2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: PHT predicts Round 1, Stanley Cup champion

By Sean LeahyApr 10, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived! Welcome to opening night of the two-month grind that ends with an NHL team being awarded the Cup.

The 2019 postseason features a ton of storylines as we get underway Wednesday night. Will the Washington Capitals repeat? How will the Vegas Golden Knights build off last season’s memorable run? Can anyone stop the Tampa Bay Lightning?

We’ll have those questions answered over the next two months. As we get going, the PHT staff has made their predictions for the opening round and who we think will make the Final and eventually win the thing.

NHL Draft Lottery: What Blackhawks, Rangers gained; what Kings, Avalanche lost

By Adam GretzApr 10, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT
On Tuesday night 15 NHL teams had a significant part of their future come down to a couple of ping pong balls.

In the end, it was the New Jersey Devils getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft for the second time in three years, going from the third spot in the lottery up to the top spot. It is there that they will have the opportunity to select prized prospect Jack Hughes and add him to their core alongside Nico Hischier (the No. 1 overall pick two years ago) and, hopefully, Taylor Hall assuming they can work out a long-term contract extension.

It was a great night for the Devils and their fans, but they were not the only team to win big.

Others, lost big.

It’s not earth-shattering revelation to point out that there is a significant difference between picking first versus picking fourth; picking third instead of 12th. You can find good players at any pick in any round, and there are always good players available, it’s just that your odds drop dramatically with each spot.

Obviously the higher you pick in the draft, the better chance you have to land an impact player that can change the long-term outlook of your franchise.

You expect to get, at the bare minimum, a consistent All-Star with the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick. You might get a good first-or second-liner with the 10th pick. You hope to just find someone that will make the NHL and have a nice career as you get toward the second half of the first round and beyond.

But what exactly does that look like from a numbers and production perspective, and how does that impact the big winners and losers from Tuesday night.

The Colorado Avalanche were big losers

The Avalanche entered the night with the best odds of winning the No. 1 overall pick (18.3 percent) due to the fact they have the Ottawa Senators’ top pick as a result of the 2017-18 Matt Duchene trade. It could have been a PR disaster for the Senators, especially after they passed on the opportunity to send their 2018 pick to Colorado and hang on to this pick to complete the trade. Had the Avalanche won there would have been a ton of second guessing going on in Ottawa.

But the Avalanche not only did not win the top pick, they fell as far as they could have possibly fallen and ended up with the No. 4 overall pick. That is still a great position for a playoff to be in, but it is probably not going to be as franchise-changing as it could have been.

The table below shows the past 20 players to go No. 1 and No. 4 overall, their career totals, and the average games played and total production from each slot.

Obviously this is not the most scientific way to do this, but it does at least give us a little bit of a baseline of what to expect from each spot.

Look at how big the drop off is, not only in terms of the star power each side has, but also in the overall careers. There are some outstanding players on the right side (Andrew Ladd, Ryan Johansen, Evander Kane, Seth Jones, Mitch Marner, Alex Pietrangelo) and a likely Hall of Famer (Nicklas Backstrom). There are also quite a few busts, or players that did not quite fulfill expectations.

Then look at over the left side. You have two clear busts in Patrik Stefan and Nail Yakupov, a couple of really players in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Aaron Ekblad, and Erik Johnson, an injury ravaged career in Rick Dipietro … and then every other player is either a superstar or has the potential to be one day be one. There is a massive difference in value, and we are only talking about three spots in draft position, while they are both considered prime draft picks.

This is a tough break for the Avalanche.

The Los Angeles Kings were even bigger losers, while the New York Rangers were huge winners

At least if you are an Avalanche fan you still have a playoff team to watch this season, while you still have your own first-round draft pick to go with a top-four pick that is a huge bonus and can still land you a really good young player to add to your core. Not getting the No. 1 overall pick might stink, but your team is still in a great position.

The Kings, however, had some rotten luck because this is not the way they wanted their rebuild to go.

Entering the night with the second-best odds to win the top pick, the Kings fell all the way back to the No. 5 overall pick. And if you thought the gap from No. 1 to No. 4 was big, the gap from No. 2 to No. 5 might be even bigger.

The No. 5 spot has produced some legitimately great players (Phil Kessel, Blake Wheeler, Carey Price, Thomas VanekElias Pettersson is certainly trending in that direction) and some really good ones, but other than Ryan Murray, whose career has been sabotaged by injuries, and probably Kari Lehtonen, just about every player at the No. 2 spot has had an impact career as either a top-liner or franchise player.

At No. 2 the Kings probably would have been guaranteed to get a star in either Hughes or Kaapo Kakko. They still could at No. 5, or at least a really good player, but history suggests their odds of doing so dramatically drop.

Their fall down the draft board coincided with the Rangers going from the sixth spot to the No. 2 spot, where their rebuild now gets accelerated as they will be the ones getting the opportunity to select Hughes or Kakko.

It is a huge win for them, and it all happened because of Ryan Strome‘s overtime goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the regular season finale. If the Rangers do not win that game, it is the Edmonton Oilers in the lottery spot that would have moved to the second pick. The Oilers, of course, traded Strome to the Rangers mid-season for Ryan Spooner.

Luck is a funny thing sometimes.

The Blackhawks were HUGE winners

The Devils were the biggest winner of the night simply because they received the No. 1 overall pick. But the Chicago Blackhawks were not far behind them in terms of winners for the night, and if you wanted you could probably build a convincing argument the Blackhawks were the biggest winners just because of how much they stand to gain by going from the No. 12 pick all the way up to the No. 3 overall pick.

That is a massive jump in games, goals, points, production … everything. It should — should — help the Blackhawks land another young building block, and maybe even a potential star, to go with Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome, and their core of veterans that are still around. The ping pong balls falling the way they did may have helped keep the Blackhawks’ championship window open a little bit longer in the near future.

The 2019 NHL Draft will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The first round will be held Friday, June 21. Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday, June 22.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

The Wraparound: Lightning hopes historic season ends with Stanley Cup

By Sean LeahyApr 10, 2019, 9:20 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

The only acceptable conclusion to the 2018-19 NHL season for the Tampa Bay Lightning is hoisting the Stanley Cup sometime in June. An historic regular season that saw them win 62 games, feature three 40-goal scorers and win the Presidents’ Trophy cannot have any other ending.

After three trips to the Eastern Conference Final and a defeat in the 2015 Cup Final in the last four seasons, the Lightning have the experience to go deep yet again, and now all the pressure to finish the job, which starts tonight in Game 1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; USA; live stream)

“We’ve pretty much done everything else except that [winning the Cup] and when you go through the previous experiences you need to have the ability to challenge what you’ve learned and apply it going forward,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper.

In two of the last three seasons the Lightning fell in Game 7 of the conference final. Both times they lost to the eventual Cup champion. Captain Steven Stamkos said this week that they entered this season with a chip on their shoulders, hoping to be the one’s on the happy end of handshakes after four rounds of hockey.

In Round 2 last year, the Lightning dropped Game 1 before reeling off four straight wins over the Boston Bruins. In the conference final against the Washington Capitals, they fell behind 0-2 and won three straight before being shut out twice by Braden Holtby in Games 6 and 7. The pressure will be on them throughout the playoffs as they have the target on their backs. They can’t afford to take a night off, no matter how good of a team they’ve been.

“We have to be willing to play that way, with that desperation,” Stamkos said. “I think last year and some previous times, that stuff starts building up in your mind. It’s not frustration, it’s just being that close, you have to want it a little more. We have to show that and prove that.”

TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 1: Penguins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream): Nassau Coliseum will be loud as the Metropolitan Division rivals meet for the first time in the postseason since the Penguins advanced in 2013. Barry Trotz, Piero Greco, Mitch Korn, Thomas Greiss, and Robin Lehner helped the Islanders do a complete flip defensively, which helped earn their goaltenders the 2018-19 Jennings Trophy.

Game 1: Blues at Jets, 8 p.m. ET (NHL Network): The Blues compiled the most points in the NHL since Jan. 4 and were nearly Central Division champions after finding themselves in last place in the entire league as the calendar turned to 2019. Now they have to hope that Jordan Binnington’s magic continues into the postseason as they enter a divisional bracket that seems pretty wide open.

Game 1: Stars at Predators, 9:30 p.m. ET (USA; live stream): Mats Zuccarello is recovered from his broken arm and gives Dallas a multi-faceted attack with his presence in the lineup. Powering a second line, the Norwegian forward will provide the Predators plenty of fits as Nashville tries to slow down a Stars team that went 11-5-2 down the stretch and features a potential Vezina Trophy finalist in goal with Ben Bishop.

Game 1: Golden Knights at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream): A rematch from Round 2 last year, the Golden Knights enter the postseason a better team than they were in 2018, bolstered by the additions of Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty, and Mark Stone. Marc-Andre Fleury is also fully healthy, which gives them a big boost heading into Game 1 and a huge advantage over a Sharks team that could use some good goaltending beginning Wednesday night.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 1:  Hurricanes at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET (USA)
Game 1:  Avalanche at Flames, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Matthews ready to bounce back; Kings need culture change

Getty
By Joey AlfieriApr 10, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The New York Islanders need Mathew Barzal to step up his game if they’re going to upset the Penguins. (The Sports Daily)

• How did the Pens and Isles do in their head-to-head matchups during the regular season? (Pensburgh)

• In order to have postseason success, the Dallas Stars will need to find some secondary scoring. (Defending Big D)

• The Predators are hoping that trade acquisitions Wayne Simmonds and Brian Boyle play their best hockey in the playoffs. (NHL.com/Predators)

• The Columbus Blue Jackets should relax because no one expects them to win in the first round. (Dark Blue Jacket)

Nikita Kucherov will likely win the Hart Trophy even though he shouldn’t, according to Raw Charge.

• Blues GM Doug Armstrong and forward Ryan O'Reilly had a long discussion about trust. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Patrik Laine has to be a difference maker for the Winnipeg Jets this postseason. (Jets Nation)

• Brando Carlo is finally going to make his postseason debut for the Boston Bruins. (Bruins Daily)

• The Leafs need to win the special teams battle if they’re going to have a chance to take down the Bruins. (Leafs Nation)

Auston Matthews is ready to bounce back after a tough playoff series against the Bruins last year. (TSN)

Ryan Reaves feels like his game is perfectly suited for the playoffs. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• How did a San Jose Sharks t-shirt end up in the “Mighty Ducks” movie? NBC Sports Bay Area found out. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Everyone has a story to share about “Jumbo” Joe Thornton. (The Score)

• The Blackhawks could have a very different offseason in 2019. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• Will Jeff Carter be a Los Angeles King next season? (Mayor’s Manor)

• In order for the Kings to get better, GM Rob Blake believes they need to improve the culture around the team and their practice habits. (NHL)

• Now that Joel Quenneville is no longer available, Scott Gordon remains a serious candidate for the head coaching job in Philadelphia. (Courier-Post)

• Finally, episode two of “Puckland” features the Maine Mariners prepping for their inaugural season:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Roundtable: Goaltending issues, challenging the Lightning

By Sean LeahyApr 10, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Which team in either conference can give the Lightning the toughest matchup?

SEAN: Still believe it’s the Capitals. Washington was able to do a good job of shot suppression in the Eastern Conference Final last year against the Lightning, and they have mostly the same roster. Losing Michael Kempny will hurt, but they also have Braden Holtby behind the blue line. The same Holtby who posted back-to-back shutouts in Games 6 and 7 a year ago.

JAMES: Honestly, there’s a credible threat every step of the way, including a relatively formidable Round 1 opponent in Columbus. My pick is the Penguins, for two simple seasons: 1) this accounts for two rounds of wear-and-tear and 2) Pittsburgh ranks as one of the few teams with firepower that at least approaches Tampa Bay’s ridiculous arsenal. I believe the Bruins/Maple Leafs are better teams than the Penguins, but I’d wager that Tampa Bay enters Round 2 far fresher than whoever wins that Boston – Toronto slugfest. With Matt Murray quietly finishing the season on a hot streak, the Penguins formula of “potent offense + deeply shaky defense + Murray standings on his head” might just pay dividends for another run.

(But no, the Lightning are winning it all.)

ADAM: The Lightning are clearly the favorites here but no team is unbeatable, and if anyone is going to knock off the Lightning it is going to be a team that has high-end talent at forward that can match them (or at least come close to matching them) and a really good goalie. I see two or three teams that fit that in the Eastern Conference. Boston is definitely one. Washington is one if Braden Holtby can get back to a Braden Holtby level of play. Pittsburgh is one if Matt Murray keeps playing the way he has since returning from injury in December. Those are the teams that I can see giving them the toughest fight. Boston would be the interesting one here because if both teams get through Round 1 you are going to have another situation where you have the two best teams in the league playing in Round 2 (the Bruins were tied with the Flames with 107 points for second best record), and the Bruins were every bit as good as that record indicates. That would be a brutally tough matchup that early in the playoffs for the Lightning.

JOEY: I feel like the Boston Bruins have the best chance of knocking out the Bolts. They’re not as deep as the Lightning (nobody is), but they found a way to overcome adversity throughout the year. The Bruins finished the year in the top five when it comes to man games lost due to injury, so their depth players also had to step up in 2018-19. Getting Tuukka Rask back on his game will be the key though. For the Bruins to sink the Lightning, they’ll need their goaltender to be better than Andrei Vasilevskiy. That might be asking a lot of Rask, but he’s shown that he can elevate his game when his team needs him most. It’s a shame these teams would have to meet in the second round though. Assuming this matchup happens at all, it will be a great series with a lot of high-end offensive players. 

SCOTT: Boston. Cut out the final game of the season for both clubs and two of their four matchups were affairs settled by one goal and the other was Boston winning convincingly 4-1. Sure, Tampa won three of four, but the Bruins showed they could run with the Lightning. Boston is the only team that compares. They ooze talent, too, and a good series featuring stellar goaltending from Tuukka Rask would throw a real wrench into things for Tampa. If Boston can remain disciplined, I think they could do it. And I’ve picked them to win the Cup this year because I believe they can be Tampa’s kryptonite.

RYAN: I picked the San Jose Sharks to win the Cup, but I think Pittsburgh or Washington will give the Lightning a really tough fight in the Eastern Conference Final, assuming that matchup happens.  Honestly, the Lightning don’t have an easy road to the Cup.  Even in the first round, while I fully expect the Lightning to beat Columbus,the Blue Jackets can’t be discounted.  If Sergei Bobrovsky plays at his peak and trade acquisitions Matt Duchene/Ryan Dzingel step up in the playoffs in a way they haven’t since being acquired by Columbus then the Blue Jackets could surprise people.  It’s a big if and the more likely scenario is that Tampa Bay will at least get past Columbus, but the point is despite winning 62 games in the regular season, the Lightning are far from untouchable.

Which team’s goaltending will be the reason they don’t make a Stanley Cup run?

SEAN: It’s hard to choose between San Jose and Calgary, but considering the season they had and expectations, I’d pick the Flames over the Sharks by a hair. Bill Peters has done a wonderful job in making them stronger on both sides of the ice. But the duo of Mike Smith and David Rittich gives me pause about thinking they could challenge for the Cup. You can’t win in the playoffs without having a number of tight, low-scoring games. I don’t see either goalie being capable of stealing a handful of a games to push the Flames ahead.

JAMES: It may actually come down to which coaches would actually change goalies if things went south, and which ones would stubbornly go down with the ship. I feel like the Flames would be quicker to move away from Mike Smith (on an expiring contract) than the Sharks would with Martin Jones (who’s terrifyingly signed through 2023-24). So, the Sharks are the biggest worry to me.

Allow one wild card, though: Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury played to end the season, but he missed quite a bit of time with injury, and I can’t help but worry that Gerard Gallant ran the veteran goalie into the ground. If MAF is some mixture of rusty, injured, and/or beat-up, the Golden Knights could be in big trouble.

ADAM: As much as I do not trust the Calgary Flames’ situation, and for as hit-and-miss as Marc-Andre Fleury has been at times this season, and for as bad as Sergei Bobrovsky’s playoff history is, there can be no other answer here other than the San Jose Sharks. You can not hide from the worst team save percentage in hockey and two of the worst individual goaltending performances in the league. This team has everything to be a Stanley Cup contender this season except for the goalie.

JOEY: I have to go with San Jose. They have all the tools to go on a long run, but Martin Jones’ play has left a lot to be desired this year. If he can go back to playing like he did a couple of years ago, the Sharks would have a legitimate shot at winning the Stanley Cup. Without him, they could get bounced in the first round. That’s how big of a factor he’ll be for them this postseason. He doesn’t even have to be great, but he needs to make sure he’s not the reason his team loses big games. 

SCOTT: San Jose, who edge out the Calgary Flames because the Flames have two goalies they can turn to. Martin Jones had a .896 save percentage this season. Yes, a sub .900 save percentage on a team that finished in second place in the Pacific Division. While that might cut it in the regular season (and really, I don’t know how it did), it won’t in the playoffs. Just ask Sergei Bobrovsky what saving fewer than 90 percent the of shots you face in the playoffs means. Heck, you don’t need him to answer that. It means no playoff series wins.

RYAN: If the Sharks fall short, it will be because of Martin Jones.  He certainly left plenty to be desired in the regular season.  The Calgary Flames are another team that stands out with its questionable goaltending

Who will be this year’s John Druce, the player who delivers an unlikely scoring surge?

SEAN: It may not last very long, but how about a nostalgic run from Jason Spezza, who only scored eight times during the regular season for the Stars. It was only three years ago he popped in 13 in the postseason for Dallas and 12 years since he scored 20 during the Ottawa Senators’ run to the Cup Final.

JAMES: When you’re looking for the next Chris Kontos/Devante Smith-Pelly/Fernando Pisani, you can do worse to look for someone fighting for a future job. With a cap crunch coming, Ryan Callahan has to know that the Lightning want to get rid of his $5.8 million contract one way or another. Callahan seems like the type who could have one of those inspiring runs where a veteran scores a bunch of unexpected goals.

Bonus choice: Teddy Blueger, because I smile every time I see his name, and is even better when he goes by Theodore. Also, he played a stretch with Phil Kessel on his line, so maybe that would happen again.

ADAM: Just keeping thinking the St. Louis Blues keep this roll they have been on going throughout the playoffs, and Oskar Sundqvist has quietly had a really good season with 14 goals, 17 assists. Maybe he does not reach double digits in the playoffs, but I could see him scoring quite a few big goals in the postseason.

JOEY: I’ll go with Bruins forward Chris Wagner. He found a way to score 12 goals for the Bruins while playing a bottom-six role. He’s a physical player that has 21 games of playoff experience. The Bruins can’t just rely on their top line plus David Krejci to get the job done. They need everyone chipping in, so I expect someone like Wagner to step up along the way. 

SCOTT: I’d like to take David Backes here for fun, but he may not play that much. Since I’ve got he Bruins winning the Cup, however, it’s a good bet that it would be someone on Boston. I’m going to go with Marcus Johannson. He was pretty solid in a couple of the Washington Capitals playoff runs. Teams facing Boston are going to have a tough time with their two top lines, meaning more to feast on for the bottom six. Johansson hasn’t done too much in his time with Boston, so now is the time to introduce himself in a big way.

RYAN: It’s a stretch, but as long as we’re talking about unlikely, I’ll say Derek Ryan.  He’s a 32-year-old late bloomer with 41 career goals and no NHL playoff experience, but he’s something of a hot-and-cold player offensively with some pretty good hot streaks to his name. He’s going into the playoffs on one of those hot streaks with six goals and 13 points in his last 13 games.

