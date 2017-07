Maple Leafs re-sign goalies McElhinney, Sparks — two years each

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Saturday morning that they have re-signed goaltenders Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks to two-year contracts, solidifying their goaltending depth behind starter Frederik Andersen.

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston is reporting McElhinney’s deal will pay him $850,000 per season. He is coming off of a season that saw him earn $800,000 between the Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets. Spark’s deal will pay him an average of $675,000.

McElhinney would have been an unrestricted free agent at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday had he not re-signed, while Sparks was set to be a restricted free agent.

McElhinney will no doubt be the top backup behind Andersen. In 21 games in 2016-17 he finished with a career best .917 save percentage.

Sparks spent the entire 2016-17 season playing for Toronto’s AHL team — the Toronto Marlies — and finished with a .922 save percentage. He will likely spend most of this upcoming season there as well. He played in 17 games for the Maple Leafs in 2015-16.