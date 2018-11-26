More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Flyers fire GM Ron Hextall; where does that leave Hakstol?

By Sean LeahyNov 26, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
13 Comments

Philadelphia Flyers fans were waiting for the organization to make a change of some sort following the team’s 10-11-2 start. On Monday morning, it was announced that general manager Ron Hextall was fired.

“The Flyers organization has decided to relieve Ron Hextall of his duties as Executive Vice President and General Manager,” wrote Flyers President Paul Holmgren in a statement. “We thank Ron for his many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team. In light of these differences, we feel it’s in the organization’s best interests to make a change, effective immediately. I have already begun a process to identify and select our next General Manager, which we hope to complete as soon as possible.”

The Flyers hired Hextall as GM in May 2014. One year later he made the surprising move of hiring North Dakota’s Dave Hakstol as head coach. The two had a relationship already with Hextall’s son having played college hockey under Hakstol.

That could have also played a part in why Hextall stuck with Hakstol despite a 10-game losing streak a year ago and the rough start to this season, even as there seems to be a different goalie injury every week.

The line in Holmgren’s statement “we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team” is interesting because it makes you wonder if some in the Flyers organization wanted Hakstol canned, but Hextall, as he did a year ago, wanted to preach patience and not make a switch behind the bench.

In Hextall’s three full seasons in charge, the Flyers made the playoffs twice and were bounced in six games both times in the opening round.

The team has compiled a good cupboard of prospects and younger players currently on the NHL roster under his watch like Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, Carter Hart, Nolan Patrick, and Morgan Frost. But there was no big trade that helped push the team from playoff bubble to contender. There were a lot of draft picks brought in and one big free agent signing (James van Riemsdyk). None of that has led to the team taking that next step. We can also never forget about the inability to find a solution in net while they wait for 20-year-old Hart to be NHL ready.

Now that Hextall is gone, how much rope does Hakstol have left? That will be up to the new general manager since this wasn’t a full house cleaning. One win in their last six games and no signs of a turnaround might necessitate another big change coming soon for the Flyers.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Habs waive Alzner as rough season continues

By Joey AlfieriNov 26, 2018, 11:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

Last summer, Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin decided to open up the vault to sign free-agent defenseman Karl Alzner to a five-year, $23.125 million contract. Alzner struggled mightily in his first year as a Hab and he’s had a hard time getting into the lineup in year two. Less than a year and a half into this contract, the Canadiens have finally admitted that it was a big mistake.

The club has decided to place the veteran on waivers. The 30-year-old has one assist and a plus-2 rating in eight games this season, but his $4.625 cap hit through 2021-22 basically means no team will be willing to touch him. The move was necessary because Shea Weber (lower body) is getting set to return to the lineup this week.

The Canadiens need Alzner’s roster spot, which means he’ll be heading to AHL Laval if he clears waivers. Even with Alzner off the roster, Montreal is still carrying eight defensemen.

Alzner was brought to Montreal to replace Andrei Markov, who signed with the KHL, but that obviously hasn’t worked out too well for him or the team. According to Cap Friendly, buying out Alzner after this season would cost the Canadiens some dead money on the cap. It would cost the Habs between $1,069,444 and $4,194, 444 in cap penalties over the next six seasons.

Things will become even more interesting once Paul Byron, Nikita Scherbak, Noah Juulsen and Joel Armia are ready to return from injury. The Canadiens will have to make a trade or they’ll have to expose someone on waivers that they don’t want to lose.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Shea Weber could return right in time for Canadiens

Getty
By Joey AlfieriNov 26, 2018, 10:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

Through 24 games, the Montreal Canadiens have found a way to earn enough points to put themselves in a Wild Card spot. The most impressive part of this story is that they’ve done it without captain Shea Weber. That’s impressive considering they’ve been forced to hand out minutes to defensemen like Jeff Petry, Jordie Benn, Mike Reilly, Xavier Ouellet, David Schlemko and youngsters Victor Mete and Noah Juulsen.

But the defensive issues are starting to become too much to overcome.

In fairness to Petry, he’s put together a solid season thus far (he’s averaging a shade under 25 minutes per game), but having Benn on the top pairing is less than ideal at this point. The good news, is that they’re about to get some reinforcements in Weber, who is expected to be back in the lineup ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Since the start of November, the Canadiens have given up three goals or more in 11 of 13 games. Sure, Carey Price has had his share of struggles, but the in-zone coverage has left a lot to be desired. The Habs have tightened up a little bit over the last two games, but they need Weber back.

Example: Taylor Hall probably shouldn’t be this alone in the slot:

These types of breakdowns have been happening a lot of the last few weeks.

Getting the 33-year-old in the lineup will allow everyone else to be slotted into roles that are more appropriate for their skillsets. Petry won’t have to play 25-plus minutes per game anymore, Benn won’t have to be on the top pairing, Schlemko can go back to being a third-pairing defender, and so on.

There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done before the Canadiens lock down a playoff spot, but they’ll have a better chance of doing that with Weber than without him.

“There’s no doubt guys are getting excited to see his presence getting closer and closer,” head coach Claude Julien said last week, per the Montreal Gazette. “He’s the captain of this hockey team. He’s the leader on and off the ice.  Whenever you miss a guy like that, it makes a difference. He’s not going to be our saviour, but he’s certainly going to be a big answer to some of the things we’re trying to solve right now. We’re looking forward to getting him back, but we have a few games before that becomes a possibility.”

