Rangers land Pavelec with reported one-year, $1.3 million deal

It sounds like the New York Rangers have found their new backup goalie.

According to Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun, the Rangers will be signing Ondrej Pavelec to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million.

New York was in the market for a new backup goalie after trading Antti Raanta to Arizona earlier this month.

Pavelec spent most of last season in the AHL, but the Jets eventually recalled him from the minors in January.

The 29-year-old finished the NHL season with a 4-4-0 record, a 3.55 goals-against-average and a .888 save percentage in 2016-17.

It’s an interesting gamble for the Rangers. Pavelec hasn’t played more than 33 games in an NHL season since 2014-15.

When starter Henrik Lundqvist struggled last season, Raanta was able to step in and help the Rangers get back on track. If Lundqvist goes through a similar slump next season, will Pavelec be able to do the same thing?