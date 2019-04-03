More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
Associated Press

NHL Playoff picture after Tuesday: Canadiens gain crucial ground

By Scott BilleckApr 3, 2019, 12:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the final week of the 2018-19 NHL regular season we will take an updated look at the Stanley Cup Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, and set the stage for Wednesday’s biggest games.

Montreal came up huge, Columbus threw up a dud and the Arizona Coyotes are on life-support. Also, the Western Conference gained some clarity on Tuesday night. 

For some big numbers and highlights, check The Buzzer.

Tuesday’s East playoff clinchers

  • The Boston Bruins locked up home-ice advantage with a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 4-1 loss by the Toronto Maple Leafs at home to the Carolina Hurricanes
  • Speaking of the Hurricanes, they moved into the first wildcard with Columbus’ stumble.
  • The Montreal Canadiens moved into a tie for the second wildcard with a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning

Tuesday’s West playoff clinchers

  • The Dallas Stars clinched with a convincing 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
  • The Minnesota Wild are done, even after an impressive 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. So too are the Chicago Blackhawks. Both teams had their hopes in the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, and well, never put your hope in the hands of the Edmonton Oilers.
  • Winnipeg’s loss coupled with Nashville’s win means the Predators are once again tied for top spot in the Central Division. Winnipeg holds the keys to first place if they can win their final two games.
  • The Colorado Avalanche needed a win to keep the Arizona Coyotes at bay and got one. A big one. The Coyotes needed to beat the Los Angeles Kings and they didn’t. They trail the Avs by four points with two games to play.

TUESDAY’S SCORES

Predators 3, Sabres 2
Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 2
Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 1
Canadiens 4, Lightning 2
Red Wings 4, Penguins 1
Wild 5, Jets 1
Stars 6, Flyers 2
Avalanche 6, Oilers 2
Canucks 4, Sharks 2
Kings 3, Coyotes 1

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs — series clinched

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Stars
Sharks vs. Golden Knights — series matchup clinched
Predators vs. Blues

WEDNESDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES

Blues at Blackhawks (8 p.m. on Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN)

There’s only one that has any bearing on a race in either conference. The St. Louis Blues can move back into a three-way tie for the uber-up in the air Central Division. The Nashville Predators moved level with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday after the former won and the latter lost. The Blues, with a game in hand and two points behind both teams, can keep things interesting. The Jets still hold the keys to the division as long as they win their final two games. But there are two teams, including the Blues, who are waiting in the wings if they are to slip.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Buzzer: Lehkonen scores monster goal; Radulov helps Stars clinch

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckApr 3, 2019, 12:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three stars

1. Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal Canadiens

The Habs needed a hero. His name was Artturi.

And the story went like this: Lehkonen had a goal and an assist as the Canadiens beat the mighty Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday in a must-win game. Lehkonen scored the game-winner, a goal he basically batted out the air twice in the same sequence.

How big was that goal? Well, given the Columbus Blue Jackets got thumped 6-3 by the Boston Bruins, the Habs moved into a tied for the final wildcard in the East with the Blue Jackets who both sit on 94 points. Both teams have two games left and Columbus holds their destiny in their own hands still, but all the pressure is on CBJ now.

2. Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars

Needing a win to clinch a playoff berth, Radulov went out and posted a four-point night, scoring twice and adding two helpers to put a small ‘x’ beside the Stars’ name in the Western Conference Standings.

Radulov scored the game-winner in the second period on the power play.

3. Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings

This feels like a culmination star.

Bertuzzi did something on Tuesday night that no one had in the 93-year history of the storied franchise. With two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win for the Red Wings against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bertuzzi recorded his fourth straight three-plus point night, making him the first player in team history to ever do so.

That’s quite the accomplishment given some of the guys (Gordie Howe, namely) who have played for the Red Wings over the years.

Highlights of the night

Esa Lindell with an incredible goal:

This is more of a blunder than a highlight, but Domi has skills like Messi here, despite the own goal:

Indeed, this would have been the save of the year:

Factoids

Scores

Predators 3, Sabres 2
Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 2
Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 1
Canadiens 4, Lightning 2
Red Wings 4, Penguins 1
Wild 5, Jets 1
Stars 6, Flyers 2
Avalanche 6, Oilers 2
Canucks 4, Sharks 2
Kings 3, Coyotes 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Coyotes’ Kuemper leaves game after taking stick blade through mask

Fox Sports
By Scott BilleckApr 3, 2019, 12:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Allowing a go-ahead goal in a must-win game and losing your goalie to a freak injury is the definition of a double whammy and a nightmare realized for the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Trevor Lewis broke a 1-1 tie with a backhand goal past Darcy Kuemper early in the third period, and while he was getting ready to lift his stick to the heavens in celebration, the blade of it caught one of the eye holes in Kuemper’s mask.

