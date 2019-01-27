More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

All-Star MVP adds to Crosby’s ‘great memories’ of San Jose

By Sean LeahyJan 27, 2019, 12:29 AM EST
SAN JOSE — For the second time in his NHL career, Sidney Crosby leaves SAP Center with a big individual award.

Crosby’s four-goal, eight-point night during the 2019 All-Star 3-on-3 tournament helped him earn MVP honors as the Metropolitan Division rolled to the $1M prize. It was three years ago that he won the first of two straight Conn Smythe Trophies after helping the Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup over the San Jose Sharks. Along with the money and the trophy, he also received a 2019 Honda Pilot.

“You play in it, you watch it as a kid growing up, see the presentation, and it’s pretty cool,” the Penguins captain said afterward. “I had a lot of fun today. [I] didn’t need to win the car today to have a good time.”

Crosby is now the sixth player in NHL history to win All-Star Game MVP, the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Hart Trophy, joining Jean Beliveau, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr, and Joe Sakic. He’s also the fourth Penguin to be named All-Star Game MVP, and first since Lemieux in 1990.

Being able to take part in the All-Star Game was a relief for Crosby, who missed Friday’s All-Star Skills with an illness, something he’d been battling for a few days during the Penguins’ bye week.

“At the end of my bye week I was feeling sick and didn’t really leave the hotel room for a couple days,” he said. “I was just excited to be able to get out there, get out of the room and exercise a bit. Once I got out there I felt better than I thought. This morning I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel, but I felt a lot better than I expected. To be honest, it was just nice to get out there. The last few days have been pretty long sitting around.”

Whatever Crosby was battling internally this week didn’t stop him on the ice Saturday night. Playing with Penguins teammate Kris Letang and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders, the trio were electric on the ice. They combined for eight of the Metropolitan Division’s 17 goals.

That on-ice success only added to the power of the SAP Center’s boos coming Crosby’s way, which he was expecting after seeing Letang’s introduction before the All-Star Skills. It probably also reminded the Sharks fans in attendance of the 2016 Final, which ended with Crosby earning the primary assist on what turned out to be the Penguins’ game-winning goal in Game 6.

“Got some great memories here, for sure,” Crosby said.

NHL All-Star Game 2019: Metro wins final, Crosby lands MVP

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 11:09 PM EST
Sidney Crosby and the Metropolitan Division won the final round of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, beating the Central Division 10-5.

Crosby ended up earning MVP honors one night after (*cough cough*) skipping the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills. Crosby joined Mathew Barzal in generating two goals and three assists for five points against the Central. Overall, Crosby had four goals and four assists for eight points in two 3-on-3 games.

He also busted out some And1 Mixtape-like moves, even when they didn’t directly translate to goals or assists.

The Metro built a commanding 5-0 lead through the first period, as Henrik Lundqvist enjoyed a rare shutout period by making all six stops. Lundqvist also won the save streak relay on Friday, so this had to be a refreshing weekend for the veteran goalie as he looks to close out a tough season with the Rangers.

Crosby and his Metro mates win the $1 million, while Sid gets a Honda minivan as the MVP winner.

While there weren’t many great moments of skin-tight defense, there were plenty of great highlights over Saturday’s three games, including a fantastic goal from Steven Stamkos.

And, of course, it was a lot of fun for everyone involved. Which moments will stick with you the most from this enjoyable weekend of low-pressure, high-skill hockey?

Ultimately, it was all about the fans. Even fans of your rivals.

Sharks soak in the love from fans during NHL All-Star Weekend

By Sean LeahyJan 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
SAN JOSE — As the rest of the Pacific Division skated off to the locker room following their 10-4 defeat to the Central Division in the first game of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Joe Pavelski stayed on the ice to say thank you.

The three San Jose Sharks were enjoying their final moments of a memorable few days after their city played host to All-Star Weekend. The sold out SAP Center gave the love right back, as they had all weekend.

Sharks fans made their presence known during Friday’s All-Star Media Day at City National Civic Auditorium. As other NHL All-Stars were being interview at their individual pods in the center of the floor, Let’s Go Sharks! chants were heard. Then, when the three Sharks players were introduced for their turns with the media, the volume inside grew even louder.

“For this weekend to come to San Jose, it’s just a celebration of a lot of great players coming together for the game,” said Pavelski. “It’s fun playing [the All-Star Game] in the city you play for. Every time our names got announced or we stepped on the ice you could hear the little extra roars. That was pretty cool to be a part of.”

There wasn’t much for Sharks fans to cheer about during the game, however. Karlsson did score twice and Burns added another, but the Pacific’s night ended earlier than expected.

“The crowd was awesome,” said Burns. “Good energy.”

“Terrible outcome,” added a laughing Karlsson. “It’s been a while since I scored, so I was happy about that.”

It had been 22 years since San Jose hosted All-Star Weekend, and over that time there’s been a trend upward for the on-the-ice product and what’s happening in the community. The Sharks have only missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs three times since the 1997 All-Star game took place, which has helped grow the area into a very strong hockey market. 

Pavelski, one of longest-tenured Sharks, has personally seen the impact hockey in the area has made.

“Right when I came in [in 2006] the Shark Tank [has] been loud and awesome to play in and the fans have been great,” he said. “I haven’t seen that change over the course of years. I’ve got a kid playing youth hockey and there’s not that much available ice time for them. They only skate a couple times a week and there’s a lot of kids on the ice, so there’s a good youth movement going on here where kids are just loving to play the game and we could use more ice. They play roller hockey, everything here, so there’s a good passion for the game.”

Karlsson is the new guy to the Bay Area. After spending the first nine years of his NHL career in Ottawa, his trade to the Sharks in September bolstered the franchise’s hopes to win their first Cup, but also left a question about his future unanswered. The 28-year-old defenseman can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He’s currently eligible to sign a seven-year extension with the Sharks, but once the Feb. 25 trade deadline passes he can ink for the max eight years. 

He wasn’t going to discuss his future this weekend, but in the four months he’s been in San Jose, he’s seen what kind of market it’s become and just how strong of an organization that he’s now a part of.

“I always knew the Shark Tank was a building that was tough to play in, it was always full and loud,” he said. “But I was surprised about the Bay Area in general, how many sports fans we have, and Sharks fans. That was something I didn’t know. I think that this weekend just reiterated that, so it’s been a pleasant surprise.”

NHL All-Star Game 2019: Metro makes final by beating Atlantic

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
The Metropolitan Division beat the Atlantic 7-4 in their semifinal round of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, so they’ll face the Central Division in the final round on NBC.

After skipping the All-Star Skills on Friday, Sidney Crosby was productive for the Metro, scoring two goals and one assist.

Seth Jones had an impressive run of his own, with both goals being impressive, with this one being an especially nice display:

The Atlantic Division lost, but they provided some of the best goals of the night so far. Good luck to any player hoping to top Steven Stamkos‘ wicked bit of work:

It will be enjoyable to see other highlight-reel entries, though, including red-hot Jeff Skinner showing some fantastic touch.

Braden Holtby‘s numbers were the best of the four goalies in that game, as he managed to stop 11 out of 13 shots. Considering how many good looks players get during these events, that’s pretty impressive stuff. Here’s Holtby on the Capitals’ struggles heading into the break; maybe this fun weekend might help Holtby and the Caps turn things around?

NHL All-Star Game 2019: Central throttles Pacific to advance to final

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 9:14 PM EST
The Central Division beat the Pacific 10-4 in the first semifinal of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, so they’ll await the winner of the Atlantic vs. Metropolitan Divisions on Saturday night.

With Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, and Joe Pavelski suiting up for the Pacific, the Sharks-heavy roster certainly stood as the hometown heroes. That made for a fun moment when Karlsson scored the first of his two goals:

Of course, the Pacific team also includes some of the Sharks’ most hated rivals, including the Anaheim Ducks. With that in mind, John Gibson‘s not-quite-Vezina-caliber period (seven goals allowed, just two saves) inspired jeers and Bronx cheers from the Sharks-loving crowd.

[Gibson’s horrible, no good, very period period.]

The Central Division’s goalies, meanwhile, were pretty fantastic. Pekka Rinne stopped eight of nine shots during his period of play, while Devan Dubnyk authored a ton of impressive stops, including this bit of glove greatness against Connor McDavid:

The Predators probably aren’t thrilled that Rinne had to make this save off of his mask, which opened the door for a Mark Scheifele goal.

As you’d expect from a team that scored 10 goals, the Central sported plenty of standouts, but Gabriel Landeskog might have had the best time, generating a hat trick and one assist. One of his goals was especially impressive:

Can the Central carry that over to win the final round? We’ll find out.

