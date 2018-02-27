Getty

Predators edge Jets in West showdown

By James O'BrienFeb 27, 2018, 11:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you scanned this week’s schedule after a fascinating trade deadline, Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets probably stood out as a potential clash of titans.

These two Central Division standouts did not disappoint.

After a 0-0 first period, the Predators and Jets traded body blow after body blow. Winnipeg managed 3-1 and 5-3 leads during an explosive final 40 minutes of action, with Paul Stastny proving to be a quick study by collecting a goal and an assist in his Jets debut. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Predators kept fighting back until they nabbed a 6-5 win in regulation.

Not enough excitement for you? Consider this: the Predators’ latest big trade splash, Ryan Hartman, ended up scoring the decisive goal with just a minute remaining.

With 11 goals overall, it was an all-hands-on-deck affair for these two potential championship contenders, so it wasn’t all about narrative-friendly moments like Stastny and Hartman contributing. (That said, it had to feel good for Nashville after many people muttered “a first-round pick for Hartman?” on Monday.)

Usual suspects like Mark Scheifele (two goals) and Craig Smith (two goals making him an increasingly usual suspect, already at 20 goals) enjoyed nice showings. This Nikolaj Ehlers goal borders on the obscene:

Also bordering on obscene: Roman Josi‘s handsome five-assist night. He had already set a career-high with four earlier in that game, so even for a prolific point producer like Josi, this was a special output.

Basically, this was a great game, although goalies and defensive-minded coaches would probably disagree. It only seems right that the latest trade commodity helped Predators GM David Poile reach a lofty milestone, right?

Of course, the bigger milestones are ahead for both teams:

  • The Jets hope to win their first playoff game, then series, and then who knows?
  • Nashville aims to win Poile’s first Stanley Cup after reaching the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

It wouldn’t be surprising if these two teams end up meeting in the playoffs. If they do, let’s hope the series is anywhere near as fun as tonight.

(Pekka Rinne and Connor Hellebuyck do not endorse this message.)

The two teams load up at the deadline

Jets surprise by landing Stastny from Blues.

Predators pay big price to get Hartman from Blackhawks.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 27, 2018, 11:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Los Angeles Kings

Alex IafalloAnze KopitarDustin Brown

Tanner PearsonJeff CarterTyler Toffoli

Tobias RiederAdrian KempeNate Thompson

Kyle CliffordMichael AmadioTorrey Mitchell

Derek ForbortDrew Doughty

Dion PhaneufAlec Martinez

Jake MuzzinChristian Folin

Starting goalie: Jack Campbell

[Kings – Golden Knights preview.]

Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan MarchessaultWilliam KarlssonReilly Smith

David PerronErik HaulaJames Neal

Alex TuchCody EakinTomas Tatar

Ryan ReavesRyan CarpenterTomas Nosek

Luca SbisaNate Schmidt

Shea TheodoreDeryk Engelland

Colin MillerBrayden McNabb

Starting goalie: Maxime Lagace

Staal, Wild humiliate bumbling Blues

By James O'BrienFeb 27, 2018, 10:19 PM EST
3 Comments

The Blues and Wild came into tonight’s game in Minnesota as two teams traveling in different directions. A 8-3 win for the Wild only highlighted those opposing paths.

This marks the fifth consecutive win for the Wild, who are strengthening their grip on the third spot in the competitive Central Division. They’ve quietly been heating up with a 7-1-1 mark in their last nine. Actually, this climb has been taking place for much of 2018; they’re 16-4-4 in their last 24 games.

The formula for success feels fairly familiar.

Devan Dubnyk has been heating up, so the hope is that he’ll avoid an injury after a scare early in the second period. The 31-year-old’s looked quite proficient since December after a slow start to 2017-18.

Staal vs. stalling St. Louis

They’ve also enjoyed surprisingly fantastic work from Eric Staal. While fans were fooled by a hat trick that wasn’t, Staal eventually got his hat trick in this game while also collecting two assists. His top line with Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker is blazing hot right now, and Staal’s Wild resurgence continues with 64 points in 63 regular-season games.

That’s one point short of his debut Wild season’s 65 points, and that was a fantastic rebound in itself.

His chemistry with Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund is remarkable, and that trio gives the Wild a dangerous top line, even if it’s not a headlining one for casual fans.

Seven straight losses for Blues

To some extent, the Wild and Blues could relate to each other. These are two Central Division teams who’ve enjoyed some strong regular seasons, only to endure big playoff disappointments, often while seeing division rivals go deep or even raise the Stanley Cup.

Heck, they even took fairly similar trade deadline approaches: the Blues sold off Paul Stastny while the Wild did little beyond a minor move.

The recent picture is quite different, and you wonder if the Blues can fight back after hitting this big pothole. This marks seven straight losses, and the past three have been ugly, as they’ve been shut out twice and have been outscored 16-3. They only managed a single “charity point” during that frame.

[Trading Paul Stastny was painful, but follows Blues’ blueprint.]

The schedule is foreboding, at least in the short term. They play at home tomorrow, but it will close out a back-to-back. After that, they face a four-game road trip.

Sometimes teams show some real spine during these on-paper rough runs. The Blues have shown a knack to fight hard when people count them out, yet you also wonder how many times they can shake off haymakers.

Because make no doubt about it, they received a beating from the Wild in just about every regard on Tuesday.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blues bold to trade Stastny; door open for Tavares?

By James O'BrienFeb 27, 2018, 8:09 PM EST
4 Comments

Forgive Brayden Schenn. He’s probably new to the St. Louis Blues making courageous-yet-painful trades with the future in mind. After all, Schenn was part of a trade that was more about immediate results (and boy were those results brilliant early on).

Schenn vented upon learning about the Blues sending Paul Stastny to powerful division rivals in the Winnipeg Jets, and you can understand why. Schenn thought it was “crazy” to sell off Stastny, a pending UFA, with the Blues barely out of playoff position.

[A deep look at the trade]

As Mike Rupp and Anson Carter discussed on NBCSN yesterday, it’s definitely the sort of trade that can ruffle feathers in the locker room.

Sure, there might have been some weary grunts in the Blues locker room after seeing a quality center go to the Jets. No doubt about it, the move makes an already-scary Jets team a true frontrunner in a fairly wide-open West.

Schenn’s Blues teammates should probably remind him that this sort of thing has happened before, and if they’re being truly honest, it’s worked out quite well for GM Doug Armstrong.

Let’s consider the moments when the Blues “pulled off the Band-Aid” with players, either through trades or allowing them to walk in free agency, where other teams might have panicked and left themselves in a jam:

Stastny: Look, he’s definitely a nice player, and he’ll probably command less than the $7 million cap hit that’s now split between the Jets and Blues. That said, the aging curve has to be a consideration; Stastny is already 32.

Let’s not kid ourselves, either. The Blues went into the deadline on a six-game losing streak, looking pretty lifeless in getting shut out by the Predators the day before on NBC. If you think this team has a lukewarm ceiling even with Stastny – a player you might not want to keep – then why not get a first-rounder for him rather than letting him leave for nothing?

It becomes even more of a no-brainer when you consider that the Blues can use that free agent money on an upgrade. Darren Dreger speaks of the Blues “going all-in” on John Tavares. St. Louis isn’t necessarily the landing spot you’d think of for the superstar Islander, but who knows? And if they can’t get Tavares, maybe they’re keeping the door open for another nice player to supplement Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Alex Pietrangelo, and Colton Parayko.

Ryan Reaves: Another feather in Armstrong’s cap was getting a first-rounder for a dying breed. It was great value, and also softened the blow of sending a first-rounder to Philly in the Schenn trade.

Kevin ShattenkirkAt the time, the price didn’t seem that great for the big fish of free agency, but the Capitals would beg to differ in hindsight. St. Louis grabbed some interesting pieces or a guy who was going to walk in free agency, and who knows if they land Schenn if there wasn’t a first-rounder coming back here?

Shattenkirk stands as an especially brave choice being that he was still in his prime when the Blues decided he wasn’t quite a core player.

Letting David Backes and Troy Brouwer walk: People who preach the aging curve saw this coming, and plenty of others did … but Backes was this team’s captain, and Brouwer was that sandpaper guy who could score at a nice clip.

More conservative organizations probably would have re-signed one or both of them, closing the door for future upgrades and young players to emerge at cheaper prices. You could bet the Bruins and Flames would like a mulligan on Backes and Brouwer respectively.

***

That’s just a sampling of the moves Armstrong’s made, and some have worked out better than others (the return for T.J. Oshie isn’t the greatest, even if he wasn’t meant to stick around either way).

If you want to look at an organization that, aside from Pietrangelo going fourth in 2008, hasn’t really relied on “tanking” to stay competitive, look no further than the Blues. Sure, it’s been frustrating for fans – and sometimes players like Schenn – to see this team stop just short of finding that extra gear, but they’ve been remarkably spry in staying competitive. It wouldn’t be surprising if they slip into the playoffs, even if they end up being first-round fodder.

Of course, praise for Armstrong will grow much louder if the Blues finally make a leap. Maybe moving Stastny will help them move the needle?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 27, 2018, 7:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

St. Louis Blues

Alexander SteenIvan BarbashevVladimir Tarasenko

Jaden SchwartzBrayden SchennNikita Soshnikov

Patrik BerglundVladimir SobotkaTage Thompson

Scottie UpshallKyle BrodziakDmitrij Jaskin

Jay BouwmeesterAlex Pietrangelo

Vince DunnColton Parayko

Carl GunnarssonJordan Schmaltz

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

[Preview for Blues – Wild]

Minnesota Wild

Jason ZuckerEric StaalMikael Granlund

Zach PariseMikko KoivuNino Niederreiter

Charlie CoyleJoel Eriksson EkTyler Ennis

Daniel WinnikMatt CullenMarcus Foligno

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon

Jonas BrodinMatt Dumba

Nick SeelerNate Prosser

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk