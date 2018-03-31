Sabres’ Antipin leaves on stretcher after Hartnell hit

By James O'BrienMar 31, 2018, 9:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sadly, there’s been another scary incident that required a player leaving the ice on a stretcher today.

The latest instance came after Scott Hartnell hit Victor Antipin from behind with an awkward-looking hit. Hartnell received a five-minute boarding major and game misconduct for the check, which set the stage for the Buffalo Sabres to take a 6-4 lead against the Nashville Predators heading into the second intermission.

Take a look at the hit from this video:

As well as a slow-motion version:

The Predators may suffer an injury from this game, too, as Viktor Arvidsson was shaken up after falling into the boards following a first-period collision.

This post will be updated when more is known about the Antipin’s status.

Early word isn’t optimistic regarding Brandon Carlo, the Boston Bruins defenseman who left a game against the Florida Panthers on a stretcher. In Carlo’s case, it looked like a pretty gruesome leg injury.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Penguins eye threepeat after reaching playoffs

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 31, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In closing out 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins faced some real doubts about making the playoffs. They had lost three of their last four games, dropping to a mediocre 19-18-3 record.

Many headed into 2018 thinking “if any team can overcome this, it’s the Penguins,” and that turned out to be right. In defeating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday, they improved to 45-28-6, clinching a playoff berth.

This locks up their 12th consecutive trip to the postseason, and Pittsburgh’s dreams of a third consecutive Stanley Cup victory remain alive.

(That #3elieve bit looks better in the image than it does in hashtag form, agreed?)

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Pittsburgh’s clinching win against the Canadiens embodied some of the better elements of the 2017-18 season.

The Penguins made their own luck at times, such as Carl Hagelin‘s brutal goal against Antti Niemi:

Ouch, Niemi. Ouch.

They also received some top-notch saves from Matt Murray, which admittedly harkens back more to previous runs than this season, as Murray’s dealt with injuries and other struggles. The standout sequence came as Murray made some big saves on shorthanded chances, including one against Habs speedster Paul Byron:

Also fitting: Patric Hornqvist scoring a goal from a dirty area right near the net, and the usual suspects generating points. Phil Kessel beefed up his career-high to 87 points thanks to a goal and an assist, Evgeni Malkin collected two helpers, and Sidney Crosby nabbed an assist.

***

The Penguins stand in a solid position to grab at least a round of home-ice advantage with 96 points and three games left. They’re unlikely to catch the Capitals for the Metro title (Washington’s at 99 points with a game in hand on Pittsburgh), but the Pens hold a two-point edge on Columbus for second in the division.

Considering their 16-20-4 road record, the Penguins likely covet at least some home-ice more than others.

Still, when you look around the league at all of the injuries and then consider all the mileage accrued by Crosby, Malkin, Kessel, Kris Letang, and others, you wonder if Mike Sullivan might opt to give some of those workhorses a little time off down the stretch.

It’s a point worth considering, and it’s also remarkable that the Penguins enjoy the luxury to make such a choice with a week remaining considering how dire things seemed at times during the first half of this season.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Tough injury night for defensemen, including Suter?

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 31, 2018, 10:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NHL teams who’ve already locked up playoff spots – or virtually have done so – might want to rest players to cut down on fatigue. Doing so might also be useful just in helping them to avoid new injuries.

Saturday’s been a tough one in that regard, especially for defensemen. Let’s rattle off a few of the troubling names.

  • The Minnesota Wild have tempered his ice time a bit over the years, yet Ryan Suter still came into tonight with the highest time on ice average in the NHL at right under 27 minutes (26:54). When you lean on a blueliner that much and for so many years, maybe you’re rolling the dice that something like this might happen:

The Wild haven’t provided an update regarding Suter just yet, but one would assume that they’ll play it very safe as the regular season winds down. The question is: was there too much damage already done?

Babcock has been easing Dermott into the lineup (16:20 ATOI), but he’s been playing well when called upon, with nice possession stats in particular.

PHT’s also covered:

Keep an eye on PHT for updates regarding these situations and more, whether teams provide more information later on Saturday, sometime on Sunday, or perhaps into this coming week. Hopefully each instance isn’t as bad as they looked.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Panthers struggle to handle bumps in the road

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 31, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Florida Panthers aren’t hopeless in their push to earn a playoff spot, but the Bruins beating them 5-1 in Boston served as a savage blow on Saturday.

