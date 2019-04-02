More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
Oilers’ season captured in second-period meltdown

By Scott BilleckApr 2, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT
If there ever was a seven-minute stretch that perfectly summed up the Edmonton Oilers’ 2018-19 season, it happened on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Leading 2-0 nothing in the second period, and with a goal already in the bank by Milan Lucic — the $6 million man’s sixth of the season — the Oilers reverted to their true colors in a span of 7:08.

A promising looking contest, one day after Connor McDavid declared that he was “really, really” frustrated with how this season has gone in Edmonton, the Oilers forgot how to play hockey and Mikko Koskinen forgot how to stop pucks and the walls came crashing in. Again.

The result was four-straight goals from the Avalanche in an epic collapse for Edmonton, even by their own lowly standards.

Nathan MacKinnon walked through three Oilers who were just standing still for the 2-1 goal. The tying goal came when Koskinen, who was handed a silly contract extension earlier this season, whiffed on what should have been a routine save on Tyson Barrie.

Alex Kerfoot scored the go-ahead goal after he was left unmarked in front of Koskinen. The insurance marker came on a backhand from the high slot off the stick of Colin Wilson, another puck that needed to be stopped.

And then there was the defeated skate by 100-plus point man McDavid back to the Edmonton bench. It’s ugly in northern Alberta, and who knows how the Oilers — a cash-strapped team when it comes to the salary cap — get out of this mess. Two 100-point players (Leon Draisaitl being the other) and the Edmonton Oilers are going to miss the playoffs for the second straight season with the best player in the world in their lineup.

If nothing else, it’s a shame for hockey fans who want to see McDavid’s talents while he chases down a Stanley Cup.

Instead, they’re left with efforts like Tuesday night. As McDavid said on Monday, “It’s just not good enough.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Coyotes’ Kuemper leaves game after taking stick blade through mask

By Scott BilleckApr 3, 2019, 12:19 AM EDT
Allowing a go-ahead goal in a must-win game and losing your goalie to a freak injury is the definition of a double whammy and a nightmare realized for the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Trevor Lewis broke a 1-1 tie with a backhand goal past Darcy Kuemper early in the third period, and while he was getting ready to lift his stick to the heavens in celebration, the blade of it caught one of the eye holes in Kuemper’s mask.

The result sent Kuemper, a godsend for the Coyotes after losing Antti Raanta to injury, sprawling to the ice. The 28-year-old netminder laid face down on the ice for a while as a trainer tended to him. He managed to get to his feet, holding a towel over his right eye area as he skated off to a standing ovation from Coyotes fans.

Calvin Pickard, who has played since March 11, took Kuemper’s place.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets do themselves no favors after getting hammered by Bruins

By Scott BilleckApr 2, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT
You know it’s not going to be your night when you get scored on early on a goal that had to bounce perfectly past Sergei Bobrovsky and into the back of the net.

And one of the flukier goals you’ll see in hockey seemed to set the tone for an ugly night at the office for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who came into the game with the chance to secure their third straight ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Instead, they’ll have to keep sweating a tight playoff race following a 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on NBCSN on Tuesday.

Indeed, the Blue Jackets will keep their playoff spot tonight, just barely. With the Carolina Hurricanes winning 4-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the former leapfrogged the Blue Jackets into the first wild-card spot. And with the Montreal Canadiens beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2, both they and Columbus are tied on 94 points, with the Blue Jackets holding the tiebreak at this point.

The good news for Columbus, who end the season against the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators, is that they control their own destiny still. But it just goes to show that a five-game winning streak can mean very little down the stretch. One bump in the road can undo all that hard work.

It also means that Columbus might have played their final game at home this season, with their remaining two regular-season games coming on the road.

The Bruins ended a two-game skid, and locked up their second seeding in the Atlantic Division after picking up two crucial points (and with help from the Hurricanes, whose win meant Toronto couldn’t catch them any longer).

Boston will now have home-ice advantage in their Round 1 series with the Maple Leafs.

Brad Marchand has had the best season of his career and put an exclamation point on that after his two-point night helped him hit the 100-point milestone for the first time in his career.

Marchand scored his 36th of the season to make it 3-0 and then assisted on David Pastrnak‘s strike that made it 5-0 in the third period. You could see what it meant to his teammates and himself.

Bob was pulled after allowing four goals on 23 shots. Joonas Korpisalo wasn’t any better in relief, allowing two goals on five shots himself.

Columbus mounted a bit of a comeback bid, scoring twice in about 3:30, goals that each came on the power play, including Oliver Bjorkstrand‘s goal that extended his goal-scoring streak to six games. The problem was, five-on-five, the Bruins were simply better and responded just 1:14 after Columbus made it 5-2 with Karson Kuhlman’s third to make it 6-2.

Boston sat on their lead in the third for the most part, getting outshot 17-4 in the frame.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins’ DeBrusk scores one of the most odd goals you’ll see vs. Blue Jackets

By Scott BilleckApr 2, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
Talk about puck luck…

This is either the luckiest you can get or the unluckiest, depending on what side of the center line you line up on.

For Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins, the goal that was scored on Columbus Blue Jackets No. 1 Sergei Bobrovsky early on in the first period in their Tuesday night matchup on NBCSN might have been the most unexpected they’ve seen.

For Bob, it was just a rotten piece of luck.

David Krejci slid a puck into the slot where DeBrusk was waiting. A Blue Jackets defender was able to interrupt the shot and the puck was deflected into the air where it dropped onto the top of Bobrovsky’s net, bounced back into the air, back down off Bob’s back and into the back of the net.

So many things have to converge together perfectly for a goal like this to be scored.

Bobrovsky was the NHL’s first start of the week over the past seven days and has three shutouts in his past five starts. Sometimes it takes a goal like that to beat a goalie as hot as Bob has been lately.

The Blue Jackets can clinch a playoff spot tonight with a win and some help.

UPDATE: Lightning appears to have struck twice tonight.

Winnipeg Jets goalie Eric Comrie was also a victim of a puck that jumped high into the air, bounced off his back and landed in the back of the net. Might wanna buy that lottery ticket.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Blue Jackets eye playoff berth vs. Bruins

By Sean LeahyApr 2, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blue Jackets are seeking their third straight playoff berth as John Tortorella, who was hired seven games into the 2015-16 season after the team started 0-7-0, looks to lead Columbus to their first-ever playoff series win, should they make it. A Columbus win over Boston and a Montreal loss in regulation to Tampa will get them in.

Columbus entered the NHL in the 2000-01 season and made the playoffs just twice in their first 15 seasons. The Blue Jackets are the only team in the league that has never won a playoff series.

The Blue Jackets enter this game riding a five-game win streak, having outscored their opponents 24-4. Prior to this run, Columbus had dropped three straight before a 5-0 win against Vancouver to end a four-game road trip started their current run.

The Bruins recorded a point in 19 consecutive games from Jan. 29 to March 9 (15-0-4) and more recently had their 12-game home win streak snapped on Saturday against Florida. They come in having lost two straight after falling at Detroit on Sunday – a game in which they led 3-2 in the third before being outscored 4-0 in the final period to lose 6-3.

Brad Marchand scored again on Sunday adding to his career high point total which now stands at 98 this season (leads team/fifth in NHL). He’s put up his fourth straight 30-goal season (35 – second on team) and since his goal against Detroit was when the Bruins were shorthanded, he passed Rick Middleton for the franchise record with his 26th all-time shorthanded goal.

Bruins leading goal-scorer David Pastrnak (36 goals) recently returned after missing 16 games with a thumb injury suffered when he fell leaving a sponsorship dinner. He’s picked up right where he left off with 11 points (5G-6A) in seven games since returning including a hat trick three games ago against the Rangers.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets
Where: Nationwide Arena
When: Tuesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Bruins-Blue Jackets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINES

BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid Krejci – Carson Kuhlman
Marcus JohanssonCharlie CoyleChris Wagner
Joakim NordstromNoel AcciariDavid Backes

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

BLUE JACKETS
Artemi PanarinMatt DucheneCam Atkinson
Ryan DzingelPierre-Luc DuboisJosh Anderson
Boone JennerAlexander WennbergOliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon DubinskyRiley NashNick Foligno

Zach WerenskiSeth Jones
Markus NutivaaraDavid Savard
Scott HarringtonDean Kukan

Starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Jeremy Roenick.