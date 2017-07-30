The Avalanche could use some good news — and Tyson Jost may be able to provide it

The Colorado Avalanche are in the midst of difficult times. Very difficult.
Fans have lost confidence in the Avalanche front office, according to a recent report, following yet another dismal regular season. This week, they were informed that NCAA Hobey Baker Award winner Will Butcher won’t sign in Colorado, instead deciding to test free agency when that option becomes available to him next month.
Prospect forward Tyson Jost, however, is trying to provide a bright spot for the Avalanche.
After one season at North Dakota, Jost — taken 10th overall in 2016 — signed with the Avalanche at the end of March and then appeared in six NHL games before Colorado’s season (mercifully) came to an end. He scored only once, roofing a quick wrist shot over the shoulder of Devan Dubnyk.
He’s still only 19 years old, and his 20th birthday isn’t until the middle of next March. That said, the objective now is to make the Avalanche out of training camp and remain in the NHL as a regular next season.
“My goal this year is to be in the NHL and to be an impact player with the [Avalanche],” Jost told NHL.com. “To be able to do that, I have to have a big summer and I think I’m heading in the right direction. Working out at elevation, it’s a lot tougher. I wanted to be [at development camp last month]. I’m always looking for ways to get better.”
The Avalanche could certainly use a good news story coming out of training camp.
The story of Jost pressing for full-time NHL duty might slip under the radar when camps open, given the news earlier this month that Matt Duchene could start the season in Colorado, despite being the subject of trade speculation for quite some time.
Team Sweden will be without Canucks prospect Elias Pettersson in their lineup today when they play Team USA (White) at the World Junior Summer Showcase.
Pettersson, who was selected fifth overall by the Canucks in this year’s NHL Draft, missed a considerable amount of time during yesterday’s contest against the U.S., before it was revealed afterward that he aggravated a previous injury, according to ESPN’s Corey Pronman.
Given that news, it’s not surprising to see Pettersson held out of today’s game, per reports.
By selecting Pettersson, the Canucks add a talented and creative young center to their prospect pool. But he’ll need some time to develop physically before he’s ready for the NHL.
He stands at 6-foot-2 tall, but weighs in at only 165 pounds, which means he’ll need to grow into that frame. At 18 years of age, there is still plenty of time to do that.
“You’re going to have to be patient with him,” one scout told Ben Kuzma of Postmedia. “The advantage is he’s 18 and already playing against men. Give him two years in Sweden and allow him to gain that 30 pounds that he’s going to need before he can step into the NHL.
“Then you have a guy who can come in as a 20 year old.”
Meanwhile, Blackhawks prospect and Finnish defenseman Henri Jokiharju — the 29th overall selection this year — was hurt during today’s game against Team USA (Blue), per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
The Pittsburgh Penguins signed Conor Sheary on Sunday afternoon, successfully avoiding salary arbitration with their two biggest restricted free agents (him and Brian Dumoulin) while also giving themselves more than $3 million in cushion under the salary cap.
Overall it has been a mostly quiet offseason for the Penguins, adding only Ryan Reaves, Matt Hunwick and Antti Niemi to the roster while allowing Nick Bonino, Chris Kunitz and Ron Hainsey to leave via free agency, while also losing goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the expansion draft to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Even with those losses the Penguins don’t have many holes on a roster that just completed its second consecutive championship season.
The one hole they do have is finding some center depth down the middle of their lineup following the loss of Bonino and the uncertain future of veteran Matt Cullen. They still have two of the best centers in the league in Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin at the top of the lineup, but the depth behind them has taken quite a hit this summer. Bonino and Cullen represented their third-and fourth-line centers the past two seasons (and were mostly excellent in those roles), and with Oscar Sundqvist traded to St. Louis as part of the Reaves deal they still need to do something to address those spots.
With the free agency options almost non-existent (minus Cullen, of course) General manager Jim Rutherford is almost certainly going to have to explore the trade market when it comes to rounding out his roster. He has taken a patient approach to it and doesn’t seem to be in a rush to force a trade. It’s important to keep in mind that he didn’t actually acquire Bonino two years ago until around this point in the summer.
Carter Rowney played well for the Penguins in the postseason when called upon and can play center, but he is probably not what they are looking for on their third line.
Moving Jake Guentzel over to center could also be an option if needed, but it is probably not the ideal move given how successful he was on the wing, especially when playing next to Crosby and Sheary.
The Florida Panthers are looking toward a bit of a youth movement this season after saying goodbye to veterans Jaromir Jagr and Jussi Jokinen this offseason. They have no shortage of options heading into the 2017-18 season, and one player that figures to get an expanded look is second-year forward Denis Malgin.
A fourth-round pick by the Panthers in 2015, Malgin was able to get a limited look with the team a year ago and was up-and-down a bit in 15 games, scoring three goals to go with nine assists.
Coming back for year two with a better understanding of what is going on around him — thanks to a better grasp of the language, as he explained to Alain Poupart of NHL.com recently — he should get a more consistent look in the Panthers’ bottom-six.
An early run of injuries forced him into the lineup probably earlier than the Panthers would have liked, but he showed flashes of skill that make him an intriguing prospect heading into this season.
Here is Panthers’ director of player development Bryan McCabe talking about his progress, via NHL.com.
“He’s a highly skilled individual,” Panthers director of player personnel Bryan McCabe said of Malgin. “He maybe played a little faster than we would have liked, but that was out of necessity, not necessarily because we wanted him here. We had a ton of injuries and he’s a really skilled player, so he was kind of thrust in the limelight.
“He maybe needed some more seasoning … that’s why [he attended development] camp. We’re trying to build him back up a little. He had an up-and-down year; we want to make sure his confidence is high when he comes into camp this year.”
Including Malgin the Panthers already have at least six players under the age of 24 on the roster for this upcoming season, while prospects like Owen Tippett and Jayce Hawryluk figure to have a chance to make the team and make an impact. The Panthers have a really strong young core built around Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Vincent Trocheck, and Aaron Ekblad, but injuries and some regression across the board this past season resulted in a bitterly disappointing 2016-17 season. They are looking to rebound this season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to avoid salary arbitration with restricted free agent forward Conor Sheary on Sunday by agreeing to terms on a three-year contract that will pay him a total of $9 million, the team announced.
Sheary is the last of the Penguins’ restricted free agents while his signing comes a week after the team locked up its other key RFA, defenseman Brian Dumoulin.
He is coming off of a breakout season with the Penguins that saw him score 23 goals and add 30 assists in 61 games.
He spent much of the season playing alongside Sidney Crosby (after doing the same in the playoffs a year ago) and seemed to form an instant chemistry with him and later in the season rookie forward Jake Guentzel.
Sheary did most of his production during even-strength play where he was one of the most productive players in the league on a per-minute basis.
Signed as an undrafted free agent and overcoming the “undersized” label that has followed him around he has developed into a core player for a two-time Stanley Cup champion.
If he can come close to duplicating his performance from this past season that $3 million salary cap hit is going to be a great value for the Penguins.
With him and Dumoulin now signed the Penguins still have a little more than $3.2 million in salary cap space remaining. Their next order of business will continue to be searching for a third-line center to replace Nick Bonino after he signed with the Nashville Predators as a free agent.