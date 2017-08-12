Getty

Under Pressure: Steve Mason

1 Comment
By Adam GretzAug 12, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT

This post is part of Jets Day on PHT…

Yeah, it’s the new guy.

Goaltending has been the single biggest issue in Winnipeg ever since the franchise arrived from Atlanta seven years ago, consistently finishing near the bottom of the league in save percentage. Ondrej Pavelec wasn’t the answer, and Michael Hutchinson and Connor Hellebuyck didn’t seem to be the answer a year ago. Now the job gets turned over to Steve Mason, coming over in free agency from the Philadelphia Flyers on a two-year, $8.2 million contract.

So why the pressure? Well, simply because he has to be the guy to help fill the hole that has held the Jets back more than any other in recent years. And he has to do it while rebounding from what was a down year in Philadelphia, managing only a .908 save percentage that was his lowest individual mark since he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

That sort of performance won’t work for the Jets because it was pretty much exactly what their two-headed goaltending monster gave them a season ago. If he can return to the form he showed during the first four years he spent in Philadelphia it would be a pretty significant boost to a Jets team that hasn’t really had anything even remotely close to a consistent, No. 1 starting goaltender in … well … ever.

If Mason can be that guy the Jets might actually have a chance to contend for a playoff spot, especially given how good their offense was this past season.

If he can not be that guy it will simply be more of the same in Winnipeg where a team with some pretty good talent and what is now a high-scoring offense gets sabotaged by goaltending.

The Jets don’t need him to be Dominik Hasek. They can score enough goals that they don’t need a goalie to steal games for them every night. They just need him to be good.

Poll: Did the Jets do enough this summer to make the playoffs?

Getty
1 Comment
By Adam GretzAug 12, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

This post is part of Jets Day on PHT…

Since relocating to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season the Jets have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs just one time.

If you go back to the Atlanta days the organization has experienced playoff hockey just twice in 17 seasons. It is still looking for its first ever playoff win, making it the only active franchise in the NHL (minus the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who have yet to play a game) that has never won a playoff game.

A year ago the Jets had one of highest scoring teams in the league, but also could not do anything to prevent goals the other way. That combination of bad defense and goaltending kept them out of the playoffs by seven points in the Western Conference wild card race.

To help address those defensive shortcomings the Jets brought in veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and new goaltender Steve Mason.

The key, obviously, is Mason and what he can provide for them in net. If he can go back to being the average to slightly above average goaltender he was for most of his tenure in Philadelphia that might be able to shave enough goals off of their goals against total to make up some significant ground in the standings.

Is that enough of a change to get the Jets back over the hump and get them back into the playoffs for just the third time in 18 years?

It’s Winnipeg Jets day at PHT

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerAug 12, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

The Winnipeg Jets once again missed the playoffs last season, finishing seven points out of a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The Jets have a good, young nucleus of forwards, led by Calder Trophy finalist Patrik Laine, and defensemen, and there should be added pressure on this group to challenge for a playoff spot in the Central Division next season.

One area that was a priority for Winnipeg this offseason was goaltending.

The Jets moved on from Ondrej Pavelec, who is now backing up Henrik Lundqvist with the New York Rangers. Coming to Winnipeg is 29-year-old Steve Mason, who signed for two years with an average annual value of $4.1 million.

Winnipeg now boasts a goaltending trio of Mason, Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson.

The Jets also added 26-year-old defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, who signed a three-year deal with an AAV of $4.333 million.

Today at PHT, we’ll discuss the key storylines surrounding the Jets heading into training camp.

Gretzky has high praise for ‘workaholic general manager’ McPhee

Getty
1 Comment
By Cam TuckerAug 11, 2017, 10:37 PM EDT

Well, it appears George McPhee has a fan in Wayne Gretzky.

The Great One spoke glowingly of the Vegas Golden Knights general manager in an interview with the NHL Network, per the Las Vegas Review Journal.

“Then you have to have a workaholic general manager, and I think George McPhee’s record speaks for itself,” said Gretzky.

“What he’s done in the past and how hard he works and how dedicated he is to making his teams the best teams that they can be.”

McPhee was hired as the Golden Knights’ GM about 13 months ago and, as you can imagine, he has been very busy ever since, building a front office and hockey operations department, selecting a roster of players via the expansion draft, and making a number of deals with different managers throughout the league while stockpiling young prospects and draft picks.

Vegas right now has 12 selections in the 2019 NHL Draft, per CapFriendly. That includes six picks combined through the second and third rounds, where they may be able to increase their chances at landing an NHL player.

With Nate Schmidt signed to his two-year contract, the Golden Knights have 11 defensemen under contract. That surplus really took shape at the expansion draft and McPhee was able to make deals involving Marc Methot, David Schlemko and Trevor van Riemsdyk as a result.

More deals involving that position could be on the way. McPhee expressed earlier this summer, however, that with 11 blue liners, he believed that was a “manageable number” to work with.

Connor Brown ‘confident’ contract situation with Maple Leafs will get figured out

Getty
1 Comment
By Cam TuckerAug 11, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

The Big Three — Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner — gained so much attention last season that a forward like Connor Brown may have been able to slip under the radar.

But after a breakout 20-goal, 36-point season, his first full campaign in the NHL, Brown is due for a raise from the $894,167 annual average value of his three-year entry-level contract.

As of Friday, he’s still a restricted free agent, the only one the Leafs still need to get under contract, with training camp about a month away.

“Obviously it’s my first time going through something like this,” Brown told TSN, per the Toronto Sun. referring to his status as a restricted free agent. “I don’t think it’s as stressful as the media would make it out to be. I’m very confident things will get sorted by season time.

“We’ll get it figured out.”

One issue is the Maple Leafs are currently in a cap crunch at this point in the summer.

From the Toronto Star last month:

The good news for the Leafs is that Brown is patient and wants to remain with the team. He is not interested in signing an offer sheet and appears ready to wait out the Leafs’ cap crunch.

The situation began when the Leafs signed Patrick Marleau to a cap hit of $6.25 million. The first casualty was prospect forward Dominic Toninato, who will become a free agent on Aug. 15. Marleau took the last available NHL contract roster spot. But it also created the summertime salary cap issue, as exposed by capfriendly.com.

In the summer, teams can exceed the cap by 10 per cent, meaning they can carry contracts worth $82.5 million.

The Maple Leafs selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut on March 17, 2016 and then posted six points in his first seven games.

He was able to carry that over into last season, becoming one of five Toronto players to reach at least 20 goals and helping the young Maple Leafs make the playoffs.