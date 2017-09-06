Report: Jets give Maurice, Cheveldayoff contract extensions

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

One of the major questions facing the Winnipeg Jets this off-season appears to now have an answer.

That question had to do with the futures of general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and coach Paul Maurice, as they entered the final year of their respective contracts.

According to reports on Wednesday, both Cheveldayoff and Maurice have been given contract extensions, with Darren Dreger of TSN adding they were multi-year deals.

The Jets have yet to make any official confirmation or announcement.

Since moving from Atlanta to Winnipeg for the beginning of the 2011-12 season, the Jets have made the playoffs only once.

Maurice took over from Claude Noel midway through the 2013-14 season and was behind the bench when Winnipeg advanced to the post-season the following year.

Cheveldayoff has been GM of the Jets since their move to Winnipeg.

While the team and its fans have endured missing the playoffs in five of the last six years, the organization has been able to stockpile plenty of young, talented prospects, with the likes of Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Jacob Trouba each making a significant impact on the roster since making it to the NHL.

This summer, the Jets took a step to try to improve their goaltending by signing free agent Steve Mason.

