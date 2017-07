Goalie signings: Elliott, Mason, Miller, Bernier, and others join new teams

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

We told you it would be a busy July 1 for goalie signings, and we certainly weren’t wrong.

No real surprises either.

Brian Elliott, who spent last year in Calgary, has signed with the Philadelphia Flyers for two years with a cap hit of $2.75 million.

Chad Johnson also moves on from Calgary. He goes back to Buffalo on a one-year, $1.25 million deal.

Steve Mason goes from Philly to the Winnipeg Jets. He gets a two-year deal with a cap hit of $4.1 million.

Antti Niemi, bought out by the Dallas Stars, has signed in Pittsburgh to back up Matt Murray. It’s a one-year deal worth $700,000.

Ryan Miller is moving on after three years in Vancouver. He goes to Anaheim, reportedly for two years with a cap hit of $2 million.

Anders Nilsson takes Miller’s spot in Vancouver. He goes from the Sabres to the Canucks for two years, with a cap hit of $2.5 million.

Jonathan Bernier moves on from Anaheim. He signs in Colorado for one year and $2.75 million.

Finally, Ondrej Pavelec is Henrik Lundqvist‘s new backup in New York. Pavelec goes from the Jets to the Rangers for one year and $1.3 million.

Update:

The Blackhawks have signed Jean-Francois Berube to a two-year deal. Berube will compete with Anton Forsberg to back up Corey Crawford.

