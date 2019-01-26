More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

NHL All-Star Game 2019: Metro wins final, Crosby lands MVP

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 11:09 PM EST
Sidney Crosby and the Metropolitan Division won the final round of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, beating the Central Division 10-5.

Crosby ended up earning MVP honors one night after (*cough cough*) skipping the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills. Crosby joined Mathew Barzal in generating two goals and three assists for five points against the Central. Overall, Crosby had four goals and four assists for eight points in two 3-on-3 games.

He also busted out some And1 Mixtape-like moves, even when they didn’t directly translate to goals or assists.

The Metro built a commanding 5-0 lead through the first period, as Henrik Lundqvist enjoyed a rare shutout period by making all six stops. Lundqvist also won the save streak relay on Friday, so this had to be a refreshing weekend for the veteran goalie as he looks to close out a tough season with the Rangers.

Crosby and his Metro mates win the $1 million, while Sid gets a Honda minivan as the MVP winner.

While there weren’t many great moments of skin-tight defense, there were plenty of great highlights over Saturday’s three games, including a fantastic goal from Steven Stamkos.

And, of course, it was a lot of fun for everyone involved. Which moments will stick with you the most from this enjoyable weekend of low-pressure, high-skill hockey?

Ultimately, it was all about the fans. Even fans of your rivals.

James O'Brien

All-Star MVP adds to Crosby’s ‘great memories’ of San Jose

By Sean LeahyJan 27, 2019, 12:29 AM EST
SAN JOSE — For the second time in his NHL career, Sidney Crosby leaves SAP Center with a big individual award.

Crosby’s four-goal, eight-point night during the 2019 All-Star 3-on-3 tournament helped him earn MVP honors as the Metropolitan Division rolled to the $1M prize. It was three years ago that he won the first of two straight Conn Smythe Trophies after helping the Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup over the San Jose Sharks. Along with the money and the trophy, he also received a 2019 Honda Pilot.

“You play in it, you watch it as a kid growing up, see the presentation, and it’s pretty cool,” the Penguins captain said afterward. “I had a lot of fun today. [I] didn’t need to win the car today to have a good time.”

Crosby is now the sixth player in NHL history to win All-Star Game MVP, the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Hart Trophy, joining Jean Beliveau, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr, and Joe Sakic. He’s also the fourth Penguin to be named All-Star Game MVP, and first since Lemieux in 1990.

Being able to take part in the All-Star Game was a relief for Crosby, who missed Friday’s All-Star Skills with an illness, something he’d been battling for a few days during the Penguins’ bye week.

“At the end of my bye week I was feeling sick and didn’t really leave the hotel room for a couple days,” he said. “I was just excited to be able to get out there, get out of the room and exercise a bit. Once I got out there I felt better than I thought. This morning I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel, but I felt a lot better than I expected. To be honest, it was just nice to get out there. The last few days have been pretty long sitting around.”

Whatever Crosby was battling internally this week didn’t stop him on the ice Saturday night. Playing with Penguins teammate Kris Letang and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders, the trio were electric on the ice. They combined for eight of the Metropolitan Division’s 17 goals.

That on-ice success only added to the power of the SAP Center’s boos coming Crosby’s way, which he was expecting after seeing Letang’s introduction before the All-Star Skills. It probably also reminded the Sharks fans in attendance of the 2016 Final, which ended with Crosby earning the primary assist on what turned out to be the Penguins’ game-winning goal in Game 6.

“Got some great memories here, for sure,” Crosby said.

Sean Leahy

NHL All-Star Game 2019: Metro makes final by beating Atlantic

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
The Metropolitan Division beat the Atlantic 7-4 in their semifinal round of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, so they’ll face the Central Division in the final round on NBC.

After skipping the All-Star Skills on Friday, Sidney Crosby was productive for the Metro, scoring two goals and one assist.

Seth Jones had an impressive run of his own, with both goals being impressive, with this one being an especially nice display:

The Atlantic Division lost, but they provided some of the best goals of the night so far. Good luck to any player hoping to top Steven Stamkos‘ wicked bit of work:

It will be enjoyable to see other highlight-reel entries, though, including red-hot Jeff Skinner showing some fantastic touch.

Braden Holtby‘s numbers were the best of the four goalies in that game, as he managed to stop 11 out of 13 shots. Considering how many good looks players get during these events, that’s pretty impressive stuff. Here’s Holtby on the Capitals’ struggles heading into the break; maybe this fun weekend might help Holtby and the Caps turn things around?

James O'Brien

NHL All-Star Game 2019: Central throttles Pacific to advance to final

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 9:14 PM EST
The Central Division beat the Pacific 10-4 in the first semifinal of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, so they’ll await the winner of the Atlantic vs. Metropolitan Divisions on Saturday night.

With Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, and Joe Pavelski suiting up for the Pacific, the Sharks-heavy roster certainly stood as the hometown heroes. That made for a fun moment when Karlsson scored the first of his two goals:

Of course, the Pacific team also includes some of the Sharks’ most hated rivals, including the Anaheim Ducks. With that in mind, John Gibson‘s not-quite-Vezina-caliber period (seven goals allowed, just two saves) inspired jeers and Bronx cheers from the Sharks-loving crowd.

[Gibson’s horrible, no good, very period period.]

The Central Division’s goalies, meanwhile, were pretty fantastic. Pekka Rinne stopped eight of nine shots during his period of play, while Devan Dubnyk authored a ton of impressive stops, including this bit of glove greatness against Connor McDavid:

The Predators probably aren’t thrilled that Rinne had to make this save off of his mask, which opened the door for a Mark Scheifele goal.

As you’d expect from a team that scored 10 goals, the Central sported plenty of standouts, but Gabriel Landeskog might have had the best time, generating a hat trick and one assist. One of his goals was especially impressive:

Can the Central carry that over to win the final round? We’ll find out.

James O'Brien

John Gibson’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad All-Star Game period

By Sean LeahyJan 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
SAN JOSE — Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson was given the nod to start the first half of the opening game of the 2019 NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament against the Central Division. He didn’t enjoy his 10 minutes of action in the defense-optional game, however.

The Pacific Division featured three hometown San Jose Sharks — Erik Karlsson, Joe Pavelski, and Brent Burns — so the SAP Center was revved up and ready to cheer. Well, about that. The Ducks netminder had a first half to forget allowing seven goals on nine shots faced. Patrick Kane and Mikko Rantanen would score twice.

The Sharks fans in attendance didn’t appreciate his performance and not only started an anti-Ducks chant, but also directed a Bronx cheer his way after he made one of his two saves.

According to the NHL, the seven goals scored in the first half tied a record under this All-Star formate set by the Metropolitan Division in 2017.

The crowd did have one thing to cheer for during that forgettable period: Karlsson scoring on a breakaway for the Pacific’s only goal.

The Central would advance to the final game with a 10-4 victory.

————

Sean Leahy