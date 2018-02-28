The Buzzer: Big nights for Karlsson, Hall, Nash

Players of the Night:
- You don’t come across a ton of nights where multiple players enjoy five-point games, but there were some prolific performances on Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 8-3, with Eric Staal and Jason Zucker both managing the feat. Staal gets extra cool points because he combined a hat trick with two assists. More on that here.
- Remarkably, there was another five-point night. Roman Josi collected five assists in helping the Predators beat the Jets 6-5. Josi tied Nashville’s single-game record with those five points. That game was just a lot, so read more.
- Despite those five-point outputs, there actually were some strong goaltending performances. You can read about Jack Campbell making 41 saves for his first win – a long time coming – in this post. Perhaps you’re more impressed by a shutout, though. Ben Bishop stopped 38 shots to help the Stars beat the Flames 2-0.
Highlights
You know what? Rick Nash in a Bruins uniform feels right. Doesn’t it? Either way, pretty nice first goal with Boston:
Hey, cool milestone too:
Great moment of patience, and other stuff: Anze Kopitar.
Another great moment of patience, and other stuff: Jonathan Huberdeau
Erik Karlsson collected the 500th regular-season point of his career, and hey, he did it with the Ottawa Senators. Oh yeah, it also came on a patently ridiculous goal.
Factoids
Taylor Hall continues to be outrageous, helping the Devils beat the Penguins in regulation.
A great time for David Poile to reach a rare mark for GMs.
Scores
Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)
Devils 3, Penguins 2
Capitals 3, Senators 2
Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
Wild 8, Blues 3
Predators 6, Jets 5
Stars 2, Flames 0
Kings 4, Golden Knights 1
Sharks 5, Oilers 2
—
