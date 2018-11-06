More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Blackhawks fire Joel Quenneville after slow start

By Sean LeahyNov 6, 2018, 9:27 AM EST
The Chicago Blackhawks made a huge announcement Tuesday morning with the firing of head coach Joel Quenneville. Jeremy Colliton, 33, has been named as his replacement.

Blackhawks assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson have also been relieved of their duties and Barry Smith, longtime friend of Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations, Scotty Bowman, has been added to Colliton’s staff.

From Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman:

“This is certainly a very difficult decision. But I believe it is in the best interests of the Blackhawks organization. We need to maximize each and every opportunity with our playoff goals in mind and create continued growth and development throughout our roster at the same time. After much deliberation the last several days, with great respect to what Joel has meant to the Blackhawks, we knew we had to make a change. Along with our appreciation for everything Joel has accomplished for our franchise, we also thank Kevin and Ulf for their many contributions and wish them success in the future.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Jeremy Colliton in the Blackhawks organization and feel strongly that he is best positioned to continue leading our players here in Chicago. All of those associated with Jeremy strongly believe he possesses many of the tools that will make him a successful head coach in this league. He has been very impressive as a communicator, a leader, and coach. He knows the Blackhawks system, understands our players and our culture and we believe he gives us the best opportunity to have success and grow as a team.”

After zero in-season firings in 2017-18, the NHL has seen two coaches let go in a matter of three days.

The move, which has been brewing for some time, comes as the Blackhawks sit out of the Western Conference playoff picture with 6-6-3 record. Their glory days of NHL dominance are over, and that’ll happen when you spend to the cap annually and your top players seek higher paying contracts every summer. Salaries needed to be shed and despite a growing cap ceiling, the money tied up in some of the team’s biggest names hampered Bowman from adding quality help to the roster. Instead, cheaper, homegrown options were sought, and while there have been a few finds over the years that paid off, most haven’t been able to make as big of an impact, thus leaving the franchise in its current state.

The relationship between Quenneville and Bowman reportedly strained over the years after the dismissal of one of his assistants, Mike Kitchen, and the trades that sent away Niklas Hjalmarsson and Artemi Panarin. Today’s moves show that the GM finally won the power struggle.

Colliton was in his second season coaching the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate after leading the team to the Western Conference Final last year. Before joining Rockford, he was head coach of Mora IK of Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan for four seasons.

Quenneville leaves as the second-winningest head coach in franchise history after being hired in 2008. He guided the team to three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and helped the Blackhawks reach the playoffs in nine of his 10 seasons behind the bench. He’s currently the second-winningest head coach in NHL history with 890 wins and is second all-time with 1,636 games coached.

If he chooses, he certainly won’t be out of work very long. There are plenty of possible destinations this season when you take a gander at the NHL standings. Would Quenneville’s availability now force his old team, the St. Louis Blues, to quickly make a decision on Mike Yeo’s future? It should be interesting to watch how this shakes out.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Duchene trade impact; avoiding Nylander

By Sean LeahyNov 6, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

BREAKING: Blackhawks fire Joel Quenneville

• The Matt Duchene trade set the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche on two entirely different paths. [Mile High Hockey]

• Settle down. No need to worry about Patrick Maroon’s offense. It’ll come. [St. Louis Gametime]

Jake Allen’s new mask for Hockey Fights Cancer month incorporates a photo of Mandi Schwartz, the sister of his St. Louis Blues teammate. [Blues]

• Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Louis Domingue will have drawings from young cancer patients on his mask for HFC month. [NHL.com]

• Don’t criticize the Toronto Maple Leafs defense in front of Morgan Rielly. [TSN]

• To learn more about his team, Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery has reached out to the man who used to run the bench there — Ken Hitchcock. [Dallas Morning News]

• Golfer Bryson DeChambeau injured his hand, which was noticeable on Sunday at the TPC Summerlin tournament, ringing the siren before Saturday’s Vegas Golden Knights game. It didn’t affect him as he won the tournament shooting a -21. [Golf Week]

Max Pacioretty is enjoying life outside of the Montreal fishbowl. [Sportsnet]

• Injuries across the lineup will affect GM Jim Nill’s ability to make decisions for the future. [Blackout Dallas]

• A case for why the Carolina Hurricanes should resist chasing William Nylander. [Section 328]

• Canes GM Don Waddell says Victor Rask should be back in early December. [Hurricanes]

• Coming to NHL 19 are these reinvented Original Six jerseys. [ESPN]

• Those days when the Pittsburgh Penguins were one of the NHL’s fastest teams seem long gone. [Pensburgh]

• Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Henri Jokiharju is getting an education playing alongside Duncan Keith. [Sun-Times]

• Some players down the lineup are making the most of their opportunity with the Washington Capitals. [NBC Washington]

• Get your first-round picks right and you’ll find them making a major impact. [The Hockey News]

• Finally, the shortest and tallest NHL players met over the weekend:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Oilers look to continue upswing vs. Lightning

By Sean LeahyNov 6, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

With Tuesday’s firing of Joel Quenneville, Jon Cooper, hired in 2013, assumes the title of the longest-tenured head coach in the NHL. Aside from the 2016-17 season, all Cooper has done is bring success to the Tampa Bay Lightning franchise.

Those winning ways have continued into this season with the Lightning second in the league in points with 21, thanks to a 10-3-1 start. That record has been aided by a common theme among Cooper’s team: strong secondary scoring.

