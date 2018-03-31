Avalanche lose Semyon Varlamov for season, Erik Johnson for 6 weeks

Facing a three-point deficit in the Wild Card race entering Saturday the Florida Panthers are still clinging to their playoff chances. If they are going to complete this incredible late season run and earn one of those spots they are going to have to do it by getting through some of the toughest teams in the league.

Of their remaining six games, four of them come against two of the NHL’s top-three teams, the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators.

Florida begins that run on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Boston Bruins.

After Saturday, they still have two games remaining against Boston (with another one, the regular season finale, being in Boston) and one game at home against the Nashville Predators. In between all of that they have games against Buffalo and Carolina thrown in.

That is not going to be an easy run to navigate, especially with the Bruins still having something to play for. They enter Saturday just one point back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division (and the Eastern Conference) and can jump back into first place with a win.

Here is where the standings in the Eastern Conference sit entering play on Saturday.

When it comes to the rest of the Eastern Conference playoff race, the second and third spots in the Metropolitan Division are still up for grabs with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets occupying those spots respectively. A Panthers loss in regulation, combined with a Penguins win against Montreal on Saturday night, would clinch a playoff spot for the Penguins.

Columbus could also leapfrog the Penguins into the second spot with a win over Vancouver and a regulation loss by the Penguins.

The New Jersey Devils, currently the owners of the second Wild Card spot, are also in action on Saturday night when they host the New York Islanders. A Panthers loss combined with a Devils win could be a devastating blow to the Panthers’ playoff chances.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Meanwhile in the Western Conference..

The Predators can clinch the Central Division with a win over the Buffalo Sabres and if the Winnipeg Jets lose in regulation to the Toronto Maple Leafs. If all of that happens and Vegas loses to San Jose the Predators would also secure the top spot in the Western Conference.

Speaking of that Sharks-Golden Knights game, it is a pretty big game for both of those teams as well. The Golden Knights can clinch the Pacific Division crown if they get at least one point against the San Jose Sharks. That game is also big for the Sharks because a win in any fashion will clinch a playoff spot.

When it comes to the Western Conference Wild Card race only one of those teams is in action on Saturday night when the St. Louis Blues, who just had their six game winning streak snapped on Friday night with an overtime loss in Vegas, will visit the Arizona Coyotes. By earning that point on Friday night the Blues were still able to maintain their hold on a Wild Card spot but find themselves tied in the standings with the Colorado Avalanche at 92 points. The Blues currently hold the playoff spot by way of a tiebreaker.

If you still think the Dallas Stars have a fighting chance, entering the day in 10th place, six points out of a playoff spot with only four games remaining, they are taking on the Minnesota Wild. But given the way things are going for them probably are all but eliminated.

Draft Lottery Watch

Big day at the bottom of the standings with Arizona, Buffalo, Ottawa, Vancouver, Detroit and Montreal all in action. The Red Wings and Senators game on Saturday afternoon takes on some importance if you are keeping up with the NHL’s tank battle as the two teams enter the day separated by just four points in the standings.

The Sabres seem to have the NHL’s worst record locked down at this point sitting five points behind the the next worst team, while the Canucks and Coyotes are still winning enough games to improve their spot in the standings and lower their lottery odds. The Canucks enter Saturday’s game against Columbus having won three in a row and four of their past five, while the Coyotes are 15-8-2 in their past 25 games.

If The Playoffs Started Today

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Saturday’s Key Games

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. ET

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks, 4 p.m. ET

Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m ET

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET

St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m. ET

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m. ET

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.