NHL Power Rankings: Blue Jackets entering playoffs as one of NHL’s hottest teams

By Adam GretzApr 2, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
As of Monday afternoon the Columbus Blue Jackets have not yet officially clinched a playoff berth, but let’s face it, they are going to be one of the eight teams in the Eastern Conference. It would take a monumental collapse over the next three games combined with the Florida Panthers pretty much winning out for the Blue Jackets to fall out of the top-eight. They are returning to the playoffs, and once they get there they are going to be going in as one of the hottest teams in the league.

Let’s just take a look at what they have done over their past 20 games.

The record: 15-4-1, the third best record in the league during that stretch behind only the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators.

They have outscored teams by a 74-48 margin, a goal differential of plus-26. Only Boston’s plus-28 mark over that stretch is better.

Their 74 goals are third most in the league (again behind only Nashville and Boston). Their 48 goals against are tied for the second fewest (with the Los Angeles Kings) behind only the Anaheim Ducks’ 41.

They are also a top-10 possession team during that stretch, meaning that the process is there along with the results.

Driving the offense over that stretch has been Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson. Panarin’s 30 points over the past 20 games are tied for the third-most in the league (behind only Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon) while Atkinson has really started to find his game after a tough first half. Panarin is the one that has a chance to be the real difference-maker for this Blue Jackets team.

For as good as they were a year ago during the regular season, they really seemed to lack a true go-to-threat offensively. Coming over in an offseason trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for Brandon Saad, Panarin has become just that player for Columbus. He is scoring at a nearly a point-per-game rate, has been one of the best possession driving forwards in the league this season, and is playing some of his best hockey right now.

The two big questions for them: Will Sergei Bobrovsky give them a better playoff performance than he did in his first two postseason appearances (where his save percentage is only .896), and how will their center depth (probably their biggest weakness) hold up against a potential first-round matchup against Pittsburgh, Washington, Tampa Bay or Boston (all of which are potential first-round matchups)?

Those are two big questions, but for the moment the Blue Jackets have to be excited about the way their team is playing down the stretch. Right now there are few teams playing better.

That has them in the top-five of this week’s Power Rankings.

On to the rankings.

The Elites

1. Boston Bruins — They cannot seem to catch a break on the injury front but all they do is keep on winning. They have to be the favorites in the Eastern Conference right now.

2. Nashville Predators — It remains to be seen how much of an impact Eeli Tolvanen can make down the stretch and in the playoffs but he is certainly an intriguing addition to an already loaded team.

3. Winnipeg Jets — With wins in seven of their past eight games they are starting to get on a roll as the playoffs draw near. The only concern is only three of those recent wins have come in regulation.

The Rest Of The Contenders

4. Columbus Blue Jackets — They are the third place team in the Metropolitan Division, so why are they so high? It’s basically all about the way they are playing at the moment as we just described up above.

5. Washington Capitals —  They lost Justin Williams, Marcus Johansson, Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner, and Nate Schmidt over the summer. All they did was come back and win a third consecutive Metropolitan Division title.

6. Tampa Bay Lightning — They have cooled off down the stretch and now Steven Stamkos is banged up. Not great.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs — We probably have not paid enough attention to the type of season that Mitch Marner has had. Already 69 points in 79 games to lead the team in scoring. He is 20 years old.

8. Pittsburgh Penguins — Still 9-4-2 in their past 15 games. You sometimes would not know it listening and reading to what people say about them at the moment.

9. Vegas Golden Knights — There probably wasn’t a more fitting way for them to clinch the Pacific Division title crown than William Karlsson scoring an absolutely unbelievable goal. Everything about this season for them — from the overall team success, to the success of a player like Karlsson, to that goal itself — has been absolutely unbelievable.

The Middle Ground

10. New Jersey Devils — They are on a six-game point streak and seem to have opened up enough of a lead over the Florida Panthers to get back into the playoffs. Taylor Hall is still driving the bus for this group.