The result sent Kuemper, a godsend for the Coyotes after losing Antti Raanta to injury, sprawling to the ice. The 28-year-old netminder laid face down on the ice for a while as a trainer tended to him. He managed to get to his feet, holding a towel over his right eye area as he skated off to a standing ovation from Coyotes fans.

Calvin Pickard, who has played since March 11, took Kuemper’s place.

The Coyotes ruled out Kuemper for the rest of the game with an upper-body injury.

UPDATE: Well, sort of. There wasn’t really one after the game.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Oilers’ season captured in second-period meltdown

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckApr 2, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

If there ever was a seven-minute stretch that perfectly summed up the Edmonton Oilers’ 2018-19 season, it happened on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Leading 2-0 nothing in the second period, and with a goal already in the bank by Milan Lucic — the $6 million man’s sixth of the season — the Oilers reverted to their true colors in a span of 7:08.

A promising looking contest, one day after Connor McDavid declared that he was “really, really” frustrated with how this season has gone in Edmonton, the Oilers forgot how to play hockey and Mikko Koskinen forgot how to stop pucks and the walls came crashing in. Again.

The result was four-straight goals from the Avalanche in an epic collapse for Edmonton, even by their own lowly standards.

Nathan MacKinnon walked through three Oilers who were just standing still for the 2-1 goal. The tying goal came when Koskinen, who was handed a silly contract extension earlier this season, whiffed on what should have been a routine save on Tyson Barrie.

Alex Kerfoot scored the go-ahead goal after he was left unmarked in front of Koskinen. The insurance marker came on a backhand from the high slot off the stick of Colin Wilson, another puck that needed to be stopped.

And then there was the defeated skate by 100-plus point man McDavid back to the Edmonton bench. It’s ugly in northern Alberta, and who knows how the Oilers — a cash-strapped team when it comes to the salary cap — get out of this mess. Two 100-point players (Leon Draisaitl being the other) and the Edmonton Oilers are going to miss the playoffs for the second straight season with the best player in the world in their lineup.

If nothing else, it’s a shame for hockey fans who want to see McDavid’s talents while he chases down a Stanley Cup.

Instead, they’re left with efforts like Tuesday night. As McDavid said on Monday, “It’s just not good enough.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Blue Jackets do themselves no favors after getting hammered by Bruins

By Scott BilleckApr 2, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

You know it’s not going to be your night when you get scored on early on a goal that had to bounce perfectly past Sergei Bobrovsky and into the back of the net.

And one of the flukier goals you’ll see in hockey seemed to set the tone for an ugly night at the office for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who came into the game with the chance to secure their third straight ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Instead, they’ll have to keep sweating a tight playoff race following a 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on NBCSN on Tuesday.

Indeed, the Blue Jackets will keep their playoff spot tonight, just barely. With the Carolina Hurricanes winning 4-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the former leapfrogged the Blue Jackets into the first wild-card spot. And with the Montreal Canadiens beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2, both they and Columbus are tied on 94 points, with the Blue Jackets holding the tiebreak at this point.

The good news for Columbus, who end the season against the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators, is that they control their own destiny still. But it just goes to show that a five-game winning streak can mean very little down the stretch. One bump in the road can undo all that hard work.

It also means that Columbus might have played their final game at home this season, with their remaining two regular-season games coming on the road.

The Bruins ended a two-game skid, and locked up their second seeding in the Atlantic Division after picking up two crucial points (and with help from the Hurricanes, whose win meant Toronto couldn’t catch them any longer).

Boston will now have home-ice advantage in their Round 1 series with the Maple Leafs.

Brad Marchand has had the best season of his career and put an exclamation point on that after his two-point night helped him hit the 100-point milestone for the first time in his career.

Marchand scored his 36th of the season to make it 3-0 and then assisted on David Pastrnak‘s strike that made it 5-0 in the third period. You could see what it meant to his teammates and himself.

Bob was pulled after allowing four goals on 23 shots. Joonas Korpisalo wasn’t any better in relief, allowing two goals on five shots himself.

Columbus mounted a bit of a comeback bid, scoring twice in about 3:30, goals that each came on the power play, including Oliver Bjorkstrand‘s goal that extended his goal-scoring streak to six games. The problem was, five-on-five, the Bruins were simply better and responded just 1:14 after Columbus made it 5-2 with Karson Kuhlman’s third to make it 6-2.

Boston sat on their lead in the third for the most part, getting outshot 17-4 in the frame.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck