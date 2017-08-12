Poll: Did the Jets do enough this summer to make the playoffs?

This post is part of Jets Day on PHT…

Since relocating to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season the Jets have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs just one time.

If you go back to the Atlanta days the organization has experienced playoff hockey just twice in 17 seasons. It is still looking for its first ever playoff win, making it the only active franchise in the NHL (minus the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who have yet to play a game) that has never won a playoff game.

A year ago the Jets had one of highest scoring teams in the league, but also could not do anything to prevent goals the other way. That combination of bad defense and goaltending kept them out of the playoffs by seven points in the Western Conference wild card race.

To help address those defensive shortcomings the Jets brought in veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and new goaltender Steve Mason.

The key, obviously, is Mason and what he can provide for them in net. If he can go back to being the average to slightly above average goaltender he was for most of his tenure in Philadelphia that might be able to shave enough goals off of their goals against total to make up some significant ground in the standings.

Is that enough of a change to get the Jets back over the hump and get them back into the playoffs for just the third time in 18 years?