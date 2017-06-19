NHL Draft profile — Nolan Patrick

Like we’ve done in the past, we’re profiling top prospects who may hear their names called in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

And, for the second year in a row, we’re featuring special guest analysis from Ryan Kennedy, associate senior writer and prospect expert at The Hockey News.

Nolan Patrick (C)

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 199 pounds Shoots: Right

Team: Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Country: Canada

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 1 North American skater

Kennedy says: “A rash of injuries in the past year and a half kept the Nolan Patrick Watch in limbo a lot, though he did compete in the CHL Top Prospects Game this season.

“A late birthday who missed the 2016 draft cutoff by days, he’ll come into the NHL as a 19-year-old and has the size and two-way game to earn his keep. Patrick is not on the same level as Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews, but he does have the pedigree to be a pretty good NHLer – think Aaron Ekblad’s impact, but playing an Eric Staal kind of game.

“Both his dad (Steve Patrick) and uncle (James Patrick) played in the NHL and Nolan is a safe bet to continue the lineage.”

More: ‘The media’s pumping it down’ — Patrick rejects notion of weak draft class

For the rest of the 2017 NHL Draft profiles, click here