11. San Jose Sharks — After winning eight in a row they have hit a little bit of a skid by dropping three in a row. They end the regular season with three in a row at home and then will open the playoffs at home. Good chance to get back on a roll.

12. Philadelphia Flyers — Claude Giroux has a pretty strong MVP argument given how much better the Flyers are with him on the ice versus when he is not. They get wrecked on the scoreboard when he is off the ice.

13. Anaheim Ducks — Those wins over Los Angeles and Colorado the past two games have been huge, especially that come-from-behind win against the Avalanche on Sunday night. Not a team that will be a fun first-round matchup. The biggest concern: John Gibson keeps getting hurt. Ryan Miller has been really good in his absence, but Gibson is still the best goalie on the team.

14. Los Angeles Kings — Anze Kopitar has always been one of the NHL’s best two-way players and a great player offensively. The latter part of his game has really taken off this season.

15. Minnesota Wild — Don’t let Eric Staal‘s huge season overshadow the breakout year Jason Zucker has had, already shattering his previous career highs in goals and points.

16. St. Louis Blues — They won six in a row to make up all of that ground then dropped two in a row and were absolutely demolished by the Arizona Coyotes.

17. Colorado Avalanche — Losing Semyon Varlamov and Erik Johnson for the rest of the regular season is going to complicate things for their playoff push.

18. Florida Panthers — Do not let anybody ever tell you games in October and November are not important. The Panthers are 20-8-2 in their past 30 games, the third best record in the league during that stretch. Even with that they are still seven points out of a playoff spot.

The Lottery Teams

19. Carolina Hurricanes — Carolina Hurricanes goalies have to be cursed.

20. New York Rangers — Neal Pionk has looked pretty impressive down the stretch.

21. Arizona Coyotes — The final record is going to stink, but they are 16-8-2 in their past 26 games and over the past week have beaten Tampa Bay, Vegas, and St. Louis. The Vegas and Tampa Bay games were on the road, too.

22. Calgary Flames — Their seven-game losing streak finally ended with a win over Edmonton. Still a really disappointing season for a team that entered the year with a lot of hype. Their lottery pick is also going to the New York Islanders.

23. Dallas Stars — After winning another offseason they are going to miss the playoffs for the second year in a row, third time in four years and eighth time in 10 years.

24. Vancouver Canucks — Four wins in a row and five of their past six. You are tanking all wrong! The big news in Vancouver right now is the fact the Sedin era is officially coming to a close with their retirement at the conclusion of the 2017-18 regular season. They were amazing for a long time.

25. Chicago Blackhawks — The Artemi Panarin for Brandon Saad trade has to be one of the more underwhelming offseason transactions. At least from a Blackhawks perspective.

26. Edmonton Oilers — The most fitting game of their season was the one where Connor McDavid had three points in the first period to give his team a three-goal lead. Then they gave up seven goals in a row to lose 7-3.

27. Detroit Red Wings — Anthony Mantha‘s 24-goal season is one of the few bright spots on this year’s team.

28. New York Islanders — They have given up 18 more goals than any other team in the NHL this season. That is astonishing.

29. Montreal Canadiens — They have not beaten a team in a playoff position since February 3, a win over the Anaheim Ducks. They only have eight total wins against any team over that stretch.

30. Buffalo Sabres — At least they are getting a good look at their future with Casey Mittelstadt showing up and recording a pair of assists in his first two games in the NHL.

31. Ottawa Senators — They have lost seven of eight and given up 32 goals during that stretch.

Two of a kind: Sedin twins retire from NHL

By James O'BrienApr 2, 2018, 1:26 PM EDT
In a heartfelt letter to Vancouver Canucks fans, Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced that they’re retiring from the NHL after this season ends.

The letter made it sound like they’re ready to hang up their skates instead of playing overseas in Sweden or the KHL, too:

Being part of the Canucks family for 18 seasons has been the best period of our lives. But it’s time to focus on our families and life after hockey. It’s time to help with homework every night. It’s time to be at every birthday party and to stand in the cold at every hockey rink, soccer game and riding lesson on weekends. It’s time to be at home for dinner every night.

The Sedin twins referencing 18 seasons with the Canucks really drives home just how long they’ve been a fixture in that organization. It probably also helps explain how hockey fans took those cycling siblings for granted; while we’ll probably never see a combination quite like them again, the Sedins have been a crucial part of the Canucks franchise since 2000-01.

It all began when Brian Burke made a complicated set of trades to land the Sedins with the second and third picks of the 1999 NHL Draft. Take a step back for a moment and observe the sheer volume of their great work:

Daniel Sedin, second pick in 1999: 2010-11 Pearson winner, 391 goals, 1,038 points in 1,303 regular-season games. Daniel also collected 71 points in 102 playoff games, including 20 in 25 games during the Canucks’ run to Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Henrik Sedinthird pick in 1999: 2009-10 Hart winner, 240 goals, 1,068 points in 1,327 regular-season games. Henrik generated 78 points in 105 playoff games, with 22 points in 25 games during that 2011 run.

Daniel was “The Shooting Sedin,” while Henrik was the center who managed to snag an MVP trophy. There was never much sense debating which Sedin was better, as they were always so conjoined on the ice (although it’s still a fun argument to have). It was also amusing to imagine how either one would fare without the other, although such a novelty would probably feel wrong for more than just the twins in due time.

The Sedins announced their retirement with the Canucks holding three more games on their schedule: home games against the Golden Knights (Tuesday) and Coyotes (Thursday), along with a final contest against the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday. It’s very much in keeping with the spirit of the Swedish brothers to avoid anything but the most dignified of a “farewell tour.”

You can read the full letter here, but one other passage stands out, as they praise Travis Green for laying down a foundation for the future. They don’t mention how difficult it is to imagine the Canucks without them, though, of course:

It’s time to let the next generation of young players lead the Canucks. Travis is building a strong culture and emphasizes a style of play we know will be successful. The team is in great hands, with people who care about its success and it’s headed in the right direction. We know there is a bright future for the Canucks.

The Sedins eliminated the “will they or won’t they?” questions about retirement, so now we just need to wait for the Canucks to retire their numbers and, if voters know what they’re doing, when they’ll be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Again, we’re not likely to see a combination quite like Henrik and Daniel again. All things considered, we should feel lucky we had the chance to watch them befuddle defenses for as long as they did.

At least we’ll always have that NHL ad:

Brad Marchand cross-checks MacDonald in the face, gets fined $5K (Video)

By Sean LeahyApr 2, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Brad Marchand has been disciplined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

This latest punishment for the Boston Bruins forward is a $5,000 fine after cross-checking Andrew MacDonald of the Philadelphia Flyers in the face, because you can’t do that.

If you’re keeping tabs, Marchand has now been fined five times and handed six suspensions in his career. All total, he’s lost out on $879,522.61 in salary since 2011. It’s been a busy 2017-18 season for the 29-year-old as he’s now been fined twice and suspended once.

[Why Brad Marchand is NHL’s most frustrating player]

Marchand’s rep is getting tired around the league, as Marcus Johansson of the New Jersey Devils expressed last week following his return to the ice after suffering a concussion in January due to an elbow from the Bruins forward.

“It was stupid. There’s nothing else to say about it. I think there was no point in doing that,” said Johansson. “There was no hockey play whatsoever there. It’s sad to see that there are still guys out there trying to hurt other guys… It’s sad. It’s stupid. I hope it doesn’t come to him ending someone else’s career before it’s enough. It’s not why we play the game.”

Given his history in this field, that $5,000 fine — the maxium allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement — certainly won’t be the tipping point to change the behavior of a player making $8 million this season. While we’ll all scoff at the dollar amount, those parameters given to the DoPS are collectively bargained by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. The desire for stiffer fines and suspensions and “message sending” needs to come from both sides in order to give George Parros and his crew that power.

