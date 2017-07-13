Getty

Report: Duchene could start next season with Avs

By Jason BroughJul 13, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

If you’ve been wondering why Matt Duchene is still a member of the Colorado Avalanche, here’s an update from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman:

Everyone decided to take a deep breath and go back to their corners when Matt Duchene wasn’t traded July 1. It sounds like everyone is realizing the possibility he could start next season in Colorado. But remember this: Avalanche assistant GM Chris MacFarland was with Scott Howson in Columbus when Howson waited until July 20, 2012, to trade Rick Nash. Sometimes the best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour, and MacFarland could be following that blueprint. I wouldn’t be surprised if interested parties (Boston, Columbus, Nashville, Pittsburgh, maybe Calgary) try again to see if anything shakes loose.

Friedman goes on to say that Duchene’s contract, which has two years left on it, could be a stumbling block.

We’ve written about that in the past. If Duchene only had one year left, an acquiring team could immediately sign him to an extension, like when the Avs traded Ryan O’Reilly to Buffalo.

But with two years left, it’s more complicated because an extension can’t be signed until next summer. That means an acquiring team would have to trust that Duchene wants to stay long-term. And even if he said that’s what he wanted, there’d still be a risk he could change his mind.

Another factor in all this is that the Avs absolutely have to nail this deal. Certainly, they need to do better than what they got for O’Reilly.

To illustrate, it’s been reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets offered defenseman Ryan Murray to Colorado as part of a package for Duchene.

With all due respect to Murray, the second overall draft pick in 2012, he is not the franchise defenseman the Jackets had hoped he’d be. If the Avs are going to trade Duchene, they need to get a guy with a higher ceiling than Murray’s.

And that’s the toughest part for GM Joe Sakic. As we’ve said before, fixing a defense with trades is not easy to do. Sure, the Jackets were able to get a good, young defenseman in Seth Jones, but they had to give up Ryan Johansen to get him.

The key there? Johansen was under club control for more than two years.

Cale Makar goes fourth overall to Avs

Fehr: Players would be ‘foolish’ to ignore possibility of work stoppage in 2020

By Jason BroughJul 13, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

If there’s a work stoppage in 2020, Derek Stepan is one of the growing number of NHLers who will have some insurance.

That’s because, for the 2020-21 season, Stepan managed to negotiate $3 million of his $5 million salary to be paid out in bonuses. Whether there’s a season or not, he’ll get paid that bonus.

It’s a strategy that dates back to the last lockout in 2012. And according to NHLPA chief Donald Fehr, it’s simply sound business practice for his union members.

“My judgement is that players would be foolish not to take into consideration the possible outcomes when the contract expires or either side terminates it early,” Fehr said Wednesday, per Postmedia. “They have to take that into account.”

The NHLPA must decide by Sept. 19, 2019, if it wants to opt out of the final two seasons of the 10-year CBA. The NHL can also opt out two years early; however, it’s the players who’ve complained most about the current deal. They don’t like escrow. And they were furious that the league tried to use the 2018 Winter Olympics as a negotiating chip.

If neither side opts out, the CBA will run until Sept. 15, 2022 — unless it’s extended first.

Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle gives rare interview to Pittsburgh newspaper

By Jason BroughJul 13, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

If you’ve got some extra time to read today, we recommend the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s interview with Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle.

Burkle, who owns the Pens with Mario Lemieux, is a billionaire who many credit for keeping the NHL in Pittsburgh.

Burkle is also a pretty private fellow who doesn’t grant many media interviews, so this was quite the get — even for a Pittsburgh newspaper.

We won’t share much of the interview, because the Post-Gazette deserves all the clicks it can get.

But on the topic of Marc-Andre Fleury, Burkle did say, “I wish we could have given the $15 million [expansion fee] back and kept him forever.”

Lemieux, Burkle refute report — 'There is no disagreement between us'

Pens promote Sergei Gonchar to assistant coach

By Joey AlfieriJul 13, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to make additions to their coaching staff.

Just days after adding Mark Recchi, the Pens announced that former defenseman Sergei Gonchar is also joining the team as an assistant coach.

The 43-year-old played 1301 NHL games in his career with Washington, Boston, Pittsburgh, Ottawa, Dallas and Montreal.

Since hanging up his skates in 2015, Gonchar has been serving as the Penguins’ defense development coach.

“Like Mark (Recchi), Sergei brings a wealth of hockey knowledge to our team,” head coach Sullivan said in a release. “His career is a body of work that speaks for itself. He will naturally transition into a full-time coaching role, building on the experiences and relationships he has already made with our group. He was invaluable during the playoffs, especially in working with our young defensemen.”

The addition of Gonchar means that they’ll have at least three new faces on the staff next season (they also hired Mike Buckley to be their goalie coach earlier this offseason).

There are openings on the staff because former Pens assistant Rick Tocchet left the team to become the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.



"He's a natural"-Pens believe Recchi will thrive as assistant coach

Tocchet brings lessons from past mistakes (and successes) to Coyotes

PHT Morning Skate: Boston hotel has a new Bobby Orr suite

By Joey AlfieriJul 13, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin looks at three non-playoff teams that could make the postseason in 2017-18 and three playoff teams that can miss the postseason next year. The Ottawa Senators may have been one win away from the Stanley Cup Final last spring, but Larkin believes they could be on the outside looking in. (The Hockey News)

–Predators defenseman P.K. Subban was at the ESPY Awards last night, and he seemed to be having a pretty good time. Here he is chugging champagne during the show. (The Score)

–The Ames Boston Hotel has undergone $6 million in renovations. One of the new features of the hotel, is that it was a Bobby Orr suite that includes various memorabilia from No. 4’s playing days. “We’re excited to share this new suite with our guests and Bostonians, not only because it’s an incredible tribute to Bobby, one of our greatest athletes and citizens, but also because it’s our way of honoring the Boston Bruins, who mean so much to so many and have made the great city of Boston so proud.” The room goes for anywhere between $500-1,500 per night. (NHL.com)

–Earlier this week, we told you about an ECHL trying to land Jaromir Jagr. The veteran winger hasn’t agreed to join the minor-league team, but that hasn’t stopped them from tying to convince him to join their side. (BarDown)

–Sportsnet’s Rory Boylen looks at three teams that have improved the least during the offseason. The Montreal Canadiens may have added Jonathan Drouin, but they may not have made their team much better in the grand scheme of things. (Sportsnet)

–Kings president Luc Robitaille wrote an open letter to the Los Angeles faithful about the moves they made since the season ended. Robitaille writes: “All of these changes have been made with our fans in mind. Your passion and dedication to us demands that our actions begin with accountability and a commitment to the expectations we have created.” (NHL.com/Kings)