Look at the current Lightning roster and their stats. Nikita Kucherov (5 goals, 14 points) and Steven Stamkos (4 goals, 10 points) are doing their usual thing. But atop the scoring list for the team entering Tuesday’s game are two players who are making themselves into household names. Brayden Point (8 goals, 17 points) and the newly-extended Yanni Gourde (6 goals, 14 points) are leading the way, playing huge roles in Tampa’s strong start.

[WATCH LIVE – 7:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

The Oilers could use some more of that secondary scoring, and that’s been coming on after skittish start has seen them win five of their last seven. Connor McDavid‘s received some help as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (16 points) and Leon Draisaitl (8 goals) have been aided by Alex Chiasson (6 goals) and Drake Caggiula (5 goals). Meanwhile, Tobias Rieder has dished out six assists, with four of them coming as primary helpers.

Also, Goaltender Mikko Koskinen has won all three of his starts during this seven game stretch and helped lighten the load for Cam Talbot, who’s been a workhorse the last two seasons with 140 starts since the 2016-17 season.

Chiasson’s the interesting story right now. After being part of the Capitals’ Stanley Cup winning team last season, he found himself unsigned over the summer and joined the Oilers on a tryout in September. His play in the preseason earned him a one-year deal, but he ended up as a healthy scratch for the first five games of the season. Back in the lineup, the 28-year-old forward has been on fire scoring his six goals in his last nine games.

As Quenneville and John Stevens look for new jobs, the hot seat on Todd McLellan, a preseason favorite as first head coach fired, has cool quite a bit during this run.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Brian Boyle’s inspirational night

By Scott BilleckNov 6, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Brian Boyle, New Jersey Devils

Boyle scored his first career hat trick on Hockey Fights Cancer night in Pittsburgh. You can’t write this kind of thing. Boyle was instrumental in New Jersey’s 5-1 thumping of the Penguins and continued to be an inspiration to anyone who is fighting cancer. Boyle’s hatty was of the natural variety, scoring once at even strength before notching the next two on the power play.

2. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers might be without their starter and their backup in goal, but when Giroux is on fire, it doesn’t seem to matter. The Flyers captain had two goals and added an assist as Philly closed out a four-game road trip with a 5-2 win over the surging Arizona Coyotes. The Flyers went 3-0-1 on the road trip despite their issues in the crease. Giroux had six points over those four games.

3. Keith Kinkaid, New Jersey Devils

While Boyle stole the show with his three-goal game, Kinkaid was quietly putting together a solid outing between the pipes. He stopped 35-of-36 shots en route to his sixth win of the season while snapping a two-game skid. Kinkaid made five saves on the power play to make sure the Penguins went 0-for-3.

Highlights of the Night

Boyle’s hat trick:

What a pass:

What a pass?

Factoids

Scores

Islanders 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Bruins 2, Stars 1 (OT)

Capitals 4, Oilers 2

Devils 5, Penguins 1

Flyers 5, Coyotes 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Senators players apologize after being filmed ripping assistant coach

By Scott BilleckNov 5, 2018, 11:42 PM EST
7 Comments

Six players from the Ottawa Senators have apologized to assistant coach Marty Raymond after their private comments were caught on tape and leaked to the public on Monday.

The video, which was first reported by the Ottawa Sun/Citizen, shows Thomas Chabot, Dylan DeMelo, Matt Duchene, Alex Formenton Chris Tierney, Chris Wideman and Colin White in an Uber in Phoenix on Oct. 29 trashing Raymond’s coaching style.

The video ranges from Duchene poking fun on the Senators woeful special teams play, which Raymond heads up, and at one point even saying he hasn’t paid attention in video meetings in weeks.

Wideman can be heard saying that Raymond doesn’t teach the players anything.

“Marty Raymond, the only coach in NHL history to have the worst power play and the worst PK within a calendar year,” Duchene says.

“Do you notice that when (Raymond) runs the video, if you actually do pay attention, he doesn’t ever teach you anything? He just commentates what’s happening,” Wideman adds.

“Here’s the other thing, too. We don’t change anything, ever. So why do we even have a meeting? I haven’t paid attention in three weeks,” Duchene responds.

The Senators released statements on behalf of the players and head coach Guy Boucher on Monday night:

Boucher:

“Nothing is more important to us during this rebuild than making sure our players and coaches are fully committed to our plan, our values and our system of play. We have every confidence in Marty Raymond’s coaching; in the effort and determination of our team; and in the sincerity of our players’ apology. We are now treating this as a team matter, and will be making no further comment to the media.”

The players:

“We want to apologize publicly to Marty Raymond, our teammates and coaches for our comments in Phoenix, Arizona on October 29. Our private conversation was recorded without our knowledge or consent. We’re passionate about our team, and focusing on growing together. We are grateful for the support of our fans and organization. This is an important learning experience, and we will do better.”

Uber Canada general manager Rob Khazzam took to Twitter on Monday night to condemn the recording.

“A video was released by the media today of several Uber passengers being filmed without their consent while having a private discussion during a trip in Phoenix. This is a clear violation of our terms of service and we worked vigorously to investigate this issue. Filming or recording passengers without their consent is totally unacceptable and if reported/detected we will investigate + take action to preserve our communities privacy and integrity. In this specific case, we made efforts to have the video taken down.”

The Senators host the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night. The media availability after their morning skate should be interesting.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.