As Julien points out, Weber can’t fix everything. He’s a special talent, but getting him up to speed is going to take some time. Weber hasn’t played since mid-December, so he won’t be able to log huge minutes right off the hop. They’ll have to ease him back. At this point, they’ll take that.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Nylander close to returning; Sabres winning tight games

By Joey AlfieriNov 26, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs are close to agreeing on a new contract, but there’s only one week to go before they can sign a deal. (Sportsnet)

• Mike Babcock believes that his team is getting Auston Matthews and Nylander in their lineup next week. (TSN)

• The chances of the Ottawa Senators moving to a downtown arena are slim to none now. (Silver Seven Sens)

• What can the issues be between Eugene Melnyk and his partner John Ruddy? (Ottawa Citizen)

• The Sabres have found a way to win a lot of late games during their current nine-game winning streak. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

Carl Hagelin, who was acquired from Pittsburgh last week, is already on the shelf. (NHL.com/Kings)

Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak have given the Bruins a solid one-two punch in goal this season. (Bruins Daily)

• It’s time for the Hurricanes to give up on Scott Darling as a starting netminder. (Canes Country)

• The Washington Capitals will give Barry Trotz his Stanley Cup ring prior to their upcoming game against the Islanders on Monday night. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• The Florida Panthers have had a hard time executing this season, and that’s why they’ve had some so-so results in 2018-19. (Panther Parkway)

• How far are the Flyers from hitting rock bottom in GM Ron Hextall’s mind? Here’s a weekly observation on what’s going on in Philly. (NBC Sports Philly)

• Jaromir Jagr will be a key ambassador for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. “Jaromir Jagr will be the face of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022, and will help in the preparation and development of Chinese hockey.” (ESPN)

Matthew Tkachuk continues to get better and better as he gains in experience. (Flames Nation)

• The next wave of young Finnish defensemen are going to be special. Just take a look at Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen, Chicago’s Henri Jokiharju and Calgary’s Juuso Valimaki. (EP Rinkside)

• The Winnipeg Jets have claimed Marko Dano off waivers. This is his second tour of duty with the team. (Jets Nation)

• Randy Carlyle hasn’t been fired by Anaheim yet, but some Ducks fans are ready to name his replacement. (Pucks of a Feather)

• The Vancouver Canucks are hiring big head mascots to skate on the ice during games. That’s just what they needed to break out of their funk. (Daily Hive)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Brown, Kopitar dominate for Kings

AP
By Adam GretzNov 26, 2018, 1:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Dustin Brown, Los Angeles Kings. It has been a tough year for the Los Angeles Kings but they were at least able to give their home fans something to be happy about on Sunday night. Their 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers featured a turn-back-the-clock performance from their two top players, Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown, as the Kings were able to win at home for the first time since Nov. 6 (they had lost five consecutive home games). This is the type of game they used to get from Kopitar and Brown when the Kings were dominating the Western Conference and competing for the Stanley Cup every year. Brown was the big star of the night on Sunday as he recorded a hat trick in the win, snapping what had been an eight-game goal drought. He is now up to six goals and 10 total points this season.

2. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. He is not only the Lightning’s latest draft steal, he is currently one of the hottest players in the NHL and helped the Lightning roll to a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday with another mutli-point game. With 31 points in 24 games so far this season he is now the NHL’s fifth-leading scorer. Along with Nikita Kucherov (currently in fourth place with 32 points) the Lightning now have two of the top-five point producers in the league.

3. Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames. The Flames’ special teams made a huge impact in their big win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, scoring three shorthanded goals and a power play goal. Defenseman Noah Hanifin played a big role in all of that by scoring the first of their shorthanded goals to give them a 2-0 lead in the first period, and then adding to that lead with the power play marker midway through the second period. Those two goals were his first two of the season and his first as a member of the Flames since going to Calgary in the big Dougie Hamilton trade over the summer.

Highlights of the Night

Dustin Brown was not the only Kings star to have a big game on Sunday night. Anze Kopitar also recorded three points in the win, including the game-winning goal in the third period. Here it is.

As for the other side of that game, here is Connor McDavid doing what he does on a nightly basis for the Edmonton Oilers. It did not result in a goal, but it is still worth watching. When he gets the puck on his stick and is going at top speed there is nobody in the NHL that can match him. Nobody.

Factoids

The Arizona Coyotes have made a habit out of scoring shorthanded goals this season. On Sunday, they got a taste of their own medicine against the Calgary Flames.

The Predators and Lightning have spent a lot of time at the top of the NHL standings recently.

More factoids from Sunday’s NHL action…

— Kings rookie forward Matt Luff extended his goal-scoring streak to four games with an empty net goal in their win over the Oilers.

— Flames coach Bill Peters needed some stitches after getting hit in the face by a puck during their game.

Austin Watson recorded his first career hat trick for the Nashville Predators in their 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

 

— Not long after their game against Calgary, the Arizona Coyotes made yet another trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, sending forwards Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini to Chicago in exchange for forward Nick Schmaltz.

Scores

Calgary Flames 6, Arizona Coyotes 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 2

Nashville Predators 5, Anaheim Ducks 2

Los Angeles Kings 5, Edmonton Oilers 2

 

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.