That fine money, by the way, will be put to good use as it benefits the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, which the Boston Globe did a nice write up on in 2014.

————

Ducks may be forced to play without Gibson again

By Joey AlfieriApr 2, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
It’s been a tough year for Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, who has been sidelined by injury on three different occasions this year.

He missed one game because of a concussion on Nov. 9, he sat out four games because of a lower-body injury in early February and three more games for the same reason later on that month. Unfortunately for Gibson and the Ducks, he might be forced to miss more time after he suffered an injury in Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Here’s how the injury happened:

As you can tell from the video above, Ryan Kesler pushed Gabriel Landeskog right into Gibson. Only Landeskog knows if he actually could have avoided the Ducks netminder or not, but Kesler seemed to believe that what the Avs forward did was intentional.

“[Landeskog] threw himself at (Gibson). I gave him a slight jab and he knows what he’s doing there, obviously,” Kesler said after the game, per Mike Coppinger.

Regardless of how or why he got injured, the Ducks will have to hope that he’s not out for an extended period of time. Not only is the end of the regular season less than a week away, the Ducks also haven’t clinched their spot in the playoffs.

There’s no denying that the 24-year-old has been the team’s most valuable player throughout 2017-18. He has a 31-18-7 record with a 2.43 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage this season. Backup Ryan Miller is a capable goaltender, too, but he can’t play at the same level (anymore) that Gibson has been playing at this year.

As if losing Gibson wasn’t enough, the Ducks also lost defenseman Cam Fowler last night. Here’s the only update that was provided after the game:

PHT Morning Skate: Golden Knights retire number 58; 16-year-old Jack Hughes turning heads

By Joey AlfieriApr 2, 2018, 9:38 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Tonight might just be Erik Karlsson‘s last home game as a member of the Ottawa Senators. (Ottawa Sun)

• The Detroit Red Wings have started winning games at the wrong time. Sure, it’s nice to see them end the season on a positive note, but their chances of winning the lottery have taken a serious hit. (MLive)

Thomas Vanek has been a great fit in Columbus, but John Tortorella would like him to shoot the puck a little more often. (Columbus Dispatch)

• Devils forward Marcus Johansson (concussion) has been activated off injured reserve. He didn’t play in last night’s game against Montreal, but it sounds like he’s close to coming back. (NHL.com/Devils)

• The one thing that could take the Bruins down is their hectic schedule. (NBC Sports Boston)

• It wasn’t too long ago that the Florida Panthers were surging. Now, they’ve seemed to hit a wall and their playoff hopes are badly damaged. How did this happen? (Sun-Sentinel)

• Like most coaches with teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joel Quenneville has done a lot of teaching this season. (Chicago Sun-Times)

• Beer league teammates and opponents react to Scott Foster making his NHL debut for the Blackhawks last week. (NBC Sports Chicago)

Kyle Okposo played football and basketball, but he quickly fell in love with the game of hockey even though his parents forbid him from playing after the Christmas tree incident. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• Nobody from the Islanders organization benefits from the situation between the organization and prospect Josh Ho-Sang. (The Sports Daily)

• What does San Jose’s road record say about their chances of making some noise in the playoffs? (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Capitals have put Tom Wilson in a position to succeed offensively, and he’s done just that. (Nova Caps Fans)

• Now that Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins share a line together, it’s time for the the Oilers to find someone to play with Leon Draisaitl. Whether that’s via free agency or with a trade, it has to be done. (Oilers Nation)

• 16-year-old Jack Hughes looks like a star in the making. TSN hockey analyst Craig Button has already referred to Hughes as “one of the most exciting players I’ve seen in a long time.” (USA Today)

• NHL referee Dave Jackson took part in his final game last Thursday. He worked over 1600 games in 25 years of work. (Scouting the Refs)

• The Vegas Golden Knights retired no. 58 in honor of those who passed away during the Vegas shooting in October:

