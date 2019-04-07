More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Round 1 schedule, TV info

By Sean LeahyApr 7, 2019, 10:06 AM EDT
1 Comment

We knew the matchups Saturday night, but now we know when the teams will be playing in Round 1 and what channels to find them on. Beginning Wednesday, April 10, the battle for the 2019 Stanley Cup begins as 16 teams vie to become this year’s champion, while the Washington Capitals are hoping to follow the 2016 and 2017 Penguins in winning back-to-back titles.

Here is the full Round 1 schedule with the all-important TV information:

* if necessary
TBD – To Be Determined

For the third consecutive postseason, NBC Sports' coverage of Stanley Cup Playoff first-round games on NBCUniversal cable networks (NBCSN, USA Network and CNBC), as well as NHL Network, will air side-by-side and will be available for streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app in local markets alongside regional sports network game telecasts. (Local blackouts apply in Las Vegas and Pittsburgh in the first round).

The Buzzer: Spectacular debut to end season; Many records broken

By James O'BrienApr 7, 2019, 2:10 AM EDT
7 Comments

Round 1 matchups are set

The Predators winning the Central Division was the biggest tournament-altering moment of the last night of the regular season. You can now see all eight series matchups here, with additional information.

Those who didn’t make it …

Get to cross their fingers and hope that their team wins the 2019 NHL Draft Lottery. Get the lowdown in this post.

Kucherov, Lightning hit 128

In a remarkable moment of symmetry, both the Lightning and Nikita Kucherov will end 2018-19 with 128 points. On the way, the Bolts tied the NHL record with 62 wins. This post is basically the factoids on those specific accomplishments, and they’re really something.

Three Stars

1. Ryan Poehling

For Poehling, this wasn’t just the last game of the season, it was also his first NHL game. So what did he do? He celebrated it with a hat trick and a shootout-winner, that’s how. Yes, it is indeed worth a post of its own.

In what was one of the other highlights of the night, legendary announcer Bob Cole ended his broadcasting career while Poehling began his in a memorable way:

2. Robin Lehner

Lehner put a bow on a remarkable regular season, making 29 saves for his sixth shutout of 2018-19. He did so in just 46 games played (43 of those being starts), going 25-13-5 with a tremendous .930 save percentage.

With Thomas Greiss being almost as good in 2018-19, it’s unlikely that Lehner built up the volume of games (and to some voters, most importantly wins) to be a serious Vezina threat. Nights like these should stand as a reminder of just how special his season has been.

Then again, Lehner and Greiss combined to win the William Jennings Trophy for the lowest GAA, so they get fitting recognition as a tandem.

Now, the question is: can he back it up during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs? For all of the Penguins’ flaws, they have a knack for making even the hottest goalies look cold.

3. Oliver Bjorkstrand

If the Blue Jackets hope to upset the mighty Lightning, they’ll probably need more than just a strong series from Artemi Panarin and for Sergei Bobrovsky to finally overcome the ghosts of playoffs past.

Someone like Bjorkstrand pitching in would really help. He’s been absolutely on fire during the last 10 games, firing in an impressive nine goals and two assists for 11 points. Bjorkstrand managed all of his assists in one game: Saturday’s 6-2 thumping of the Senators, where the winger also scored a goal.

Bjorkstrand’s shown signs of being a dangerous player in the past, including at lower levels than the NHL. He could be an X-factor in the first round … if Columbus manages to keep things close, at least.

Highlight of the Night

Scratch that, let’s call this what it is:

One more Gritty video

Gritty vs. goalies? The Flyers are embracing their history, right?

Factoids

Scores
TBL 6 – BOS 3
STL 3 – VAN 2 (SO)
MTL 6 – TOR 5 (SO)
CBJ 6 – OTT 2
BUF 7 – DET 1
NJD 4 – FLA 3 (OT)
CAR 4 – PHI 3
NYR 4 – PIT 3 (OT)
NYI 3 – WSH 0
NSH 5 – CHI 2
DAL 3 – MIN 0
EDM 3 – CGY 1
WPG 4 – ARI 2
LAK 5 – VGK 2
SJS 5 – COL 2

NHL 2019 Draft Lottery: Details, No. 1 pick odds, top prospects

By Sean LeahyApr 7, 2019, 1:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Now that the 2018-19 season is over, we not only know the 16 teams that will vie for the Stanley Cup but also the teams who have their eyes on the top pick in June’s NHL Draft. One team that will have its eyes closed are the Ottawa Senators, who finished 31st in the league but do not have a first-round pick this year after dealing it away to the Colorado Avalanche in the Matt Duchene trade last season.

For the last four years, the draft lottery has taken place during the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The NHL announced last month that it is going back to the old way and holding it the night before the opening round begins — April 9th (NBCSN; 8 p.m. ET).

Per the NHL, here’s how it will work:

The 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will consist of three drawings: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall and the 3rd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting third overall.

The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 1st Lottery Draw, and again for the 3rd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 2nd Lottery Draw.

The 12 clubs not selected in the 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2019 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.

Via the NHL, the allocation of odds for the first Lottery Draw of the 2019 NHL Draft Lottery is as follows:

(Fewest Points to Most)               Odds
Colorado Avalanche (from OTT)  18.5%
Los Angeles Kings                         13.5%
New Jersey Devils                         11.5%
Detroit Red Wings                           9.5%
Buffalo Sabres                                 8.5%
New York Rangers                          7.5%
Edmonton Oilers                             6.5%
Anaheim Ducks                               6.0%
Vancouver Canucks                        5.0%
Philadelphia Flyers                          3.5%
Minnesota Wild                                3.0%
Chicago Blackhawks                       2.5%
Florida Panthers                              2.0%
Arizona Coyotes                              1.5%
Montreal Canadiens                        1.0%

Finally, here are the midterm NHL Central Scouting rankings of the top prospects in this year’s entry draft, which will be held June 21-22 in Vancouver. Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko are expected to be the top two selections.

North American Skaters

European Skaters

North American Goalies

European Goalies

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Here are the Round 1 matchups

By Sean LeahyApr 7, 2019, 12:43 AM EDT
2 Comments

After 1,271 games, the 2018-19 NHL regular season has come to a close and we know the Round 1 matchups that will begin the road to the Stanley Cup.

Heading into Saturday, the 16 playoff teams had been decided, but there was plenty of seeding and a division up for grabs. Now that the dust has settled, here’s what we’re looking at for Round 1, which begins Wednesday night.

EASTERN CONFERENCE
A1 – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC2 – Columbus Blue Jackets
A2 – Boston Bruins vs. A3 – Toronto Maple Leafs

M1 – Washington Capitals vs. WC1 – Carolina Hurricanes
M2 – New York Islanders vs. M3 – Pittsburgh Penguins

The Lightning finished their historic season with 62 wins and 128 points, tying the mark set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and falling just short of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens’ record 132 points. But they still earned the Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs, and will now have a reunion against their old coach in John Tortorella.

After a 10-year drought the Hurricanes are back in the playoffs. When they last played in the postseason, the Canes reached the Eastern Conference Final before being swept by the eventual Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Now the “bunch of jerks” get the defending champions, and given the love generated by the team with their “Storm Surges” this season, they might be the darling underdog pick of the opening round.

The Bruins and Maple Leafs meet for the second straight postseason and third time since 2013. Boston has won the previous two playoff matchups in seven games.

In another rematch from 2013, the Islanders will face the Penguins and have home-ice advantage in a series for the first time since the 1987-88 playoffs. Barry Trotz’s team also won the Jennings Trophy, which is given to “the goaltender(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it.” What a year from Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss. The Islanders allowed 196 goals in 2018-19, which is an improvement from the 296 that were scored on them last season.

WESTERN CONFERENCE
C1 Nashville Predators vs. WC1 Dallas Stars
C2 Winnipeg Jets vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC2 Colorado Avalanche
P2 San Jose Sharks vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

The Predators claimed the Central Division for the second straight year and they’ll face a staunch defensive team in the Stars who finished right behind the Islanders in the Jennings race. Nashville finished third.

After finding themselves dead last in the NHL on Jan. 3, the Blues recovered and went on a run, thanks to Craig Berube and Jordan Binnington, and are in the postseason. They have an interesting matchup against the Jets, who have struggled of late losing five of their last seven games. They closed out the regular season with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes Saturday night.

