start of the 2019-20 season.

The big question surrounding Karlsson now will be where he plays next season. The Sharks acquired the two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman from Ottawa just before the start of the season. Karlsson is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1 and has given no indication whether he wants to return to San Jose or find a new team.

The 29-year-old Karlsson initially injured his groin in January and missed 27 of the final 33 regular-season games for San Jose. Karlsson returned in the final regular-season game and played in the postseason despite being visibly hampered by the injury.

Karlsson finally wore down at the end of the postseason. He missed most of the second half of the third period in a Game 4 loss to St. Louis in the Western Conference final, missed the entire third period when the Sharks lost the following game and then didn’t travel for the Game 6 loss that ended San Jose’s season.

Despite the injury that left him at less than full speed, Karlsson still managed to make a major impact in the playoffs. He is tied for the NHL lead with 14 assists this postseason and also had two goals, including the overtime winner in Game 3 against the Blues.

Karlsson got off to a slow start in San Jose following the trade and then was slowed by the injury over the final three months. He finished his first season with the Sharks with three goals and 42 assists in 53 games.

But during a stretch from December to January, Karlsson showed he still has the ability to be the best defenseman in the NHL. He had points in 15 straight games that he played and had 25 points total in that span.

Karlsson then got hurt Jan. 16 in Arizona. He returned to take part in All-Star weekend in San Jose but had to wait two more weeks to play a real game. He got hurt again Feb. 26 in Boston and didn’t play again until the regular-season finale.

Karlsson is one of several prominent potential free agents in San Jose this summer, along with captain Joe Pavelski and franchise stalwart Joe Thornton.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports