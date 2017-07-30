Getty

Which front office inspires least confidence among fans? The Avs

By Adam GretzJul 30, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

Over at the Hockey News this week Dom Luszczyszyn published his yearly front office confidence ranking, compiled by polling fans of the (now) 31 NHL teams to see who has their most faith in their team’s management.

And the least confidence.

After compiling more than 1,300 votes, Luszcyszyn found that fans have the least amount of confidence in the management team currently leading the Colorado Avalanche.

This, of course, probably should not be a shock given everything that has happened on the ice for the Avalanche under Joe Sakic’s watch. They have become the worst team in the league, don’t really seem to have much of a long-term plan, and currently only have three defensemen under an NHL contract for this upcoming season, while they might lose one of their top defenders (and the only piece they really have remaining from the now infamous Ryan O'Reilly trade) in Nikita Zadorov to the KHL if they can’t come to terms with him on a new contract. Then there is the fact nobody seems to know what is going to happen with forwards Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog long-term.

Will Butcher, one of their top defense prospects, is also unlikely to sign with the team and is set to be an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 15.

So. Yeah. Not a lot of positive things happening there.

The Nashville Predators come in first in the survey, which sounds about right. The Predators were in the Stanley Cup Final this past season and have set themselves up for long-term success with some fantastic contracts to core players.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, coming off of their second straight Stanley Cup victory, are second.

Report: Penguins sign Conor Sheary for three years, $9 million

By Adam GretzJul 30, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to avoid salary arbitration with restricted free agent forward Conor Sheary on Sunday by agreeing to terms on a three-year contract that will pay him a total of $9 million, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Sheary is the last of the Penguins’ restricted free agents while his signing comes a week after the team locked up its other key RFA, defenseman Brian Dumoulin.

He is coming off of a breakout season with the Penguins that saw him score 23 goals and add 30 assists in 61 games.

He spent much of the season playing alongside Sidney Crosby (after doing the same in the playoffs a year ago) and seemed to form an instant chemistry with him and later in the season rookie forward Jake Guentzel.

Sheary did most of his production during even-strength play where he was one of the most productive players in the league on a per-minute basis.

Signed as an undrafted free agent and overcoming the “undersized” label that has followed him around he has developed into a core player for a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

If he can come close to duplicating his performance from this past season that $3 million salary cap hit is going to be a great value for the Penguins.

With him and Dumoulin now signed the Penguins still have a little more than $3.2 million in salary cap space remaining. Their next order of business will continue to be searching for a third-line center to replace Nick Bonino after he signed with the Nashville Predators as a free agent.

Should the Bruins take a run at Will Butcher?

By Adam GretzJul 30, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT

Assuming he does not sign with the Colorado Avalanche — and it appears as if he will not — 2017 Hobey Baker winner Will Butcher will be a highly sought after target on the open market when he becomes an unrestricted free agent on August 15. His agent has already said he would listen to an offer from the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, while teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings figure to be interested.

Pretty much every team could use a young, puck-moving presence on its blue line.

On Saturday, CSNNE’s Joe Haggerty argued that the Bruins should not be one of the teams interested in making a play for the 22-year-old rearguard even though the team has a need for a left shot on its blue line.

Writes Haggerty:

What the Bruins don’t need is another undersized, unproven youngster on their back end while 21-year-old Brandon Carlo enters his second full NHL season, and 20-year-old McAvoy readies for his first full pro hockey season in Boston. Instead, they really could have used a battle-tested, grizzled veteran D-man on the left side capable of being an on-ice tutor as McAvoy’s D-partner this season, and that’s what they were unsuccessfully looking for via free agency or trade earlier this summer.

He also mentions the collection of prospects knocking on the door as leaving little room.

Even with all of that, the Bruins were one of the first teams I thought of when it came to potential landing spots for Butcher. Due to the exits of long-time veterans like Johnny Boychuk and Dennis Seidenberg in recent years, the trade of Dougie Hamilton, and the fact that Zdeno Chara is closer to the end of his career than his peak their defense has taken a pretty significant fall in recent seasons and gone from being its greatest strength to, at times, its biggest weakness.

To be fair, the emergence of Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy as young players on that defense gives them a lot of hope for the future, and Torey Krug has become a tremendous point-producer on the back end. Adding a prospect like Butcher to that group would give them a pretty strong collection of young, cheap puck-movers, and that isn’t a bad way to try and win in today’s NHL. After all, the team that just won the past two Stanley Cups wasn’t exactly full of rugged, battle-tested veterans.

Basically, the Bruins shouldn’t let the fact they already have some prospects in the system and similar players on the roster prevent them from taking a shot at adding a player like Butcher. Not all of your prospects are going to pan out and you can never really have too much talent. And when you have a chance to add a talented young player for practically nothing it is a possibility that is always worth exploring.

Dallas Stars will host 2018 NHL draft

By Adam GretzJul 29, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT

The Dallas Stars announced on Saturday night that they will host the 2018 NHL draft on June 22 and 23 at the American Airlines Center.

It will be the first time the team has hosted the draft and the event will be a part of the Stars’ celebration of their 25th anniversary in Dallas after relocating from Minnesota prior to the 1993-94 season.

“The Stars organization is honored to host the 2018 NHL Draft during our 25th Anniversary season in Dallas,” said owner Tom Gaglardi in a team statement.

“Since our team moved to North Texas prior to the 1993-1994 season, we have been embraced by the community from day one and are lucky to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the NHL. Over the past 25 years, we have seen the tremendous growth of our sport through youth hockey programs, community involvement and grassroots efforts in the greater Southwest region. The 2018 NHL Draft will serve as a showcase for the next generation of international NHL talent and celebrate the success of hockey in the state of Texas.”

Expectations are high for the Stars on the ice this season after winning another offseason by adding Alexander Radulov, Ben Bishop, Martin Hanzal and Marc Methot. It is the fourth time in five years they have made a number of significant additions. The results to this point have been mixed. Whether or not all of the moves pay off on the ice this time remains to be seen.

The 2017 NHL draft was held in Chicago where Nico Hischier was the top pick to the New Jersey Devils.

The top prospects heading into the season for the 2018 draft include defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, and forwards Andrei Svechnikov, Joel Farabee and Brady Tkachuk. Tkachuk is the son of former NHL forward Keith Tkachuk and the younger brother of young Calgary Flames standout Matthew Tkachuk. He is already receiving high praise heading into the season.

Devils’ prospect Speers ‘on the mission’ to make NHL roster

By Adam GretzJul 29, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT

After being one of the worst offensive teams in the NHL this past season the New Jersey Devils have undergone some significant roster changes in an effort to add some scoring punch to their lineup.

They were fortunate enough to get the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and select Nico Hischier, they were able to take advantage of the Washington Capitals’ salary cap crunch and pick up Marcus Johansson for a couple of draft picks, and they signed veteran forward Brian Boyle as a free agent. Joining a team that already has Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri, Adam Henrique they should be better. At least on paper.

They are also hoping for some help from within their own organizational pipeline of talent. One player that might be able to make an impact is 2015 third-round pick Blake Speers.

Speers surprisingly made the Devils’ roster a season ago out of training camp and briefly appeared in three games (and impressing the coaching staff) before being sent back to the Ontario Hockey League.

According to coach John Hynes after observing Hynes play at the team’s recent development camp, the 20-year-old forward seems to be on a mission to make the roster again this season. And stick there.

“There’s certainly a drive and determination to him overall in this camp that he looks like he’s a guy on the mission to give himself the best opportunity to make the team next year,” Hynes said, via Chris Ryan of NJ.com, while also adding that Speers is a “relentless, relentless competitor.”

After returning to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL, Speers averaged more than a point per game (34 points in 30 games) before getting a brief look with the AHL’s Albany River Rats in the playoffs.

The Devils have struggled offensively for years now but general manager Ray Shero seems to be trying to change that with some of his recent roster moves, as well as well as the addition of a No. 1 overall pick. A prospect like Speers coming out of the third-round of the NHL draft and making an impact would certainly help as well.