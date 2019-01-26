2019 NHL All-Star Skills: Winners, funny moments, Gritty

With six often-challenging events, inspired moments, and lightning-fast Kendall Coyne, the 2019 NHL All-Star SKills brought a wonderful mix of the expected and unexpected.
In the video above, you can take a look at:
- Coyne and Connor McDavid wowing in the fastest skater competition, with McDavid becoming the first player to win it three time in a row.
- Speaking of repeat winners, Calgary Flames wizard Johnny Gaudreau showed off his magic hands by once again winning the puck control competition. This time around, “Johnny Gaudreau” made it happen in 27.045 seconds.
- Leon Draisaitl‘s dominant, emphatic performance in Premier Passer, winning in 1:09.088. Maybe he was channeling some of that Edmonton Oilers angst?
- John Carlson continued the run of Washington Capitals players taking the hardest shot with a howler at 102.8 mph, topping last year’s winner, Alex Ovechkin.
- It may be a tough year for the New York Rangers, but Henrik Lundqvist can still play. He stopped 12 breakaways in a row to win the 2019 edition of the save streak.
- Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak came out on top in the accuracy shooting, hitting his targets in 11.309 seconds.
Of course, with an event like this, it’s not just about the winners, losers, near-misses, and near-injuries. (Wipe some sweat off your brow for Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars fans.)
Mascots would try their hands (Paws? Hooves? Tentacles?) at various events, which of course meant that there was Gritty. There’s even an “accidental” nod to Gritty falling over … at least it seemed not-so-accidental:
(Hopefully giving Gritty all this attention doesn’t ruffle any fea–let’s move on.)
Click here for a thread of flossing. Dare I say it, but Jon Cooper’s better at it than Roman Josi, right?
Auston Matthews giving a nod to current Maple Leaf and former Shark Patrick Marleau was one of the biggest crowd-pleasing moments.
Brent Burns‘ son showed some shot-blocking prowess.
Take your pick of heartwarming moments with kiddos, honestly.
I’ve never played World of Warcraft, but this is basically what the NHL version would look like, right?
You can see it in the full highlight package, but how about we watch that Coyne lap one more time?
