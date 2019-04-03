The Buzzer: Lehkonen scores monster goal; Radulov helps Stars clinch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three stars

1. Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal Canadiens

The Habs needed a hero. His name was Artturi.

And the story went like this: Lehkonen had a goal and an assist as the Canadiens beat the mighty Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday in a must-win game. Lehkonen scored the game-winner, a goal he basically batted out the air twice in the same sequence.

How big was that goal? Well, given the Columbus Blue Jackets got thumped 6-3 by the Boston Bruins, the Habs moved into a tied for the final wildcard in the East with the Blue Jackets who both sit on 94 points. Both teams have two games left and Columbus holds their destiny in their own hands still, but all the pressure is on CBJ now.

2. Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars

Needing a win to clinch a playoff berth, Radulov went out and posted a four-point night, scoring twice and adding two helpers to put a small ‘x’ beside the Stars’ name in the Western Conference Standings.

Radulov scored the game-winner in the second period on the power play.

Great feed from @tseguinofficial and an even better finish from @RADUL22. You do know he loves to score, right? pic.twitter.com/50lpWdbGHB — NHL (@NHL) April 3, 2019

3. Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings

This feels like a culmination star.

Bertuzzi did something on Tuesday night that no one had in the 93-year history of the storied franchise. With two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win for the Red Wings against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bertuzzi recorded his fourth straight three-plus point night, making him the first player in team history to ever do so.

That’s quite the accomplishment given some of the guys (Gordie Howe, namely) who have played for the Red Wings over the years.

Tyler Bertuzzi is the first player in #RedWings franchise history to record 3+ points in four consecutive games! #LGRW vs PIT: (2G, 1A)

vs BOS: (3A)

vs NJD: (1G, 2A)

@ BUF: (2G, 1A) pic.twitter.com/02cqg5DzgM — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 3, 2019

Highlights of the night

Esa Lindell with an incredible goal:

This is more of a blunder than a highlight, but Domi has skills like Messi here, despite the own goal:

Indeed, this would have been the save of the year:

Beautiful pass from @BoHorvat and we mean really beautiful. pic.twitter.com/qxOA8fFa9i — NHL (@NHL) April 3, 2019

Oh, and it's his 400th career point, which is deserving of some slow-mo, wouldn't you say? pic.twitter.com/O1QrTc8TqN — NHL (@NHL) April 3, 2019

Factoids

The 2018-19 campaign has featured 133 multi-goal comeback wins, two shy of the single-season NHL record, set in 2006-07 (135). #NHLStats #EDMvsCOL pic.twitter.com/FYNzOhqaQs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 3, 2019

Joe Thornton recorded his 1,063 regular-season assist of his NHL career to tie Steve Yzerman for eighth on the NHL’s all-time list. https://t.co/lnBmelxHr4 #NHLStats #SJSvsVAN pic.twitter.com/ECpgh2Mms7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 3, 2019

#GoHabsGo Carey Price: Last 8 Games Record 6-1-1

GAA 2.00

Save % .933 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 3, 2019

Brad Marchand becomes the 10th different player in history to record a 100-point season with the #NHLBruins and the first since Joe Thornton in 2002-03 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 3, 2019

Milan Lucic scores his 1st goal in 17 road games. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 3, 2019

Scores

Predators 3, Sabres 2

Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 2

Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 1

Canadiens 4, Lightning 2

Red Wings 4, Penguins 1

Wild 5, Jets 1

Stars 6, Flyers 2

Avalanche 6, Oilers 2

Canucks 4, Sharks 2

Kings 3, Coyotes 1

