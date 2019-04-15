More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Flyers hire Alain Vigneault as next head coach

By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT
7 Comments

Alain Vigneault is returning to the Metropolitan Divison after the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve hired him as their next head coach.

“We are extremely excited to have Alain join this franchise and lead our team behind the bench for many years to come,” said   general manager Chuck Fletcher. “He brings a tremendous amount of success over an extended period of time that will prove valuable to our team to take the next steps in returning the winning culture to the Philadelphia Flyers organization.”

Vigneault, who’s currently set to lead Canada’s entry at the IIHF World Championship in May, was fired by the New York Rangers after the 2017-18 NHL season. The 57-year-old was behind the bench for the Rangers for five seasons, guiding them to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals and the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. He’s won 648 games coaching three different franchise, earned the Jack Adams Award in 2007, and led both the Vancouver Canucks and Rangers to conference titles.

“It is an honor to be selected as the next head coach of the Flyers,” said Vigneault. “The history they have established and the passionate fan base has made this a first-class franchise. I am excited to work with Chuck, the talented group of players and prospects coming up through the system, in order to return Philadelphia to the top of the NHL landscape.”

It was no secret that the Flyers were hot after Joel Quenneville following his November dismissal by the Chicago Blackhawks. But Fletcher, who replaced Ron Hextall, decided to give the organization’s AHL head coach, Scott Gordon, the interim tag after Dave Hakstol’s firing. Even after Gordon led the team to a 25-22-4 record, it wasn’t enough as Fletcher apparently sees Vigneault as the better option going forward on a “multi-year” contract, which is reportedly five years, $25M, per Pierre LeBrun.

Now that he has a head coach, Fletcher can check another thing off his to-do list after assuming the GM job. The goaltending position looks to be set with Carter Hart‘s emergence this season. Who backs him up in 2018-19 is still to be decided. Up next is working on extensions for some of the team’s restricted free agents like Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny.

If Kadri can’t change, Maple Leafs should move on

By Adam GretzApr 15, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs present a very fine line between justified criticism of a player or team, and diving head-first into hot-takery and irrational overreactions. Sometimes the former is necessary, and because of that it can be really easy to jump over the line and become a victim of the latter based on a relatively small sample size of games.

After all, you do not want to be the person calling for the trade of a superstar because they happened to hit a cold funk for three games in April or made one bad mistake at the worst possible time.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri is making it very difficult to walk that line.

He is an incredibly valuable player to the Maple Leafs.

He has emerged as an outstanding shutdown center that also has the 30-goal ability, and is also signed for three more years after this one at a team-friendly rate of just $4.5 million per season.

Given his all-around play he is an absolute steal under the salary cap on a team that needs every possible steal it can get given its contract situation at the top of the roster.

That is the good that he provides, and why he should, in theory, unquestionably be a part of the team’s future.

The problem is that he has to actually be on the ice for any of that to matter, and he continues to take himself out of the lineup because of the often times dangerous and reckless style of game that he plays.

It showed itself again in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night when he was ejected for cross-checking Jake DeBrusk in the side of the head, earning himself an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

That means he is almost certainly looking at a hefty suspension that could sideline him for the remainder of Round 1, and perhaps beyond should the Maple Leafs advance.

If they do not advance, his absence might be a big reason why.

Again.

If Saturday’s incident was a one-time, isolated thing it would be a lot easier to accept it, criticize him for a selfish, dumb play, and deal with whatever consequences that might come from it. It would stink, it would be worthy of criticism, but you move on and bring him back next season without thinking twice about it.

But this is not an isolated incident.

Not only does Kadri have an extensive track record of incidents that have risen to the level of supplemental discipline, resulting in several suspensions, but this is the second year in a row he has taken himself out of a playoff series for an extended period of time due to his own recklessness and selfishness. He was suspended for three games during the Maple Leafs’ matchup against the Bruins a year ago for boarding Tommy Wingels, and while his absence may not have been the only reason, they lost two of those three games.

Because of that suspension, and because of his entire history, he has now at risk of missing a significant number with his upcoming suspension.

That can not happen, not only because it is a horrible way to play the game, but also because the Maple Leafs need him.

Emotions were understandably high in Game 2, especially with the way the game was played, and Kadri and DeBrusk were at the center of a lot of it.

Not only was Kadri briefly knocked out of the game due to a controversial open-ice hit by DeBrusk, but DeBrusk hit Patrick Marleau into the turnbuckle just prior to the cross-check. But none of that is an excuse for Kadri to lose his composure the way he did and react in that way. Now the rest of his teammates are going to be hurt by it, pay the price, and have to deal with the consequences.

All of that puts a ton of pressure on Kadri and the Maple Leafs whenever he does return to the lineup, whether it is this postseason or next season.

He has to change the way he plays. He has to stop crossing the line and being as reckless as he tends to be.

Players like Kadri are so frustrating because they shouldn’t have to resort to this stuff to make a name for themselves in the NHL and have a meaningful spot on a contending roster. His hockey talents are good enough on their own that he shouldn’t have to be a pest or play dirty to make an impact.