As of this writing, the Panthers sit outside of the wild-card ranks with 86 standings points and only five games remaining. They’ll finish with a game in hand on the New Jersey Devils once they finish up against the Islanders tonight, but Taylor Hall & Co. could really beef up their lead being that they’re at 89 points in 77 games played.

Update: Hall and the Devils took care of business against the Isles, winning 4-3, so they’re now at 91 points with four games remaining.

If the Panthers end up falling out of the picture altogether – which is highly likely – many will wonder where it all went wrong, or at least wrong enough to fall behind the Blue Jackets, Devils, and Flyers.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

The quick answer is that their dreams died on the road. As of this writing, here are the standings points and road records for each team:

Columbus (third in Metro): 94 points, 79 games played, 19-17-4 on the road

Philadelphia (first WC): 92 points, 78 GP, 20-12-8 on the road
NJ (second WC): 91 points, 78 GP, 20-14-5 on the road

Panthers: 86 points, 77 GP, 16-19-5 on the road

As you can see, the Blue Jackets have generated 42 points on the road, the Flyers 48, and the Devils 45. Meanwhile, Florida’s managed 37, so it’s probably good news that they only have one more away contest remaining during the regular season.

If the full season is too broad a view for you, the Panthers also stumbled during challenging stretches while others did a better job rolling with the punches.

  • The Devils faced a rough stretch pretty much since March 10, with a six-game road trip against playoff-caliber teams and some other tough matchups. They went 6-2-1 during what could have been a ruinous run.
  • It hasn’t always been pretty, yet the Flyers have managed at least one standings point in every road game since March 17 (2-0-2) and every game in general during that span (4-0-3).
  • The Blue Jackets have been on another plane, going 12-1-1 in their last 14 games.

Contrast those hearty runs with some stumbles from the Panthers, as they’ve lost three games in a row (0-2-1) and squandered much of the games in hand advantage that provided them optimism against the Devils and other teams in their range.

In the grander view, the Panthers have been fantastic lately, going 13-5-2 since Feb. 22, but perhaps they dug themselves simply too deep a pothole to navigate around and into the postseason.

At minimum, they’ll need to make the most of a four-game homestand that begins on Monday, hope for some help, and maybe even cross their fingers that the Bruins won’t have a ton to play for (as they face Boston on April 5 and 8.)

Ultimately, they’ll have to hope their game travels better if they make the playoffs, or failing that, in 2018-19.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bruins’ Brandon Carlo stretchered off ice following awkward fall

NESN/YouTube
By Adam GretzMar 31, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Boston Bruins, having been crushed at times by injuries over the past couple of months, entered Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers without their top two defensemen in Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy.

They lost another late in the third period of their 5-1 win when Brandon Carlo had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher following a fall along the boards.

While attempting to make a play on the puck, Carlo’s left leg gets twisted and bent in a rather awkward manner.

You can see the play here, but be warned before hitting play that it is kind of ugly.

With Chara and McAvoy still sidelined, Carlo was seeing an increased role in the Bruins’ lineup and was second among the team’s defensemen in ice-time on Saturday before leaving the game.

The Bruins have dealt with a ton of injuries throughout the season, and especially lately with Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, Rick Nash, Jake DeBrusk, Chara and McAvoy all missing time over the past few weeks. DeBrusk returned to the lineup on Saturday and recorded three points (including two goals). Even with all of those injuries the Bruins have still been one of the best and most dominant teams in the league.

Their win on Saturday afternoon moved them back into first place in the Atlantic Division — and back into the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference — ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Back in mid-November the Bruins went through a stretch where they lost five out of six games (including four in a row) to fall to 6-7-4 on the season. Including Saturday’s win, they are 43-10-7 in the 50 games since. That would be a 127-point pace over an 82-game season.

As for the Panthers, Saturday’s loss is a huge one because they are starting to run out of games when it comes to making up that gap in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. It also means that the Pittsburgh Penguins can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday night with a win over the Montreal Canadiens. A win by the New Jersey Devils over the New York Islanders would also give them a five-point cushion over the Panthers in the playoff race. The Panthers still have to play the Bruins two more times this season, as well as a game against the Nashville Predators. It is not going to be an easy run for them.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.