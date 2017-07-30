The Avalanche could use some good news — and Tyson Jost may be able to provide it

The Colorado Avalanche are in the midst of difficult times. Very difficult.

Fans have lost confidence in the Avalanche front office, according to a recent report, following yet another dismal regular season. This week, they were informed that NCAA Hobey Baker Award winner Will Butcher won’t sign in Colorado, instead deciding to test free agency when that option becomes available to him next month.

Prospect forward Tyson Jost, however, is trying to provide a bright spot for the Avalanche.

After one season at North Dakota, Jost — taken 10th overall in 2016 — signed with the Avalanche at the end of March and then appeared in six NHL games before Colorado’s season (mercifully) came to an end. He scored only once, roofing a quick wrist shot over the shoulder of Devan Dubnyk.

He’s still only 19 years old, and his 20th birthday isn’t until the middle of next March. That said, the objective now is to make the Avalanche out of training camp and remain in the NHL as a regular next season.

“My goal this year is to be in the NHL and to be an impact player with the [Avalanche],” Jost told NHL.com. “To be able to do that, I have to have a big summer and I think I’m heading in the right direction. Working out at elevation, it’s a lot tougher. I wanted to be [at development camp last month]. I’m always looking for ways to get better.”

The Avalanche could certainly use a good news story coming out of training camp.

The story of Jost pressing for full-time NHL duty might slip under the radar when camps open, given the news earlier this month that Matt Duchene could start the season in Colorado, despite being the subject of trade speculation for quite some time.