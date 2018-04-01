Getty

The Buzzer: Karlsson’s killer clincher for Vegas; Lucic fights Glass

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2018, 2:10 AM EDT
Clinching

  • The Vegas Golden Knights probably couldn’t have clinched the Pacific Division in a more fitting way: on a dramatic, shorthanded goal by William Karlsson. Karlsson scored his 42nd goal of 2017-18 with incredible style, confounding Martin Jones with a ridiculous between-the-legs shot. See that goal in the highlight of the night section.
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins will be able to defend their repeat title (in other words, go for a “threepeat”) after clinching their 12th consecutive trip to the playoffs.
  • Nashville wasn’t able to clinch the Central Division, but the Winnipeg Jets will finish no worse than second after winning against Toronto. So, a franchise without a single playoff win will get at least one round of home-ice advantage.
  • Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The Stars kept their slim odds alive.

Injury concerns

Ryan Suter, Viktor Arvidsson, Travis Dermott, Brandon Carlo, and Victor Antipin rank among players with injury worries. Find out more here and here.

Highlights of the Night

This Karlsson goal is just ridiculous.

Let’s watch it from another angle.

There were a lot of ugly moments for Nashville in its 7-4 loss to Buffalo, with Scott Hartnell hurting Victor Antipin. This was pretty, however:

Players of the Night

  • Jack Eichel collected a ridiculous five assists in Buffalo’s win against Nashville, crossing the 100-assist barrier for his career. Sam Reinhart generated a hat trick for the Sabres, too.

  • Antti Raanta collected a 34-save shutout as the Coyotes shocked the Blues 6-0. Solid night for spoilers.
  • The Blue Jackets lost in overtime, but don’t blame their top guys. Seth Jones scored a goal and three assists while Artemi Panarin collected four helpers as Columbus generated a key standing point.

Heavyweight bout

It hasn’t been a great season for Milan Lucic, but hey, at least he handled heavyweight bruiser Tanner Glass in this brutal fight:

Scores

Bruins 5, Panthers 1
Red Wings 2, Senators 0
Canucks 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)
Jets 3, Maple Leafs 1
Devils 4, Islanders 3
Penguins 5, Canadiens 2
Rangers 2, Hurricanes 1
Sabres 7, Predators 4
Stars 4, Wild 1
Coyotes 6, Blues 0
Flames 3, Oilers 2
Golden Knights 3, Sharks 2

Hartnell says he ‘didn’t try to hurt’ Antipin

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2018, 1:14 AM EDT
Nashville Predators winger Scott Hartnell hopes that Buffalo Sabres defenseman Victor Antipin is OK after being stretchered off the ice thanks to a check he delivered.

(Moments before this post was about to be published, the Sabres announced that Antipin has been released from hospital. The team is expecting to provide an update regarding his status on Sunday. Fantastic news.)

Hartnell received a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct for that hit on Antipin. The Sabres made the Predators pay on the ensuing power play, scoring three times to set the stage for Buffalo’s 7-4 upset win.

Hartnell regretted putting his teammates in that position, and also was concerned about the Sabres defenseman; NHL.com’s Robby Stanley reports that Hartnell insists he wasn’t “head-hunting.”

“I didn’t try to hurt the guy,” Hartnell said. “It was just kind of a hockey play. Those plays happen 10, 15 times a game. It was just an unfortunate accident.”

You can judge the hit for yourself in the video above this post’s headline, and view the check from other perspectives in this post. As you’d likely expect with a hit that caused a played to be taken off the ice on a stretcher and eventually hospitalized, there was plenty of debate regarding how dirty or clean that check might have been.

However you feel about the hit and the penalty call (not to mention potential supplemental discipline), it’s fantastic to learn that Antipin is no longer hospitalized. It’s a very positive sign that it happened during the same night that he was under observation.

The Predators will need to wait longer to clinch the Central Division, yet it’s unlikely that losing this game will hurt them too badly.

It can’t be a great feeling for Hartnell, however, as Nashville’s deep when it comes to forward options, and Peter Laviolette might view the rugged winger as the sort of player who might find himself taking bad penalties.

Penguins eye threepeat after reaching playoffs

By James O'BrienMar 31, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
In closing out 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins faced some real doubts about making the playoffs. They had lost three of their last four games, dropping to a mediocre 19-18-3 record.

Many headed into 2018 thinking “if any team can overcome this, it’s the Penguins,” and that turned out to be right. In defeating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday, they improved to 45-28-6, clinching a playoff berth.

This locks up their 12th consecutive trip to the postseason, and Pittsburgh’s dreams of a third consecutive Stanley Cup victory remain alive.

(That #3elieve bit looks better in the image than it does in hashtag form, agreed?)

Pittsburgh’s clinching win against the Canadiens embodied some of the better elements of the 2017-18 season.

The Penguins made their own luck at times, such as Carl Hagelin‘s brutal goal against Antti Niemi:

Ouch, Niemi. Ouch.

They also received some top-notch saves from Matt Murray, which admittedly harkens back more to previous runs than this season, as Murray’s dealt with injuries and other struggles. The standout sequence came as Murray made some big saves on shorthanded chances, including one against Habs speedster Paul Byron:

Also fitting: Patric Hornqvist scoring a goal from a dirty area right near the net, and the usual suspects generating points. Phil Kessel beefed up his career-high to 87 points thanks to a goal and an assist, Evgeni Malkin collected two helpers, and Sidney Crosby nabbed an assist.

***

The Penguins stand in a solid position to grab at least a round of home-ice advantage with 96 points and three games left. They’re unlikely to catch the Capitals for the Metro title (Washington’s at 99 points with a game in hand on Pittsburgh), but the Pens hold a two-point edge on Columbus for second in the division.

Considering their 16-20-4 road record, the Penguins likely covet at least some home-ice more than others.

Still, when you look around the league at all of the injuries and then consider all the mileage accrued by Crosby, Malkin, Kessel, Kris Letang, and others, you wonder if Mike Sullivan might opt to give some of those workhorses a little time off down the stretch.

It’s a point worth considering, and it’s also remarkable that the Penguins enjoy the luxury to make such a choice with a week remaining considering how dire things seemed at times during the first half of this season.

Tough injury night for defensemen, including Suter?

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 31, 2018, 10:18 PM EDT
NHL teams who’ve already locked up playoff spots – or virtually have done so – might want to rest players to cut down on fatigue. Doing so might also be useful just in helping them to avoid new injuries.

Saturday’s been a tough one in that regard, especially for defensemen. Let’s rattle off a few of the troubling names.

  • The Minnesota Wild have tempered his ice time a bit over the years, yet Ryan Suter still came into tonight with the highest time on ice average in the NHL at right under 27 minutes (26:54). When you lean on a blueliner that much and for so many years, maybe you’re rolling the dice that something like this might happen:

The Wild haven’t provided an update regarding Suter just yet, but one would assume that they’ll play it very safe as the regular season winds down. The question is: was there too much damage already done?

Babcock has been easing Dermott into the lineup (16:20 ATOI), but he’s been playing well when called upon, with nice possession stats in particular.

PHT’s also covered:

Keep an eye on PHT for updates regarding these situations and more, whether teams provide more information later on Saturday, sometime on Sunday, or perhaps into this coming week. Hopefully each instance isn’t as bad as they looked.

Sabres’ Antipin released from hospital after Hartnell hit

By James O'BrienMar 31, 2018, 9:57 PM EDT
Update: Fantastic news from the Buffalo Sabres: Victor Antipin is no longer hospitalized after being taken under observation on Saturday night. It’s a promising sign that he’s been released during the same night as the Sabres’ 7-4 win against Nashville.

[Click here for Scott Hartnell’s take on the hit.]

Sadly, there’s been another scary incident that required a player leaving the ice on a stretcher today.

The latest instance came after Scott Hartnell hit Victor Antipin from behind with an awkward-looking hit. Hartnell received a five-minute boarding major and game misconduct for the check, which set the stage for the Buffalo Sabres to take a 6-4 lead against the Nashville Predators heading into the second intermission.

Take a look at the hit from this video:

As well as a slow-motion version:

The Predators may suffer an injury from this game, too, as Viktor Arvidsson was shaken up after falling into the boards following a first-period collision.

This post will be updated when more is known about the Antipin’s status.

Early word isn’t optimistic regarding Brandon Carlo, the Boston Bruins defenseman who left a game against the Florida Panthers on a stretcher. In Carlo’s case, it looked like a pretty gruesome leg injury.

Update: Sabres coach Phil Housley said that, while Antipin’s been taken to hospital, the team is under the impression that he’s “doing well now,” according to the Buffalo News’ Mike Harrington.