Out in the Pacific, the Avalanche will face a tough test against the Flames, the top team in the conference. Calgary won all three of the meetings between these two teams during the regular season. This is the first time since 2006 that the Avalanche have qualified for the playoffs in two consecutive seasons.

The Sharks and Golden Knights meet for the second spring in a row. Vegas won last year’s meeting in six game en route to advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

The full Round 1 schedule will released by the NHL on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. ET.

For the third consecutive postseason, NBC Sports’ coverage of Stanley Cup Playoff first-round games on NBCUniversal cable networks (NBCSN, USA Network and CNBC), as well as NHL Network, will air side-by-side and will be available for streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app in local markets alongside regional sports network game telecasts. (Local blackouts apply in Las Vegas and Pittsburgh in the first round).

Canadian broadcaster Bob Cole ends 50-year career

Associated PressApr 7, 2019, 12:19 AM EDT
2 Comments

MONTREAL (AP) — Long-time Canadian broadcaster Bob Cole has always said the focus should be on the players – not him.

There was little chance of that on Saturday night.

The play-by-play man called his last game for ”Hockey Night in Canada” to cap a 50-year run behind the microphone.

The regular-season finale in Montreal between the Canadiens and the playoff-bound Toronto Maple Leafs was meaningless in the standings, sharpening the focus even more so on the 85-year-old Cole.

”This game had been billed long ago as the biggest game of the season,” Cole said as he opened the broadcast at the Bell Centre. ”It was not to be, but pride is always on the line – Leafs and Canadiens.

”Here we go.”

The pregame show on Sportsnet and CBC began with a montage featuring some of hockey’s great moments, with Cole’s voice providing the soundtrack.

NHL greats including Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Joe Sakic, current stars Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Patrick Kane, as well as host Ron MacLean and Cole’s former color commentator Harry Neale all feted the native of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

”Mr. Cole, congratulations on 50 great years of hockey. You were an inspiration to all of us in Canada,” Gretzky said, before adding the broadcaster’s most recognizable line: ”Ohhhhh baby.”

Players from the Leafs and Canadiens met with Cole and took pictures with him before the game, while his family was on hand to share the moment.

Cole was inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 as a recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for broadcasting excellence.

His career with ”Hockey Night in Canada” started with a radio broadcast of a playoff game in 1969 at the old Boston Garden between the Bruins and Canadiens. He moved to TV in 1973 and would go on to describe countless hockey moments for millions of fans across the country.

There was the 1972 Summit Series, the Edmonton Oilers’ dynasty of the 1980s and Canada’s gold-medal victory at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City that snapped a 50-year drought.

Cole saw his workload scaled back in recent years by Rogers, which took over national TV rights via Sportsnet ahead of the 2014-15 season. He didn’t call any playoff games last spring for the first time in his career, and got 16 dates on the 2018-19 season.

”You have to feel the game – breathe it – the timing, the sounds you’re creating,” Cole said in the night’s taped opening. ”When you get 20,000 (fans) roaring after a play, it’s perfect.”

”The great players are special people,” he added. ”I’ve enjoyed that over the years. It’s a great privilege.”

The night also included tributes to the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team on the one-year anniversary of the devastating bus crash that killed 16 people and left 13 others injured.

Don Cherry praised Cole during his Coach’s Corner segment in the first intermission, which opened with archive footage of the pair.

”Foster (Hewitt) was good, Danny (Gallivan) was good,” Cherry said of Cole’s Hockey Night predecessors. ”But the best of all, I think, and I’ve seen them all, is Bob Cole.”

Players, coaches and fans stood in appreciation to honor Cole in the second period as his four children joined him in the gondola he helped design at Bell Centre.

”Thank you so much Montreal and Canada,” he said to viewers, gazing from his perch. ”It’s been a pleasure.

”I’m going to miss this.”

Following a breathless, end-to-end overtime where Cole sounded as good as ever, the game ended with Montreal winning in a shootout.

”It’s been great here in Montreal,” Cole said as he signed off. ”Thank you, so many people.

”We had some fun here tonight.”

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports