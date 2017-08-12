Getty

Winnipeg Jets are finally interesting

By Adam GretzAug 12, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT

This post is part of Jets Day on PHT…

Not only have the Winnipeg Jets been a pretty mediocre hockey team for most of their existence, they have also been a painfully dull team.

Nothing particularly exciting on the ice.

A front office that has rebuilt the team at a snails pace, seemingly refusing to make any sort of significant trade or free agent signing.

For the longest time no real difference maker of a player to build around because they were never quite bad enough to get a top-pick where a franchise player can be selected.

Slowly but surely — emphasis on slowly — that has all started to change for the Jets.

Just consider the core they have to build around now…

  • Patrik Laine, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, just put together one of the best rookie seasons for an 18-year-old in recent NHL memory with his 36-goal in 73 games performance. He is the cornerstone player the Jets have been desperate for. They finally got the right draft pick in the right year to land that type of player.
  • Mark Scheifele, just now entering his prime years in the NHL, was a point-per-game player this past season and looks as if he has developed into a threat to score 30 goals every season. He topped that mark a year ago and almost certainly would have done it the previous year had he not missed nine games due to injury.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers, the team’s first-round pick in 2014, had a breakout season in 2016-17 that saw him top the 25-goal and 60-point marks, while also playing an exciting style and making highlight reels due to his playmaking ability and speed.

That is an exciting young trio of forwards that not only play a visually pleasing style of hockey, but are also extremely productive. It is a great young core to build around.

Along with that group also have a solid stable of veterans led by the always underrated Blake Wheeler, Dustin Byfuglien and Tobias Enstrom. There really is a lot of talent on this team and it produced one of the best offenses in the league.

Unfortunately they also had one of the worst defensive performances in the league. If nothing else it made their games some of the highest scoring in the league, making them the team to watch if you like offense. In a league where the average game saw only 5.5 goals per game, Jets games were putting more than six goals per game on the board. That is probably not what they want to see as it isn’t always the best recipe for consistent, sustained success, but it’s at least brought some excitement to a team that that for years had none outside of whatever chants its crowd could come up with.

It’s taken a few years, but the Jets finally have enough young pieces in place that they might be able to start building something of significance. At least as it relates to their forwards.

They just need to find a way to keep the puck out of their own net.

Bettman, Ducks, others share Bryan Murray memories

By James O'BrienAug 12, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The hockey world continues to mourn the passing of Bryan Murray at age 74, with condolences coming from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, legendary figure Scotty Bowman, the Anaheim Ducks, and many others.

For one thing, it’s heartwarming – though still very sad – to see the sheer volume of heartfelt messages following the news of Murray’s passing.

The personal touches really stand out, including Bettman noting Murray’s “dry sense of humor” in the league’s statement:

“Bryan Murray’s strength and character were reflected in the teams he coached and the teams he built over decades of front office excellence,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “While his warmth and dry sense of humor were always evident, they were accompanied by the fiery competitiveness and determination that were his trademarks. As we mourn Bryan’s passing, we celebrate his many contributions to the game — as well as his courage. The National Hockey League family sends our deepest condolences, comfort and support to Bryan’s family, his many friends and all whose lives he influenced.”

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk spoke for many when he described himself as “heartbroken” by news of Murray’s death.

Murray made quite an impact on the Anaheim Ducks, something they noted in their own release.

The Anaheim Ducks family mourns the loss of Bryan Murray, who passed away this morning. As both head coach and general manager of the team (2001-2004), Bryan led our organization with class, dignity and charisma.

Scotty Bowman also praised someone who’s been involved with the NHL for a resounding 35 years.

Plenty of NHL teams weighed in, even those he wasn’t quite as directly involved with. Players who once suited up for his teams shared their thoughts, too, including Chris Wideman and Mike Hoffman. Plenty of journalists provided genuine accounts of his kindness and sense of humor.

It says a lot when such a wide variety of people share their thoughts on a person’s life, and it’s apparent that Murray made many great impressions during his decades of work in the sport.

The Senators’ video shows that he still had time for his family, too.

NHL, Red Wings condemn use of logo at Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally

By James O'BrienAug 12, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Both the NHL and Detroit Red Wings are addressing the use of an altered Red Wings logo by white nationalists during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va this weekend.

Their responses may include pursuing legal action regarding “the disturbing demonstration.”

(NBC provides more background on the violent and frightening situation, which led to at least two injuries and prompted Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.)

The Red Wings released the following statement regarding the use of their logo and the demonstrations in general:

The Athletic Detroit’s Katie Strang reports that Bill Daly said that the NHL “is offended and outraged” by the display, and again, may pursue legal action. Update: The league backed up Strang’s report with this official statement.

“We are obviously outraged by the irresponsible and improper use of our intellectual property as seen this weekend in Charlottesville, Va. This specific use is directly contrary to the value of inclusiveness that our League prioritizes and champions. We will take immediate and all necessary steps to insure the use is discontinued as promptly as possible, and will vigorously pursue other remedies, as appropriate.”

You can see the altered version of the Red Wings logo on makeshift shields, including in the video below from NBC’s Craig Stanley, who is providing regular video updates from Charlottesville:

Here’s some possible context about the white nationalists:

Puck Daddy’s Greg Wyshynski shares some additional hypotheses about why these groups might be drawn to the winged wheel logo:

Here’s a theory: The winged wheel was a part of the logo for Deutsche Reichsbahn, or DRB, the national German railroad that was used during the Holocaust. You’ll see some of these logos have a passing-at-best resemblance to the Detroit Red Wings logo, but one imagines it’s a bit easier to get a magnetic Red Wings logo for your poster-board Dungeons and Dragons shield than something from 1937 Germany.

Another theory: White supremacists have adopted the name from “Operation Red Wing,” a 2005 incident during the War in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of 19 Americans, many of them Navy SEALs.

Either way, the NHL and Red Wings seem to be exploring ways to address this small, strange facet of a very disturbing story from this weekend.

Hockey world mourns as Bryan Murray passes away at age 74

By James O'BrienAug 12, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

Former Ottawa Senators GM Bryan Murray passed away at age 74 on Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“A hockey lifer” seems to be a decent way to summarize Murray’s prolific career in the NHL, though it’s clear that his kindness also made an impact on many in the hockey world. Murray spent 35 years involved in the highest level of the sport, including the 2016-17 season in an executive role with the Senators.

The Senators note that his career included coaching for 18 seasons, which amounted to 1,239 games. The team released the following statement regarding the sad news:

“Bryan was one of the greatest men that the game of hockey has ever known and also a great father, mentor and teacher,” Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said. “We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Geri, daughters, Heide and Brittany and the entire Murray family on their loss.”

The Senators beat the Capitals on a night they paid tribute to Murray’s legacy with the team back in January, which included this great video:

Back in 2014, Murray opened up to TSN’s Michael Farber about his situation, acknowledging his regret that he didn’t get tested sooner.

“I didn’t have a colonoscopy which I should’ve had,” Murray said. “I don’t know why I didn’t. One of the comments that came back to me on a regular basis, ‘You’re healthy, you’re from a family that hasn’t had any disease whatsoever. We can maybe wait.’ But that’s also my fault in that I should’ve demanded or at least asked for. But like a lot of men do, we put it off.”

“A simple colonoscopy in my case probably would’ve solved the problem I have.”

Murray will be missed, and not just by family members and the Senators franchise.

Poll: Did the Jets do enough this summer to make the playoffs?

Getty
By Adam GretzAug 12, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

This post is part of Jets Day on PHT…

Since relocating to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season the Jets have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs just one time.

If you go back to the Atlanta days the organization has experienced playoff hockey just twice in 17 seasons. It is still looking for its first ever playoff win, making it the only active franchise in the NHL (minus the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who have yet to play a game) that has never won a playoff game.

A year ago the Jets had one of highest scoring teams in the league, but also could not do anything to prevent goals the other way. That combination of bad defense and goaltending kept them out of the playoffs by seven points in the Western Conference wild card race.

To help address those defensive shortcomings the Jets brought in veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and new goaltender Steve Mason.

The key, obviously, is Mason and what he can provide for them in net. If he can go back to being the average to slightly above average goaltender he was for most of his tenure in Philadelphia that might be able to shave enough goals off of their goals against total to make up some significant ground in the standings.

Is that enough of a change to get the Jets back over the hump and get them back into the playoffs for just the third time in 18 years?