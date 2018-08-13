Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

2018-19 NHL on NBC Schedule Features Most Games Since NBC Sports Acquired Rights Prior to 2005-06 Season
New “Wednesday Night Hockey” on NBCSN to Showcase Its Most Diverse Exclusive Schedule to Date and NHL’s Rising Stars
2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Features Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins on Jan. 1 on NBC from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
NBC Sports Presents 2019 NHL All-Star Game from San Jose, Calif., Live in Primetime on Broadcast Television for First Time Since 1997
NBC Sports is scheduled to present 109 NHL regular-season games during the 2018-19 season – its most since acquiring NHL rights prior to the 2005-06 season. Coverage begins Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when Alex Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals raise their championship banner to the rafters and host the Boston Bruins. All games will be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to authenticated users via TV Everywhere.
NBC Sports’ 2018-19 NHL schedule is highlighted by the debut of “Wednesday Night Hockey” on NBCSN, which will showcase the network’s most diverse schedule since it acquired NHL rights prior to the 2005-06 season, as well as NHL’s current and rising stars. Highlights of NBC Sports’ “Wednesday Night Hockey” schedule on NBCSN include:
- Doubleheaders – 17 of 25 “Wednesday Night Hockey” showcases on NBCSN will be doubleheaders, the most in the network’s history, with a nearly equal balance of Eastern and Western Conference teams;
- Star Power – Established stars and young phenoms will take center stage on “Wednesday Night Hockey,” highlighted by multiple appearances from the likes of Alex Ovechkin (WSH), Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK), Sidney Crosby (PIT), Patrick Kane (CHI), P.K. Subban (NSH), Patrice Bergeron (BOS), Steven Stamkos (TBL), Claude Giroux (PHI) Connor McDavid (EDM), Patrik Laine (WPG), Auston Matthews (TOR), Henrik Lundqvist, (NYR), Johnny Gaudreau (CGY), Joe Pavelski (SJS), Jonathan Quick (LAK), and Nathan MacKinnon (COL);
- Diverse schedule – “Wednesday Night Hockey” will feature NBCSN’s widest variety of teams to date on Wednesday nights, including multiple appearances by Tampa Bay, Colorado, Toronto, Vegas, Edmonton, Nashville, and Winnipeg. The defending champion Washington Capitals lead all teams with eight “Wednesday Night Hockey” appearances;
- Earlier start times – While some games will begin at 8 p.m. ET, the majority of “Wednesday Night Hockey” games and doubleheaders will begin at either 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET. On many occasions, coverage of the second game of “Wednesday Night Hockey” doubleheaders begins at 9:30 p.m. ET, earlier than past years.
“With the impressive growth of fan interest in non-traditional NHL markets combined with the emergence of a number of rising stars, we felt the time was right to broaden our Wednesday night schedule and evolve the brand,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Fans will still see plenty of games between traditional powers, but our new approach to Wednesday nights – including a record number of doubleheaders – allows us to show more rising stars and more Western Conference and Canadian teams than ever before.”
Following are highlights of NBC Sports’ 2018-19 NHL regular-season schedule:
- The season opens with a “Wednesday Night Hockey” doubleheader on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN as the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins, followed by the Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET;
- NBC Sports will present the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks from iconic Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Jan. 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC;
- NBC Sports will present exclusive primetime coverage of the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC;
- NBC will present coverage of the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend from SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., home of the San Jose Sharks, on Jan. 25-26, highlighted by live coverage of the All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 26, in primetime on NBC, the first time the All-Star Game will be televised live on a broadcast network since 1997;
- NBC Sports will present 13 NHL games on NBC, beginning with the 2018 Discover Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday, Nov, 23, when the Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Rangers;
- 67 of 110 scheduled regular-season games on NBC and NBCSN – more than 60% – will feature at least one Western Conference team.
