Flyers make Nolan Patrick second pick of 2017 NHL Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers selected Nolan Patrick with the second pick of the 2017 NHL Draft after Nico Hischier went first.

Injuries plagued Patrick’s 2016-17 season with the Brandon Wheat Kings, as he was limited to 46 points in 33 games. His stock was higher after 2015-16, when he generated 102 points in 72 contests.

The general argument between “Nico vs. Nolan” has been that Patrick is the all-around player while Hischier was viewed as more “dynamic.”

The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy joined those who tempered expectations for Patrick (while also praising his abilities) in this draft profile for PHT.

“Patrick is not on the same level as Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews, but he does have the pedigree to be a pretty good NHLer – think Aaron Ekblad’s impact, but playing an Eric Staal kind of game.”

Flyers GM Ron Hextall admitted he wasn’t sure which pick would be available at second overall.