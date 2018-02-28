Getty

Kings beat Vegas two nights in a row

By James O'BrienFeb 28, 2018, 1:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

Physically and emotionally, things must have been exhausting for the Los Angeles Kings lately. They can take a breath and maybe let out a sigh of relief after Tuesday.

Just about any team will be trying to catch their breath after playing a home-and-home set with the hectic, shockingly effective Vegas Golden Knights. That’s especially true when you’re resting Jonathan Quick, thus throwing Jack Campbell into the fire because previous backup Darcy Kuemper is now in Arizona.

On Monday, they beat the Golden Knights in overtime in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, they warded off a torrent of activity to beat the Golden Knights 4-1.

Campbell and counter-punching

It wasn’t as easy as the 4-1 score would imply, even though there were no empty-netters.

The Golden Knights fired 42 shots on goal to 30 for the Kings, but Los Angeles was able to counter-punch, particularly on goals for Kyle Clifford and Tyler Toffoli.

Vegas’ hard-charging style might mean certain “live by the sword, die by the sword moments,” even if they’ve done a marvelous job of walking that razor’s edge. Jack Campbell simply outdueled them tonight.

Back during the 2010 NHL Draft, the Dallas Stars selected Campbell with the 11th overall pick. Campbell was selected shortly before Cam Fowler, Jaden Schwartz, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Being that Tuesday marked just the third NHL appearance of the 26-year-old’s career, it’s not outrageous to say that things haven’t exactly panned out as planned.

Campbell hasn’t given up on his hockey career, and Tuesday stands as a heartwarming reward. The Golden Knights fired a ton of shots on him, but only an early William Karlsson goal beat Campbell. That’s saying something, being that Vegas fired 30 SOG through the first two periods alone.

New faces

Tomas Tatar suited up wearing number 90 for Vegas. He fired plenty of shots, but it was Ryan Reaves who made more of an impression, heading to the penalty box on multiple occasions and drawing ire for hits on the likes of Anze Kopitar.

Jeff Carter isn’t technically a “new face,” but he probably almost feels that way considering how long he’s been out of commission for the Kings. After scoring his first goal of the season on the power play last night, he added another one on the man advantage to ice this win against the Golden Knights.

With Carter only at nine games played, he almost feels like a “trade deadline addition” for Los Angeles.

Promising road ahead?

There’s one other significant source of optimism for Los Angeles: the Kings’ early March schedule.

The Kings play their next five games at home, and beyond that, seven of eight contests take place at the Staples Center from March 1-17. This big win strengthens the Kings’ playoff positioning in the West’s playoff races. They moved to third in the Pacific Division with 75 points in 64 games, grabbing slim advantages over the Ducks (74 points) and Calgary Flames (73). They’re also not far behind second-ranked San Jose, who took care of business against Edmonton tonight.

While the Golden Knights face a harsh start to March, they remain in a strong position to win the Pacific, if not the West’s top seed.

Speaking of seeds … if Vegas faces Los Angeles in a first-round series, then games like Tuesday’s bout could already plant the seeds of disdain, even for a rivalry that’s just brimming.

And here we were thinking it would take a long time for this to be more fun than that weird Twitter tiff from September …

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The Buzzer: Big nights for Karlsson, Hall, Nash

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 28, 2018, 2:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

Players of the Night:

  • You don’t come across a ton of nights where multiple players enjoy five-point games, but there were some prolific performances on Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 8-3, with Eric Staal and Jason Zucker both managing the feat. Staal gets extra cool points because he combined a hat trick with two assists. More on that here.
  • Remarkably, there was another five-point night. Roman Josi collected five assists in helping the Predators beat the Jets 6-5. Josi tied Nashville’s single-game record with those five points. That game was just a lot, so read more.
  • Despite those five-point outputs, there actually were some strong goaltending performances. You can read about Jack Campbell making 41 saves for his first win – a long time coming – in this post. Perhaps you’re more impressed by a shutout, though. Ben Bishop stopped 38 shots to help the Stars beat the Flames 2-0.

Highlights

You know what? Rick Nash in a Bruins uniform feels right. Doesn’t it? Either way, pretty nice first goal with Boston:

Hey, cool milestone too:

Great moment of patience, and other stuff: Anze Kopitar.

Another great moment of patience, and other stuff: Jonathan Huberdeau

Erik Karlsson collected the 500th regular-season point of his career, and hey, he did it with the Ottawa Senators. Oh yeah, it also came on a patently ridiculous goal.

Factoids

Taylor Hall continues to be outrageous, helping the Devils beat the Penguins in regulation.

A great time for David Poile to reach a rare mark for GMs.

Scores

Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)
Devils 3, Penguins 2
Capitals 3, Senators 2
Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
Wild 8, Blues 3
Predators 6, Jets 5
Stars 2, Flames 0
Kings 4, Golden Knights 1
Sharks 5, Oilers 2

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 27, 2018, 11:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Los Angeles Kings

Alex IafalloAnze KopitarDustin Brown

Tanner PearsonJeff CarterTyler Toffoli

Tobias RiederAdrian KempeNate Thompson

Kyle CliffordMichael AmadioTorrey Mitchell

Derek ForbortDrew Doughty

Dion PhaneufAlec Martinez

Jake MuzzinChristian Folin

Starting goalie: Jack Campbell

[Kings – Golden Knights preview.]

Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan MarchessaultWilliam KarlssonReilly Smith

David PerronErik HaulaJames Neal

Alex TuchCody EakinTomas Tatar

Ryan ReavesRyan CarpenterTomas Nosek

Luca SbisaNate Schmidt

Shea TheodoreDeryk Engelland

Colin MillerBrayden McNabb

Starting goalie: Maxime Lagace

Predators edge Jets in West showdown

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 27, 2018, 11:18 PM EST
1 Comment

If you scanned this week’s schedule after a fascinating trade deadline, Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets probably stood out as a potential clash of titans.

These two Central Division standouts did not disappoint.

After a 0-0 first period, the Predators and Jets traded body blow after body blow. Winnipeg managed 3-1 and 5-3 leads during an explosive final 40 minutes of action, with Paul Stastny proving to be a quick study by collecting a goal and an assist in his Jets debut. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Predators kept fighting back until they nabbed a 6-5 win in regulation.

Not enough excitement for you? Consider this: the Predators’ latest big trade splash, Ryan Hartman, ended up scoring the decisive goal with just a minute remaining.

With 11 goals overall, it was an all-hands-on-deck affair for these two potential championship contenders, so it wasn’t all about narrative-friendly moments like Stastny and Hartman contributing. (That said, it had to feel good for Nashville after many people muttered “a first-round pick for Hartman?” on Monday.)

Usual suspects like Mark Scheifele (two goals) and Craig Smith (two goals making him an increasingly usual suspect, already at 20 goals) enjoyed nice showings. This Nikolaj Ehlers goal borders on the obscene:

Also bordering on obscene: Roman Josi‘s handsome five-assist night. He had already set a career-high with four earlier in that game, so even for a prolific point producer like Josi, this was a special output.

Basically, this was a great game, although goalies and defensive-minded coaches would probably disagree. It only seems right that the latest trade commodity helped Predators GM David Poile reach a lofty milestone, right?

Of course, the bigger milestones are ahead for both teams:

  • The Jets hope to win their first playoff game, then series, and then who knows?
  • Nashville aims to win Poile’s first Stanley Cup after reaching the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

It wouldn’t be surprising if these two teams end up meeting in the playoffs. If they do, let’s hope the series is anywhere near as fun as tonight.

(Pekka Rinne and Connor Hellebuyck do not endorse this message.)

The two teams load up at the deadline

Jets surprise by landing Stastny from Blues.

Predators pay big price to get Hartman from Blackhawks.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Staal, Wild humiliate bumbling Blues

By James O'BrienFeb 27, 2018, 10:19 PM EST
7 Comments

The Blues and Wild came into tonight’s game in Minnesota as two teams traveling in different directions. A 8-3 win for the Wild only highlighted those opposing paths.

This marks the fifth consecutive win for the Wild, who are strengthening their grip on the third spot in the competitive Central Division. They’ve quietly been heating up with a 7-1-1 mark in their last nine. Actually, this climb has been taking place for much of 2018; they’re 16-4-4 in their last 24 games.

The formula for success feels fairly familiar.

Devan Dubnyk has been heating up, so the hope is that he’ll avoid an injury after a scare early in the second period. The 31-year-old’s looked quite proficient since December after a slow start to 2017-18.

Staal vs. stalling St. Louis

They’ve also enjoyed surprisingly fantastic work from Eric Staal. While fans were fooled by a hat trick that wasn’t, Staal eventually got his hat trick in this game while also collecting two assists. His top line with Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker is blazing hot right now, and Staal’s Wild resurgence continues with 64 points in 63 regular-season games.

That’s one point short of his debut Wild season’s 65 points, and that was a fantastic rebound in itself.

His chemistry with Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund is remarkable, and that trio gives the Wild a dangerous top line, even if it’s not a headlining one for casual fans.

(Zucker also had five points on Tuesday, while Granlund generated four.)

Seven straight losses for Blues

To some extent, the Wild and Blues could relate to each other. These are two Central Division teams who’ve enjoyed some strong regular seasons, only to endure big playoff disappointments, often while seeing division rivals go deep or even raise the Stanley Cup.

Heck, they even took fairly similar trade deadline approaches: the Blues sold off Paul Stastny while the Wild did little beyond a minor move.

The recent picture is quite different, and you wonder if the Blues can fight back after hitting this big pothole. This marks seven straight losses, and the past three have been ugly, as they’ve been shut out twice and have been outscored 16-3. They only managed a single “charity point” during that frame.

[Trading Paul Stastny was painful, but follows Blues’ blueprint.]

The schedule is foreboding, at least in the short term. They play at home tomorrow, but it will close out a back-to-back. After that, they face a four-game road trip.

Sometimes teams show some real spine during these on-paper rough runs. The Blues have shown a knack to fight hard when people count them out, yet you also wonder how many times they can shake off haymakers.

Because make no doubt about it, they received a beating from the Wild in just about every regard on Tuesday.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.