NHL WINTER CLASSIC AND NHL STADIUM SERIES
On Jan. 1, the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic will feature the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks from Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind., on NBC. The NHL Winter Classic has produced the five most-watched regular-season games in NHL history. The 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series will feature the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 23 in primetime on NBC at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT HOCKEY
NBCSN’s exclusive “Wednesday Night Hockey” coverage will feature the NHL’s established stars and young phenoms, and NBC Sports’ most diverse schedule to date. In addition, many “Wednesday Night Hockey” games and doubleheaders will feature earlier start times (7-7:30 p.m. ET). In many cases, Eastern Conference teams will be featured in the first game of the doubleheader, followed by a Western Conference matchup in the nightcap. Notable games on the “Wednesday Night Hockey” schedule include:
- October 10 – A 2018 Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals;
- October 24 – Two of the best young stars in the NHL will clash when Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs visit Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets;
- January 23 – Ovechkin and the Capitals host Matthews and the Maple Leafs, followed by a battle out west between P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators vs. Marc-Andre Fleury and the Golden Knights;
- February 13 – Three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton’s only visit to Pittsburgh;
- March 20 – A rematch of the 2018 Eastern Conference Final, as Ovechkin and the Capitals host Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NBCSN 2018-19 NHL “Wednesday Night Hockey” schedule (subject to change):
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|October 3*
|Boston
|Washington
|7:30 p.m.
|Anaheim
|San Jose
|10:30 p.m.
|October 10
|Vegas
|Washington
|8 p.m.
|October 17
|N.Y. Rangers
|Washington
|7 p.m.
|Boston
|Calgary
|9:30 p.m.
|October 24
|Toronto
|Winnipeg
|7 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
|November 7
|Pittsburgh
|Washington
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|Colorado
|10 p.m.
|November 14
|St. Louis
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|Anaheim
|Vegas
|10:30 p.m.
|November 28
|St. Louis
|Detroit
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
|December 5
|Edmonton
|St. Louis
|8 p.m.
|Chicago
|Anaheim
|10:30 p.m.
|December 12
|Pittsburgh
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|December 19
|Pittsburgh
|Washington
|8 p.m.
|January 2
|Pittsburgh
|N.Y. Rangers
|7 p.m.
|San Jose
|Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
|January 9
|Nashville
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|January 16
|Boston
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|San Jose
|Arizona
|10 p.m.
|January 23
|Washington
|Toronto
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|Vegas
|10 p.m.
|January 30
|Tampa Bay
|Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
|February 6
|Boston
|N.Y. Rangers
|8 p.m.
|February 13
|Edmonton
|Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
|February 20
|Chicago
|Detroit
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston
|Vegas
|10 p.m.
|February 27
|Tampa Bay
|N.Y. Rangers
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|Anaheim
|10 p.m.
|March 6
|Washington
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|St. Louis
|Anaheim
|10 p.m.
|March 13
|Chicago
|Toronto
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey
|Edmonton
|9:30 p.m.
|March 20
|Tampa Bay
|Washington
|7:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg
|Anaheim
|10 p.m.
|March 27
|N.Y. Rangers
|Boston
|7:30 p.m.
|Vegas
|Colorado
|10 p.m.
|April 3
|St. Louis
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|Calgary
|Anaheim
|10:30 p.m.
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 2019 NHL ALL-STAR GAME LIVE IN PRIMETIME ON BROADCAST TELEVISION FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1997
NBC and NBCSN will present extensive coverage of the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend from SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., home of the San Jose Sharks, highlighted by the NHL All-Star Game in primetime on NBC on Saturday, Jan. 26, marking the first time the NHL All-Star Game will be shown in primetime on broadcast television since 1997. NHL All-Star will take place January 25-26, 2019, and will include the NHL All-Star Skills Competition™ on Friday, Jan. 25, on NBCSN. Last year’s NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, Fla., was the third consecutive All-Star Game to feature the popular 3-on-3 tournament style format.
