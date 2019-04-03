The Buzzer: Lehkonen scores monster goal; Radulov helps Stars clinch

Three stars
1. Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal Canadiens
The Habs needed a hero. His name was Artturi.
And the story went like this: Lehkonen had a goal and an assist as the Canadiens beat the mighty Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday in a must-win game. Lehkonen scored the game-winner, a goal he basically batted out the air twice in the same sequence.
How big was that goal? Well, given the Columbus Blue Jackets got thumped 6-3 by the Boston Bruins, the Habs moved into a tied for the final wildcard in the East with the Blue Jackets who both sit on 94 points. Both teams have two games left and Columbus holds their destiny in their own hands still, but all the pressure is on CBJ now.
2. Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars
Needing a win to clinch a playoff berth, Radulov went out and posted a four-point night, scoring twice and adding two helpers to put a small ‘x’ beside the Stars’ name in the Western Conference Standings.
Radulov scored the game-winner in the second period on the power play.
3. Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings
This feels like a culmination star.
Bertuzzi did something on Tuesday night that no one had in the 93-year history of the storied franchise. With two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win for the Red Wings against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bertuzzi recorded his fourth straight three-plus point night, making him the first player in team history to ever do so.
That’s quite the accomplishment given some of the guys (Gordie Howe, namely) who have played for the Red Wings over the years.
Highlights of the night
Esa Lindell with an incredible goal:
This is more of a blunder than a highlight, but Domi has skills like Messi here, despite the own goal:
Indeed, this would have been the save of the year:
Factoids
Scores
Predators 3, Sabres 2
Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 2
Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 1
Canadiens 4, Lightning 2
Red Wings 4, Penguins 1
Wild 5, Jets 1
Stars 6, Flyers 2
Avalanche 6, Oilers 2
Canucks 4, Sharks 2
Kings 3, Coyotes 1
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck