Report: Jackets offer Ryan Murray as part of package to get Duchene

The Blue Jackets have reportedly offered defenseman Ryan Murray as part of a package to get forward Matt Duchene out of Colorado.

Per Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch, the Jackets would also include another roster player, prospect, or draft pick.

It certainly makes sense that the two teams are talking. The Jackets are in win-now mode and could use a top center. Given they already have Zach Werenski, Seth Jones, Jack Johnson, and David Savard on the back end, Murray is somewhat expendable.

The Avs, meanwhile, are desperate to upgrade their defense. Though Murray has fallen short of expectations since being drafted second overall in 2012, he’s still fairly young at just 23 years old.

All that said, GM Joe Sakic has options beyond the Jackets’ offer. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Nashville Predators have also made an offer, and other teams are still calling.

Related: Duchene’s contract could complicate things for Avs