NHL ON NBC
NHL on NBC coverage begins on Friday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. ET, with the 2018 Discover NHL Thanksgiving Showdown featuring the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers, marking the first of 13 games scheduled to air on NBC during the regular season. Beginning on Jan. 20, and continuing through the end of the regular season, NBC will present the NHL Game of the Week, generally occurring on Sunday afternoons. Following is the 2018-19 NHL on NBC regular season schedule:
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|Fri., Nov. 23#
|N.Y. Rangers
|Philadelphia
|1 p.m.
|Tues., Jan. 1*
|Boston
|Chicago
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Jan. 20
|Washington
|Chicago
|12:30 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 2
|Tampa Bay
|N.Y. Rangers
|8 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 2
|Minnesota
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 3
|Boston
|Washington
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 10
|St. Louis
|Nashville
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 17
|N.Y. Rangers
|Pittsburgh
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 17
|St. Louis
|Minnesota
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 23^
|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|8 p.m.
|Sun., March 3
|Washington
|N.Y. Rangers
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun., March 24
|Philadelphia
|Washington
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun., March 31
|N.Y. Rangers
|Philadelphia
|12:30 p.m.
#2018 Discover NHL Thanksgiving Showdown; *2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic; ^2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series
NHL ON NBCSN
NBCSN will televise at least 96 NHL regular-season games this season, including the Opening Night doubleheader, 40 “Wednesday Night Hockey” games, and 21 doubleheaders, as well as NHL All-Star coverage from San Jose, Calif. In addition, NBC Sports has left the majority of the final week of the regular season on NBCSN open to allow for the biggest games with playoff implications to be added to the schedule.
NHL LIVE AND NHL OVERTIME
NHL Live and NHL Overtime, NBC Sports’ live pre- and post-game show with highlights and analysis of NHL matchups, will air before and after most games on NBCSN. A 60-minute edition of NHL Live will air prior to most games, while NHL Overtime will air immediately following most games.
STREAMING COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM AND THE NBC SPORTS APP
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming platforms for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will provide live streaming coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are powered by Playmaker Media and available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.
NBC Sports Group 2018-19 NHL regular-season schedule (subject to change):
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Wed., Oct 3
|Boston
|Washington
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Anaheim
|San Jose
|NBCSN
|10:30 p.m.
|Thur., Oct. 4
|Nashville
|N.Y. Rangers
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Vegas
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Tues., Oct. 9
|San Jose
|Philadelphia
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Wed., Oct. 10
|Vegas
|Washington
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tues., Oct. 16
|Arizona
|Minnesota
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Wed., Oct. 17
|N.Y. Rangers
|Washington
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Boston
|Calgary
|NBCSN
|9:30 p.m.
|Fri., Oct. 19
|Minnesota
|Dallas
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tues., Oct. 23
|San Jose
|Nashville
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Wed., Oct. 24
|Toronto
|Winnipeg
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|Colorado
|NBCSN
|9:30 p.m.
|Tues., Oct. 30
|Vegas
|Nashville
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Thur., Nov. 1
|Winnipeg
|Florida
|NBCSN
|2 p.m.
|Tues., Nov. 6
|Edmonton
|Tampa Bay
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Wed., Nov. 7
|Pittsburgh
|Washington
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|Colorado
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Tues., Nov. 13
|Tampa Bay
|Buffalo
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Wed., Nov. 14
|St. Louis
|Chicago
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Anaheim
|Vegas
|NBCSN
|10:30 p.m.
|Tues., Nov. 20
|Edmonton
|San Jose
|NBCSN
|10:30 p.m.
|Wed., Nov. 21
|Philadelphia
|Buffalo
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Fri., Nov. 23
|N.Y. Rangers
|Philadelphia
|NBC
|1 p.m.
|Chicago
|Tampa Bay
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Tues., Nov. 27
|Vegas
|Chicago
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Wed., Nov. 28
|St. Louis
|Detroit
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Colorado
|NBCSN
|9:30 p.m.
|Tues., Dec. 4
|Toronto
|Buffalo
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Wed., Dec. 5
|Edmonton
|St. Louis
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Chicago
|Anaheim
|NBCSN
|10:30 p.m.
|Tues., Dec. 11
|Detroit
|Washington
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Wed., Dec. 12
|Pittsburgh
|Chicago
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tues., Dec. 18
|Nashville
|Chicago
|NBCSN
|8:30 p.m.
|Wed., Dec. 19
|Pittsburgh
|Washington
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Fri., Dec. 21
|Buffalo
|Washington
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Thur., Dec. 27
|Philadelphia
|Tampa Bay
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Tues., Jan. 1
|Boston
|Chicago
|NBC
|1 p.m.
|Wed., Jan. 2
|Pittsburgh
|N.Y. Rangers
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|San Jose
|Colorado
|NBCSN
|9:30 p.m.
|Thur., Jan. 3
|Chicago
|N.Y. Islanders
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun., Jan. 6
|Chicago
|Pittsburgh
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tues., Jan. 8
|Philadelphia
|Washington
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Wed., Jan. 9
|Nashville
|Chicago
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Thur., Jan. 10
|Winnipeg
|Minnesota
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Mon., Jan. 14
|Montreal
|Boston
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Tues., Jan. 15
|Los Angeles
|Minnesota
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Wed., Jan. 16
|Boston
|Philadelphia
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|San Jose
|Arizona
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., Jan. 17
|Chicago
|N.Y. Rangers
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Sun., Jan. 20
|Washington
|Chicago
|NBC
|12:30 p.m.
|Mon., Jan. 21
|St. Louis
|Los Angeles
|NBCSN
|4 p.m.
|Tues., Jan. 22
|Detroit
|Edmonton
|NBCSN
|9 p.m.
|Wed., Jan. 23
|Washington
|Toronto
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|Vegas
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Mon., Jan. 28
|Winnipeg
|Philadelphia
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Tues., Jan. 29
|Philadelphia
|N.Y. Rangers
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Wed., Jan. 30
|Tampa Bay
|Pittsburgh
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 2
|Tampa Bay
|N.Y. Rangers
|NBC
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota
|Chicago
|NBC
|8 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 3
|Boston
|Washington
|NBC
|12:30 p.m.
|Wed., Feb. 6
|Boston
|N.Y. Rangers
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 10
|St. Louis
|Nashville
|NBC
|12:30 p.m.
|Toronto
|N.Y. Rangers
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Mon., Feb. 11
|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Tues., Feb. 12
|Chicago
|Boston
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Wed., Feb. 13
|Edmonton
|Pittsburgh
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 17
|N.Y. Rangers
|Pittsburgh
|NBC
|12:30 p.m.
|St. Louis
|Minnesota
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|NBCSN
|6 p.m.
|Mon., Feb. 18
|Tampa Bay
|Columbus
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston
|San Jose
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Tues., Feb. 19
|Toronto
|St. Louis
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Wed., Feb. 20
|Chicago
|Detroit
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston
|Vegas
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., Feb. 21
|Los Angeles
|Nashville
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 23
|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|NBC
|8 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 24
|St. Louis
|Minnesota
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Mon., Feb. 25
|Los Angeles
|Tampa Bay
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Tues., Feb. 26
|Buffalo
|Philadelphia
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Wed., Feb. 27
|Tampa Bay
|N.Y. Rangers
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|Anaheim
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., Feb. 28
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun., March 3
|Washington
|N.Y. Rangers
|NBC
|12:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|Minnesota
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Tues., March 5
|Minnesota
|Nashville
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Wed., March 6
|Washington
|Philadelphia
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|St. Louis
|Anaheim
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., March 7
|Columbus
|Pittsburgh
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Sun., March 10
|Boston
|Pittsburgh
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles
|Anaheim
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Mon., March 11
|San Jose
|Minnesota
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tues., March 12
|Washington
|Pittsburgh
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Wed., March 13
|Chicago
|Toronto
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey
|Edmonton
|NBCSN
|9:30 p.m.
|Sun., March 17
|Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton
|Vegas
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Tues., March 19
|Washington
|New Jersey
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Wed., March 20
|Tampa Bay
|Washington
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg
|Anaheim
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Sun., March 24
|Philadelphia
|Washington
|NBC
|12:30 p.m.
|Colorado
|Chicago
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Mon., March 25
|Nashville
|Minnesota
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tues., March 26
|Carolina
|Washington
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Wed., March 27
|N.Y. Rangers
|Boston
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Vegas
|Colorado
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Sun., March 31
|N.Y. Rangers
|Philadelphia
|NBC
|12:30 p.m.
|Boston
|Detroit
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Wed., April 3
|St. Louis
|Chicago
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Calgary
|Anaheim
|NBCSN
|10:30 p.m.
*Some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.