Especially since those hockey talents make him so valuable that the Maple Leafs can not afford to lose him when he inevitably does resort to those shenanigans that get him removed from the lineup.

At some point the Maple Leafs have to ask themselves at what point he is no longer worth the hassle, because if you can’t count on him to stay out of trouble at the biggest time of the year, what good is everything else that he offers?

Maybe they have already reached that point. If they haven’t, he shouldn’t have too many chances remaining to prove he can change.

Predators’ Boyle, Simmonds out ‘week-to-week’

By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hours before their Game 3 matchup against the Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream) the Nashville Predators announced that both Brian Boyle and Wayne Simmonds are considered “week-to-week” with separate ailments.

Boyle, who missed Game 2 due to “illness,” had an appendix procedure, while Simmonds, who only has one goal for the Predators since being acquired just before the February NHL trade deadline, is out with a lower-body injury.

Simmonds left Game 2 in the first period after taking a Roman Josi shot to the knee. After coming back to the ice to test out his leg during a timeout, he retreated back to the dressing room and did not return. Miikka Salomaki, who hasn’t played for the Predators since Jan. 4, is expected to take his place on the fourth line with Rocco Grimaldi and Calle Jarnkrok.

Both players were acquired in February as Predators general manager David Poile looked to strengthen his team’s bottom six. Two experienced veteran forwards, Boyle and Simmonds gave even more balance to a roster that looks to make another deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring.

But with the Predators using the phrase “week-to-week,” especially this time of year when team’s are even more reluctant to say anything about injuries, is not good for either player.

‘Grind’ games likely to continue as Predators-Stars series shifts to Dallas

By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Dallas Stars put up a strong defensive showing during the regular season, which saw the team finish just behind the New York Islanders in goals allowed. While Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin did a good job keeping pucks out of the net, the team as a whole still let plenty of shots through (31.6 shots allowed per game).

That’s continued into their Round 1 matchup against the Nashville Predators. As the series is split 1-1 with Game 3 Monday night in Dallas (9:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream), Bishop’s been stingy in net, allowing four goals through two games, but the Stars as a whole have allowed 74 shots so far and 101 even strength shot attempts.

Five of those shots for came in overtime during Game 2, with the winner coming off Craig Smith’s stick after five minutes.

“They’re difficult to generate against,” said Predators head coach Peter Laviolette. “Good team defense, they have good goaltending, and our team is built a lot of the same way, and so that probably leads itself to some low-scoring games. We’re able to get one in overtime, and it was a big goal to tie and crack one in overtime. The difference between 2-0 and 1-1 is a big difference especially going on the road.”

While Nashville has done a fine job creating chances on Bishop, they’ve also done good through two games at limiting the Stars’ opportunities on Pekka Rinne. Via Natural Stat Trick, Dallas has 70 attempts at 5-on-5 through two games and their power play was fruitless in Game 2, failing to capitalize on all six of their opportunities.

“When you go 0-for-6, a couple good chances, but you got to come through,” said Stars head coach Jim Montgomery. “Need to think shot-first. I thought we were all looking for the next play instead of looking to score. That’s power play, but also 5-on-5. I thought we passed up too many shots.”

Both games have been decided by a single goal, a trend that wouldn’t be surprising if it continued for the rest of the series.

“We kind of expected it with these two defensive teams,” said Stars forward Tyler Seguin after Game 2. “It was a grind game, it was a hard, compete game. We’ve done a pretty good job at keeping them to the perimeter. We’re expecting, maybe, a little different game now that we’re going home. We’re going to have the juices going for sure.”

Krug, DeBrusk good to go for Bruins in Game 3

By Adam GretzApr 15, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
8 Comments

The Boston Bruins’ Game 2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs could have been a costly one as defender Torey Krug and forward Jake DeBrusk were both injured on Saturday night.

DeBrusk was on the receiving end of a cross-check to the head from Nazem Kadri late in the the third period, while Krug was injured when he crushed along the boards on a big hit by Jake Muzzin. Their status for Game 3 on Monday night had been up in the air, but coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed on Monday morning that both players will be good to go when the series shifts to Toronto for Game 3.

This is obviously good news for the Bruins as being without even one of them, let alone both, would have been a pretty big blow to their depth.

Even though DeBrusk has yet to tally a point in the series, he was the Bruins’ fourth-leading goal scorer during the regular season with 27 goals in only 68 games.

Krug, meanwhile, is one of the Bruins’ top-defenders and their biggest offensive threat from the blue line, finishing the season with 53 points (fifth best on the team) in only 64 games.

Their availability is an added bonus because it comes on the same day that the Leafs’ depth is going to take a significant hit when Kadri learns his fate for the cross-check that injured DeBrusk. Kadri is one of the Leafs’ top centers and is facing a significant suspension that could potentially take him out of the series. He was offered an in-person hearing for his cross-check on Saturday night, giving the NHL’s Department of Player Safety the option to suspend him for more than five games. Five games would be the remainder of the series.

